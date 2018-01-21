NFL players react to Eagles' victory over Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.
Here's a look at how NFL players reacted to the drubbing that lifted the Eagles to the Super Bowl.
For all them couch jokes y'all was in my mentions with last week. Now y'all got home field advantage on it right with me âºï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ #shhhâ Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 22, 2018
In foles we trust hahaha happy for my guyâ Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) January 22, 2018
NICK FOLES ....â Chris Conley (@_flight17_) January 22, 2018
Maaan any given Sunday! I realistically didn are this one comin...ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/4cNLvvbOY5â cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 22, 2018
Vikes used all they juice last week against the saintsâ Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) January 22, 2018
Well...at least I wonât have to watch that Diggs catch anymore for awhile.â Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 22, 2018
What a performance by the Eagles.
I see you @TheWorldof_AJ out there ballinâ Robbie Gould (@RobbieGould09) January 22, 2018
This looks a lot like last years NFCC game. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 22, 2018
My guy 9 out there dealing!â Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) January 22, 2018
The Eagles are flying forrealâ Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 22, 2018
Theyâre wylin out at the Linc right nowâ Kyle (@Ky1eLong) January 22, 2018
Congrats @JayTrain get dat ring bruh ï¿½ï¿½â Kenyan Drakeâ¢ (@KDx32) January 22, 2018
