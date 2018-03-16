Five teams most likely to pick QB in first round of 2018 NFL Draft

The free agency frenzy has more than lived up to the hype this week. There has been a flurry of activity around the league, especially at the game's most important position. Now that Kirk Cousins, the main attraction in this year's player pool, has made his union with the Vikings official, all of the top free-agent quarterbacks are off the market.

Free-agent movement helps shape the way the NFL draft plays out each year, and we now have a pretty clear view of the teams that should be in the QB market in the 2018 draft. With that in mind, here are the five teams that I believe are most likely to select a signal-caller in the first round of the draft now that the initial wave of free agency is behind us.

1) Buffalo Bills

First-round picks: Nos. 12 and 22 overall.

QBs currently in the fold: AJ McCarron, Nathan Peterman.

The Bills didn't view Tyrod Taylor as their long-term solution at quarterback. That wasn't much of a secret, but it was certainly confirmed once they traded him to the Browns. Even after agreeing to a two-year deal with McCarron, the former Bengals backup, Buffalo is still clearly the team most likely to select a quarterback in the first round. The talk I'm hearing around league circles has the Bills coveting Wyoming QB Josh Allen. With five of the first 65 picks in their possession, including two first-rounders, I fully expect them to eventually package a few of their selections to move into the top five and select their quarterback, whether it's Allen or someone else.

2) Cleveland Browns

First-round picks: Nos. 1 and 4 overall.

QBs currently in the fold: Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler, Tyrod Taylor.

The Browns' addition of Taylor shouldn't alter their draft plans. I expect them to select a quarterback with the first overall pick, and everything I'm hearing leads me to believe that choice will likely come down to Sam Darnold vs. Baker Mayfield. While we're all well aware of the Browns' struggles over the years, I believe landing in Cleveland is a great situation for a rookie signal-caller. Taylor's presence allows the Browns to take their time and avoid rushing a rookie onto the field. They've added some weapons on offense -- including Jarvis Landry and Carlos Hyde -- and the offensive line is in good shape, even with the retirement of Joe Thomas.

3) New York Jets

First pick: No. 6 overall.

QBs currently in the fold: Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Hackenberg, Josh McCown, Bryce Petty, Joel Stave.

The Jets re-signed McCown and are expected to sign Teddy Bridgewater. However, they missed out on their main target, Kirk Cousins. If they had signed Cousins, I would've expected them to pass on selecting a quarterback with the sixth overall pick. Now, I can't see them passing on one. This is a team with a talented young nucleus on defense -- and if it lands the right quarterback, the squad would be set for the foreseeable future. Josh Rosen is the name that's been closely associated with this organization over the last few weeks.

4) Arizona Cardinals

First pick: No. 15 overall.

QBs currently in the fold: Sam Bradford, Mike Glennon.

The Cardinals were in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, but they fell short of landing him. However, they are expected to sign Bradford to a one-year contract. Bradford is a bridge at the position, and I still believe they could take a quarterback in the first round, should one of the top guys fall in the draft. I like the fit of Baker Mayfield in that division, but I wouldn't be shocked if Josh Allen were their intended target.

5) Denver Broncos

First pick: No. 5 overall.

QBs currently in the fold: Case Keenum, Chad Kelly, Paxton Lynch.

Denver's another team that kicked the tires on Kirk Cousins before electing to sign Keenum, who's coming off an excellent 2017 campaign. His presence at least creates some doubt as to whether the Broncos will draft a quarterback with the fifth pick. If for some reason Sam Darnold were to fall to them, I think they would scoop him up. Outside of that scenario, I'm beginning to think they will look to add an instant-impact position player. Someone like Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Notre Dame OG Quenton Nelson or N.C. State DE Bradley Chubb makes perfect sense if Darnold doesn't somehow fall into the Broncos' lap.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.