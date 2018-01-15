Giants expected to hire Pat Shurmur as head coach

The New York Giants have zeroed in on their new head coach.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Big Blue is expected to hire Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as the team's new coach, per a source informed of the decision.

Shurmur cannot negotiate or sign with the Giants until the Vikings are eliminated from the playoffs. Minnesota heads to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Shurmur, 52, became a hot coaching candidate due to his work with quarterback Case Keenum this season, and Sam Bradford last year after taking over for Norv Turner midway through the campaign.

As the Vikings OC, Shurmur led Keenum and the offense to a top-10 rating in points per game (10th, 23.9), rushing yards per game (seventh, 122.3) and third-down conversion rate (third, 43.5). Minnesota finished 11th in passing yards per game with 234.6.

Shurmur's work with the quarterbacks in Minnesota makes him an ideal pairing in New York, where Eli Manning nears the end of his run, and Big Blue must find the next franchise signal-caller.

The Giants will mark the second stint for Shurmur as a head coach. He spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns in 2011-2012, compiling a 9-23 record.

Since then, he's worked under Chip Kelly in Philadelphia (2013-2015) and Mike Zimmer in Minnesota (2016-2017). Shurmur displayed adaptability in each circumstance, adding elements from Kelly's offense when he took over in Minnesota. The Vikings deployed one of the most balanced offensive operations in the NFL this season.

Shurmur's ability to coax production out of Keenum -- left for dead under Jeff Fisher last season -- and his work with unheralded players such as receiver Adam Thielen should be a boon for a Giants offensive attack that was one of the worst in the NFL under Ben McAdoo and sans Odell Beckham Jr. in 2017. The latter is already "geeked" over the hire.

God really works in mysterious ways....let the journey begin.... Iâm geeeked https://t.co/3tbOTPcSl1 â Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 15, 2018

Shurmur also interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions.