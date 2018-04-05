Lamar Jackson among 22 prospects attending 2018 NFL Draft

The NFL will host a star-studded group of quarterbacks, a linebacker on the verge of making history and the consensus top running back available this year at the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas (April 26-28 on NFL Network).

The league announced on Thursday a list of 22 prospects that will attend the event as guests of the NFL. USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen will be in Dallas for the draft, along with Louisville's 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson. The draft will be held in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

Players that attend the draft arrive early in the week and participate in various pre-draft activities before settling into the green room on Thursday night to await the call of a lifetime. Other top prospects attending the draft include Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, N.C. State DE Bradley Chubb, Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Florida State S Derwin James, LSU RB Derrius Guice and Washington DT Vita Vea. Also attending will be Central Florida LB Shaquem Griffin, who is attempting to become the first one-handed NFL player in the modern era.

Last year, the league hosted 22 prospects, including six of the first 10 selections.

The complete list of players attending the draft:

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State

Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Derwin James, S, Florida State

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Connor Williams, OT, Texas

