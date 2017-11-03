Super Bowl LII predictions: Pittsburgh Steelers set to get No. 7?

At the midpoint of the 2017 NFL season, our analysts refresh their predictions on the major individual awards, the entire playoff field and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl LII outcomes.

SUPER BOWL LII

Judy Battista: Steelers over Eagles. The difference here is the Steelers' vastly-improved defense, which harasses Carson Wentz to produce turnovers and fuel a Steelers scoring explosion -- and the franchise's seventh Super Bowl championship.

Jeffri Chadiha: Chiefs over Eagles. Andy Reid has a great record when facing former assistants. It won't be any different when he meets Doug Pederson for the second time this season.

Gil Brandt: Steelers over Seahawks. The Steelers will have more fans at the game, plus the highest-rated offense and defense, yardage-wise. The Seahawks will have the higher-rated quarterback, but they'll fall short, 27-24.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Rams over Chiefs. Sean McVay becomes the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl. He'll be put in conversation with some of the greats.

Steve Wyche: Seahawks over Steelers. Russell Wilson shows up huge, and Richard Sherman wins a classic faceoff with Antonio Brown.

Ike Taylor: Steelers over Seahawks. By February, the Steelers' defense and offense will be in prime form.

Charley Casserly: Steelers over Saints. The Steelers' balance on offense and defense proves too much for the Saints.

Heath Evans: Patriots over Seahawks. I'm sticking with my preseason pick. Pats win by 10 and Brady gets No. 6.

Adam Schein: Chiefs over Eagles. Andy Reid wins the big one ... in the Andy Reid Super Bowl!

Reggie Wayne: Steelers over Saints. The Saints have one offensive weapon in Drew Brees. The Steelers have Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Alex Gelhar: Eagles over Patriots. Carson Wentz misses out on regular-season MVP, but secures Super Bowl MVP and a Philly legacy by outshining Tom Brady.

Adam Rank: Patriots over Rams. I don't know -- I think this would be a fun Super Bowl matchup. Los Angeles and Boston have had so many sports battles over the years with the Lakers and Celtics along with the Angels and Red Sox. Plus, I also like when we have a Super Bowl we've never seen before. The only thing is, I would insist the Rams be allowed to wear their throwbacks.

Dave Dameshek: Seahawks over Steelers. Mulligans are for cowards. My preseason prediction is still in fine shape.