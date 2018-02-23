Martellus Bennett wants to continue his NFL career

Martellus Bennett contemplated retirement last season, but won't end his career just yet.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the soon-to-be 31-year-old tight end wants to continue his NFL career, per a source informed of the situation.

Bennett openly hinted at retirement during last season while he was battling a shoulder injury with the Green Bay Packers. Less than two weeks later the Packers cut the tight end, who disappointed in seven games, compiling just 24 catches, 233 yards and zero touchdowns.

The New England Patriots claimed Bennett off waivers. He played just two games for Bill Belichick before going on IR due to hamstring and shoulder issues.

Bennett wants to continue his career, but it might not be in New England. The tight end has a roster bonus of $2 million due on March 14. Bennett's salary cap figure of $6.2 million isn't terrible if he's healthy and productive. He compiled 701 yards and seven touchdowns on 55 catches for the Pats in 2016. New England also perennially needs insurance for an injury-prone Rob Gronkowski -- even if he doesn't retire.

We know that Belichick loves to stockpile tight ends. New England, however, also has a bevy of other players they might rather re-sign.