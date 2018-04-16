2018 NFL Draft: How many quarterbacks will go in the first round?

Quarterbacks are a hot commodity in this year's NFL draft class. The "Big Four" include Wyoming's Josh Allen, USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and UCLA's Josh Rosen. Two other enticing prospects at the position: Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph.
Opinions differ on each of these signal-callers, so the pecking order is quite difficult to surmise. But one thing is for sure: There are many QB-needy teams across the league. This begs an obvious question ...
How many quarterbacks will be selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft?
Programming note: NFL Network's 2018 NFL Draft coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26.
Five teams still need a quarterback RIGHT NOWLast month, I wrote that five teams will most likely take a quarterback in the first round: the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. I'm sure Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield and Allen will be taken in Round 1. To which teams? I'm not sure. I don't think both Rudolph and Jackson will be first-rounders, but one of them will indeed be taken on Day 1.
Mason Rudolph will be the fifth field general taken on Day 1; I predict he'll go to New EnglandI don't think there's any chance Darnold, Rosen, Allen or Mayfield fall to Day 2. Those guys are first-round locks, and I'm going to say Rudolph squeaks into the first round and gets drafted by the New England Patriots. He's a smart quarterback who would be in a perfect scenario to learn behind Tom Brady. Just look what that did for Jimmy Garoppolo.
Four quarterbacks will be snatched up early in the draft's opening night -- and that'll be itOnce the "Big Four" mentioned above are drafted early on, the quarterback hysteria will settle down and the best players from all the other positions will come into play. I'd honestly be surprised if a fifth quarterback goes in Round 1.
A fifth QB will slip into the first roundI think there will be five quarterbacks drafted in the first round, with Mason Rudolph being the guy to slip in near the end. He brings experience, high IQ and natural leadership abilities. If he's surrounded by talent, Rudolph has enough to win by serving as a point guard and distributing the ball to playmakers on the perimeter.