NFL players react to Eagles' victory over Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Here's a look at how NFL players reacted to the drubbing that lifted the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

For all them couch jokes y'all was in my mentions with last week. Now y'all got home field advantage on it right with me âºï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ #shhh â Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 22, 2018

In foles we trust hahaha happy for my guy â Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) January 22, 2018

Maaan any given Sunday! I realistically didn are this one comin...ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/4cNLvvbOY5 â cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 22, 2018

Vikes used all they juice last week against the saints â Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) January 22, 2018

Well...at least I wonât have to watch that Diggs catch anymore for awhile.



What a performance by the Eagles. â Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 22, 2018

This looks a lot like last years NFCC game. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 22, 2018

My guy 9 out there dealing! â Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) January 22, 2018

Theyâre wylin out at the Linc right now â Kyle (@Ky1eLong) January 22, 2018

Congrats @JayTrain get dat ring bruh ï¿½ï¿½ â Kenyan Drakeâ¢ (@KDx32) January 22, 2018