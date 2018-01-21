NFL community reacts to Patriots' win over Jaguars

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it once again.
The future Hall of Fame QB led yet another fourth-quarter, game-winning touchdown drive to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20, in the AFC Championship Game.
Check out how the NFL community reacted to the Patriots heading to their third Super Bowl in the last four years.
Congrats @MFlowers59 @RBrex2022 !!!!!â Darqueze Dennard (@DDennard21) January 21, 2018
Tom Brady trying to get 6 like Jordanâ Akeem A. Dent (@AkeemDent) January 21, 2018
Welp, thatâs game....â Brett A. Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) January 21, 2018
âDilly Dillyâ!
Great championship game!â Johnathan Cyprien (@cyp) January 21, 2018
You may hate them. You may not respect them but you have admit what the Patriots continue to do is amazing!â Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) January 21, 2018
Smh but tom something else smh great gameâ Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) January 21, 2018
Donât gotta like them...but you gotta respect themâ Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) January 21, 2018
Jags had a helluva season!â Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) January 21, 2018
Guess the comparisons is over ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ Jags D was nice this year tho!!!â AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) January 21, 2018
Patriots gonna Patriot.â Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) January 21, 2018
Jags are going to be a problem to deal with for awhile tho.â George Iloka (@George_iloka) January 21, 2018
Tom Brady what else do he need to do manâ Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) January 21, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½â Shaq Thompson (@ShaqThompson_7) January 21, 2018
