NFL community reacts to Patriots' win over Jaguars

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it once again.

The future Hall of Fame QB led yet another fourth-quarter, game-winning touchdown drive to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20, in the AFC Championship Game.

Check out how the NFL community reacted to the Patriots heading to their third Super Bowl in the last four years.

Tom Brady trying to get 6 like Jordan â Akeem A. Dent (@AkeemDent) January 21, 2018

Welp, thatâs game....

âDilly Dillyâ! â Brett A. Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) January 21, 2018

You may hate them. You may not respect them but you have admit what the Patriots continue to do is amazing! â Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) January 21, 2018

Smh but tom something else smh great game â Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) January 21, 2018

Donât gotta like them...but you gotta respect them â Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) January 21, 2018

Guess the comparisons is over ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ Jags D was nice this year tho!!! â AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) January 21, 2018

Jags are going to be a problem to deal with for awhile tho. â George Iloka (@George_iloka) January 21, 2018