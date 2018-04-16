2018 NFL Draft: How many quarterbacks will go in the first round?

Quarterbacks are a hot commodity in this year's NFL draft class. The "Big Four" include Wyoming's Josh Allen, USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and UCLA's Josh Rosen. Two other enticing prospects at the position: Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph.

Opinions differ on each of these signal-callers, so the pecking order is quite difficult to surmise. But one thing is for sure: There are many QB-needy teams across the league. This begs an obvious question ...

How many quarterbacks will be selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft?

Shaun O'Hara

Four quarterbacks will be snatched up early in the draft's opening night -- and that'll be it Once the "Big Four" mentioned above are drafted early on, the quarterback hysteria will settle down and the best players from all the other positions will come into play. I'd honestly be surprised if a fifth quarterback goes in Round 1.