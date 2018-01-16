NFL Power Rankings: Jaguars raging into Championship Sunday

Neither throw will be celebrated in Canton ...

Each came off the hand of an undrafted Case Keenum, a rookie -- for all intents and purposes, as he'd spent his entire first year on the practice squad -- keeping an undermanned and overwhelmed Texans team in a game against Bruce Arians' Cardinals. This was before Keenum got mixed up with the litany of mediocre Houston quarterbacks. Before he was seemingly knocked out, but not pulled out, in a 2015 Rams game in Baltimore. Before he helped the 2016 Rams to a 3-1 start only to eventually lose his job to the No. 1 overall pick. And, of course, before he delivered the "Minnesota Miracle" to stun the Saints this past Sunday.

Before all that, Keenum threw three touchdown passes -- including the two to Andre Johnson featured in the video just below -- in an otherwise-meaningless game for a hapless Houston team that would finish 2-14:

The first ball couldn't have been placed any better if Keenum had walked over and handed it to the Texans' franchise wide receiver. Three quarters later, the plucky signal-caller connected with Johnson on another scoring strike. Admittedly, Keenum wasn't nearly as perfect this time, but he pulled off what so many young passers fail to do: deliver an end zone fade that's jusssssst high enough to not get picked off while still giving the intended receiver a chance to make a play on the leather. Patrick Peterson had perfect coverage (again), yet could merely get a paw on that ball, allowing Johnson to corral the tipped pass and remarkably get his feet down before falling out the side of the end zone.

That's when I first thought this kid belonged. One week prior, he'd racked up 350 yards and three touchdown passes (against zero picks) on the Colts. But the game in Arizona, which actually ended up being a Texans loss, was when I really took notice of Keenum. Houston waived him nine months later, but I always remembered that random Sunday in the desert.

Now, Keenum belongs in the MVP conversation. So, does a fella whose team didn't win Sunday. On that note, here's my top five for NFL MVP:

1) Carson Wentz: The Eagles' offense went kaplooey without him.

2) Todd Gurley: Led the league in scrimmage yards and touchdowns. Made the Rams' offense go.

3) Tom Brady: Could argue he should be over Gurley. Didn't enjoy a great December.

4) Antonio Brown: The Steelers' ability to win without him keeps the game's best receiver from being No. 1.

5) Case Keenum: He belongs here. Case closed.

As for the rankings of teams, take a gander downstairs. Each of the Divisional Round participants are detailed. None of them are shortchanged. Don't spare any of your feedback, including your take on an interesting MVP race: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

PROGRAMMING NOTE: For more in-depth analysis on the updated league pecking order, tune in to NFL Network every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET for the "NFL Power Rankings" show. Want to add YOUR voice? Provide your thoughts at the bottom of this page or tweet @HarrisonNFL, and your comments could be featured on air.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from our Divisional Round Power Rankings.

RANK 3 12-6 JAGUARS 3 Much respect -- and apologies -- to Blake Bortles. I thought he could beat the Steelers with his legs, not his throws. The Jaguars advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the Brunell/Taylor/Smith/McCardell/Boselli era on the strength of Bortles' arm and an opportunistic defense. The win over the Steelers surprised everyone, and not because Jacksonville won. Rather, it was because it resulted from the efforts of the most-maligned quarterback in America, and in spite of the defense allowing 42 points. Before we leave this blurb, though, a tip of the cap to T.J. Yeldon, who channeled his inner Dion Lewis to hurt Pittsburgh on huge third downs.

RANK 4 14-3 EAGLES 3 After hearing for a week that they were the first home underdog yada yada yada in however many years, the Eagles' defense crushed it. What a performance, from the coverage, to the push from the interior ( Hi, I'm Fletcher Cox. I'm better than your offensive linemen), to tightening up when it mattered most. Twitter movie critics can comment all day long about the Falcons' play-calling, but here's the deal with that: If you don't like the roll-out on fourth-and-the-game, perhaps you can also credit Philadelphia for blanketing Matt Ryan's options.



Trivia: Everyone remembers the Eagles' three straight NFC Championship Game losses in the early 2000s as a massive organizational failure. But in reality, one of the games was not. No one thought Philadelphia could beat the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams in the 2001 NFC title match. They almost did, when, down 29-24, just before the two-minute warning, a certain defensive end came within an eyelash of blocking a Rams punt deep in St. Louis territory. It would have either been a special teams touchdown or, at the very least, a safety and the ball back. Who was the player? (@HarrisonNFL)

RANK 5 13-4 STEELERS 2 Much chagrin over the Steelers' decisions in the loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, almost like an echo chamber to the Falcons' choices across the state on Saturday. Pittsburgh elected not to have its quarterback with the body of a defensive end lunge forward to gain a couple of feet on a key fourth down late. The onside kick that came later seemed particularly egregious. At least the Jags had strong coverage on Ben Roethlisberger's throw on the aforementioned play, whereas the kick was delivered poorly, done in before it ever started, with Chris Boswell's dribbler hitting his own guy before it travelled the required 10 yards. The sour takes on Mike Tomlin's game management came fast and furious (some worse than the movie series), although the play call lands squarely on offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Beneath all that was a defense that couldn't buy a stop. That was the difference in keeping Pittsburgh from going to the AFC Championship Game.

RANK 7 11-7 FALCONS 2 Ineffectiveness on offense undermined the Falcons in Philadelphia, sending Dan Quinn's team packing for the offseason. Which means that the anxiety over Kyle Shanahan's departure as offensive coordinator was somewhat realized. The attack looked more like a faint charge for much of the 2017 season, at least as compared to the world-class track team that was going up and down the field in '16. Two points to consider here. First: Where is talk of Matt Ryan's culpability amid all the rancor? Ryan, frankly, missed on a lot of throws this year, and he looked closer to the guy from 2010 than the 2016 MVP: a solid player, but not transcendent. Second point: I've maintained all year that Atlanta's talent lay more with the defense. Look at the secondary. The linebackers can fly. And the pass rush was a huge factor in the Falcons making the postseason in the first place.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL. And be sure to tune in to the "NFL Power Rankings" show on NFL Network every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET.