NFL draft: Carson Wentz tops ranking of recent first-round QBs

On April 26, a handful of teams will likely attempt to solve their quarterback problems in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. As the draft nears and the hype builds around a crop of QB prospects including Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson, I thought I'd try to put things in context with a look back at first-round QBs selected in recent years.

Below is my ranking -- encompassing both past performance and future potential -- of the 12 quarterbacks who have been drafted in the first round from 2013 to '17. The careers of the players taken in that five-year span -- chosen to reflect the maximum length of a rookie contract for a first-rounder -- show the wide range of outcomes that can be expected, even in the first round.

2 Jameis Winston QB Buccaneers

Drafted: No. 1 overall by the



Winston is the most polished quarterback on this list, with consistency and ball security being the two main factors keeping him from sustained success in the NFL. One week, he'll throw for 375 yards, and you'll get excited. And then the next week, he'll put up 150 yards with a handful of turnovers. I think Winston just has to learn to not take as many chances and to force the ball less. I'd also like to see him be a bigger running threat. That said, he was further hampered by the lack of a real rushing attack in Tampa. If some semblance of a ground game can be assembled, the other pieces are in place -- including one of the best receivers in the NFL in

Career stats: 45 games | 45 starts (18-27) | 60.8 pct | 11,636 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 69 pass TD | 44 INT | 87.2 passer rating



3 Marcus Mariota QB Titans

Drafted: No. 2 overall by the



Last season, I think a lot of people expected Mariota to continue building off a mostly positive 2016, but while he showed flashes in a handful of game-winning moments, the



4 Blake Bortles QB Jaguars

Drafted: No. 3 overall by the



Bortles has been the target of plenty of criticism over the years, but don't forget that he is the only player on this list with multiple playoff wins and, in fact, nearly reached



5 Jared Goff QB Rams

Drafted: No. 1 overall by the



The epic leap Goff made from Year 1 to Year 2 illustrates just how important factors like coaching, scheme and the rest of the roster are to the success of a young quarterback. As a rookie, Goff racked up a ghastly 0-7 record with a 5:7 TD-to-INT ratio. Last season, in Sean McVay's first year at the helm in Los Angeles, Goff went 11-4 with a 28:7 TD-to-INT ratio and a 100.5 passer rating. McVay is one of the great offensive minds in football -- he's just really impressive as a coach. His ability to make anyone better reminds me of Tom Landry. Looking ahead, trade acquisition also unlocked in 2017, to help carry the offense. Goff is safely back on track after a rough start to his NFL career.



6 Deshaun Watson QB Texans

Drafted: No. 12 overall by the



Watson was the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year before



7 Mitch Trubisky QB Bears

Drafted: No. 2 overall by the



Trubisky only started 13 games in college (at North Carolina), so there's still some seasoning that needs to be done. But he runs well and helped Chicago close out 2017 with a 2-2 record despite a basically complete lack of healthy receiving talent. The



8 Teddy Bridgewater QB Jets

Drafted: No. 32 overall by the



Bridgewater showed plenty of promise in his first two years as a starter in the NFL. Unfortunately, he might never be able to fulfill his potential after did win with him. Now he's a veteran at a crossroads, having signed on with the



11 EJ Manuel QB Raiders

Drafted: No. 16 overall by the



In a bad year for quarterbacks, Manuel was, like Lynch, overdrafted and ultimately fizzled out in Buffalo. He now seems destined for a career as a backup.



12 Johnny Manziel QB

Drafted: No. 22 overall by the



Manziel has been out of the NFL for two years and out of school for four.



