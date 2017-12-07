Week 14 cornerback rankings: Vikings' D similar to 2015 Broncos

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent player or unit on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Featured on Ike's Island this week ...

Minnesota Vikings' defense

Next up: at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Mike Zimmer's defense has been on the cusp of doing big things the last few seasons. But this year, Zimmer's blue print has resulted in his best defense since being in Minnesota.

The bend-but-don't-break unit has been remarkable the last month, holding opponents to an average of 17 points per game since Minnesota's Week 9 bye week. The Vikings have stars at every level of the defense with defensive end Everson Griffen, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith being some of the best at their respective positions. But the main reason this unit has been so dominant is its front four (Griffin, Danielle Hunter, Linval Joseph and Tom Johnson). With the Vikings being able to get pressure with just four guys, they're able to keep an extra guy in coverage, which makes the opposing quarterback throw in small windows.

And with as productive as Minnesota's secondary (Rhodes, Smith, Trae Waynes, and Andrew Sandejo) has been, a lot of them would be exposed without that front four. In my opinion, Minnesota boasts the best front four in the league and feeds off Griffen, who's having a more impressive season statistically than Von Miller in 2015. Griffen has more sacks (12) in 11 games this season than Miller (11.0) had in 16 games in 2015, and compares with him in several other categories.

Per NFL Research, the 2017 Vikings' defense compares favorably to the 2015 Broncos in terms of scoring defense (17 points per game vs. 18.5), pass defense (211.4 yards per game vs. 199.6), third-down defense (27.2 percent vs. 35.2), red zone defense (38.7 percent vs. 59.5), and big plays allowed (3.6 per game vs. 4.6). As we all know, the Broncos put on a clinic in the 2015 postseason and shut down the league MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. With the similarities of that Broncos' unit and this year's Vikings, can Zimmer's defense lead Minnesota to its first-ever Lombardi Trophy?

The answer? No. I think the Vikings' defense can get them to the big game but isn't dominant enough to win it alone -- like the Broncos essentially did -- which leaves Minnesota's fate in the hands of Case Keenum.

Week 14 cornerback rankings: My top 10

RANK 1 Patrick Peterson, Cardinals Next up: vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



No reason to move him from the top after last week's performance against Sammy Watkins, allowing the receiver to only get one catch for 13 yards vs. him, according to Next Gen Stats. It's looking like he'll be an All-Pro cornerback for the third time.

RANK 2 Trumaine Johnson, Rams Next up: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Johnson gave up his first touchdown of the season in coverage to none other than future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. He's been a big part of why the Rams are winning this season -- coupled with the fact that every corner on this list has allowed a TD in coverage -- so I'm keeping him at No. 2.

RANK 3 Josh Norman, Redskins 3 Next up: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Norman didn't shadow Dez Bryant -- as expected -- but he shut the Dallas receiver down when facing him. Bryant, who had 55 receiving yards and a touchdown against all other Washington defenders, was held to one reception for six yards vs. Norman. Norman's been consistent this season, and I'd like to see him travel against the league's best receivers. It'll be interesting to see if the Redskins ask Norman to shadow a red-hot Keenan Allen. Now that he's healthy, Allen is a spitting image in terms of smooth route running of my colleague Reggie Wayne if you change out the jersey.

RANK 4 Xavier Rhodes, Vikings 5 Next up: at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



This weekend's Rhodes vs. Julio Jones matchup was a big one, and Rhodes came out on top. He covered Jones, who also made some crucial drops, on four of his six targets and only allowed on reception for 13 yards. Rhodes played well in press coverage and forced Matt Ryan to look to other options for most of the game. Against Carolina, I expect Rhodes to follow Devin Funchess. Minnesota's CB1 better get ready to defend back shoulder fades and rebound the jump ball because Cam Newton throws the ball to where Funchess can use his height.

RANK 6 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars 2 Next up: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Ramsey only allowed a pair of catches to T.Y. Hilton in coverage Sunday but one of those was on a 40-yard touchdown. But earning his third interception of the season makes this one a wash.

RANK 7 A.J. Bouye, Jaguars 2 Next up: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



The dominant trend continues for Bouye after allowing six receptions on eight targets for 37 yards in coverage against the Colts. With Ramsey being the guy for the Jags' secondary, Bouye's doing a helluva job manning his side of field.

RANK 8 Casey Hayward, Chargers 2 Next up: vs. Washington Redskins, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Playing behind a dynamic pass rush, Hayward's been stellar for the Chargers' secondary. Last week, he faced a rejuvenated Josh Gordon and held him to 76 yards on seven targets in coverage and kept him out of the end zone. He's playing well and he continues his dominance against Kirk Cousins, picking up his fifth INT of the season and fourth in as many weeks.

RANK 9 Tre'Davious White, Bills NR Next up: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



I love the way the rookie is playing. He understands the ebb and flow of a player's first season in the NFL, but it's not deteriorating his mindset. After a big performance against the Patriots last week, which included picking off Tom Brady, he's going to have to watch out for the deep ball vs. Indy's T.Y. Hilton.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Jason McCourty, Browns; Adam Jones, Bengals; Darius Slay, Lions.

WEEK 14 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

RANK 2 RAMS Players: Trumaine Johnson and Kayvon Webster.



What a fun matchup this is about to be and there's a lot on the line in what will look like a playoff game. Johnson and Webster must trust the Rams' pass rush and not get caught looking in the backfield. Tackling will also be a major factor in this contest for both sides.



Next up: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Tre'Davious White and E.J. Gaines, Bills.

