Vikings to consider McCoy, McAdoo to replace Shurmur

The Minnesota Vikings must replace offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur whenever their season ends.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported two names they'll consider are ex-Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo.

Both retread coaches are in the mix for other jobs, including McAdoo interviewing with the Browns.

McCoy spent 10 games as the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator in 2017 (fired following six straight losses) after four seasons as the Chargers head coach. The Broncos failed to score 20 points in seven of eight games before firing McCoy. The change at OC did little to open the offense. Denver scored 20 points in three of the final six weeks of the season, but only bested the 26-point mark once in 2017 (Week 2).

McAdoo was fired in December with a 2-10 record. He finished his tenure guiding Big Blue to a 13-15 record. At the time of his dismissal, the Giants owned one of the worst offenses in the NFL, scoring just 17.8 points per game and ranking 30th in the NFL in total yards per tilt (314.7) -- only the Browns and Bears scored fewer points per game since 2016, per NFL Research.

Neither former head coach is a particularly inspiring or outside-the-box candidate for Minnesota. Of course, most said the same thing when Shurmur joined the Vikings two seasons ago.