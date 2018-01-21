NFL community reacts to Patriots' win over Jaguars

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it once again.

The future Hall of Fame QB led yet another fourth-quarter, game-winning touchdown drive to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20, in the AFC Championship Game.

Check out how the NFL community reacted to the Patriots heading to their third Super Bowl in the last four years.

Print
"Harrison: 'It feels good' to be in SB LII wit..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments