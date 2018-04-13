Seattle Seabass: Seahawks sign Sebastian Janikowski

The Seabass has found a new home upstream in the Pacific Northwest.

Veteran kicker Sebastian Janikowski on Friday signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The team quickly confirmed the move.

The longtime Raiders kicker was sent packing by Oakland in February, leaving Janikowski without a home for the first time since the Silver and Black made him the 17th overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Janikowski is one of three remaining active players from that selection process along with Patriots all-universe quarterback Tom Brady and Texans punter Shane Lechler, who was also picked by the Raiders in that age-old draft.

In Seattle, the 40-year-old Janikowski will work under former Oakland special teams coach Brian Schneider and compete against 26-year-old Jason Myers, who spent the past three seasons with the Jaguars.

During his lengthy career, Janikowski has nailed 80.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 98.9 percent of his extra-point tries. He memorably tied the NFL record for longest field goal made -- a 63-yarder -- in 2011, a mark which has since been snapped.

It's about time someone snagged Janikowski. Seattle looms as a solid fit one of the game's more intriguing performers.