Report: Sebastian Janikowski won't return to Raiders

The long, proud run of the Seabass is over in Oakland.

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski was informed by the Raiders that he will not be brought back for the 2018 season, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Janikowski's parting with the Silver and Black caps a storied 18-year run with the franchise that made him the 17th overall pick in 2000 -- the same draft that saw New England grab Tom Brady.

The move comes as no great surprise after the 39-year-old Janikowski spent all of last season on injured reserve with a back issue. In his place, 27-year-old Giorgio Tavecchio nailed 16 of 21 field goals and 33 of his 34 extra points during a productive campaign for Oakland.

It was former Raiders owner Al Davis who demanded on picking Janikowski when Jon Gruden, on his first stint coaching the team, preferred either receiver Sylvester Morris or running back Shaun Alexander.

Along the way, the ultra-reliable Janikowski tied an NFL record in 2011 with his 63-yard field goal against the Broncos, a mark snapped two seasons later when Matt Prater booted a 64-yarder of his own.

Janikowski will now delve into free-agent waters, months after he told reporters he hoped to be kicking for the Raiders when they moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

That plan has changed, but it wouldn't be shocking to see another team take a shot at one of the game's most productive and memorable kickers.