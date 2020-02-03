Fabiano's way-too-early 2020 fantasy rankings

Fantasy football isn't just a seasonal topic of conversation anymore ... it's become a 365-day-a-year passion. So for those fantasy owners who are already thinking about their future draft strategies, here are my initial 2020 positional player rankings. These rankings are based on a PPR scoring system (1 point) and will be updated throughout the offseason. Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

* -- Unrestricted free agent

** -- Restricted free agent

*** -- Exclusive restricted free agent

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens ($41)

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($36)

3. Deshaun Watson, Texans ($24)

4. Russell Wilson, Seahawks ($20)

5. Dak Prescott, Cowboys ($19)*

6. Kyler Murray, Cardinals ($19)

7. Josh Allen, Bills ($17)

8. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers* ($15)

9. Carson Wentz, Eagles ($15)

10. Drew Brees, Saints* ($14)

11. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers ($14)

12. Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($13)

13. Matthew Stafford, Lions ($12)

14. Matt Ryan, Falcons ($12)

15. Cam Newton, Panthers ($11)

16. Daniel Jones, Giants ($10)

17. Ryan Tannehill, Titans* ($10)

18. Baker Mayfield, Browns ($9)

19. Kirk Cousins, Vikings ($8)

20. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins ($7)

21. Tom Brady, Patriots* ($6)

22. Sam Darnold, Jets ($6)

23. Gardner Minshew, Jaguars ($6)

24. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers ($5)

25. Jared Goff, Rams ($5)

26. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears ($3)

27. Drew Lock, Broncos ($3)

28. Dwayne Haskins, Redskins ($2)

29. Philip Rivers, Chargers* ($2)

30. Derek Carr, Raiders ($2)

31. Jacoby Brissett, Colts ($1)

32. Andy Dalton, Bengals ($1)

33. Teddy Bridgewater, Saints* ($1)

34. Nick Foles, Jaguars ($1)

35. Tyrod Taylor, Chargers ($1)

36. Marcus Mariota, Titans* ($1)

37. Joe Flacco, Broncos ($1)

38. Kyle Allen, Panthers*** ($1)

39. Nick Mullens, 49ers*** ($1)

40. Blake Bortles, Rams* ($1)

Running backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers ($67)

2. Saquon Barkley, Giants ($65)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys ($63)

4. Alvin Kamara, Saints ($63)

5. Dalvin Cook, Vikings ($63)

6. Derrick Henry, Titans* ($58)

7. Nick Chubb, Browns ($55)

8. Joe Mixon, Bengals ($53)

9. Austin Ekeler, Chargers** ($52)

10. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars ($49)

11. Aaron Jones, Packers ($44)

12. Josh Jacobs, Raiders ($41)

13. Miles Sanders, Eagles ($38)

14. Todd Gurley, Rams ($38)

15. Melvin Gordon, Chargers* ($32)

16. Le'Veon Bell, Jets ($32)

17. Chris Carson, Seahawks ($28)

18. Mark Ingram, Ravens ($28)

19. Kenyan Drake, Cardinals* ($26)

20. James Conner, Steelers ($25)

21. Kerryon Johnson, Lions ($25)

22. Marlon Mack, Colts ($24)

23. Devin Singletary, Bills ($24)

24. David Johnson, Cardinals ($23)

25. Devonta Freeman, Falcons ($22)

26. Derrius Guice, Redskins ($21)

27. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos ($21)

28. David Montgomery, Bears ($19)

29. Kareem Hunt, Browns** ($19)

30. James White, Patriots ($19)

31. Raheem Mostert, 49ers ($18)

32. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers ($17)

33. Damien Williams, Chiefs ($17)

34. Sony Michel, Patriots ($16)

35. Lamar Miller, Texans* ($16)

36. Tevin Coleman, 49ers ($14)

37. Royce Freeman, Broncos ($14)

38. Carlos Hyde, Texans* ($13)

39. Latavius Murray, Saints ($13)

40. Duke Johnson, Browns ($12)

41. Boston Scott, Eagles ($12)

42. Tarik Cohen, Bears ($11)

43. Jamaal Williams, Packers ($11)

44. Jordan Howard, Eagles* ($10)

45. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks ($10)

46. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals ($9)

47. Alexander Mattison, Vikings ($9)

48. Rex Burkhead, Patriots ($8)

49. Adrian Peterson, Redskins ($8)

50. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers ($8)

51. Tony Pollard, Cowboys ($8)

52. Chris Thompson, Redskins* ($7)

53. Ito Smith, Falcons ($7)

54. Matt Breida, 49ers** ($6)

55. Darrell Henderson, Rams ($6)

56. Gus Edwards, Ravens*** ($6)

57. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers* ($6)

58. Wayne Gallman, Giants ($5)

59. Darrel Williams, Chiefs ($5)

60. Bo Scarbrough, Lions ($4)

61. DeAndre Washington, Raiders* ($4)

62. Patrick Laird, Dolphins ($4)

63. Dion Lewis, Titans ($3)

64. Giovani Bernard, Bengals ($3)

65. Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars ($2)

66. Justice Hill, Ravens ($2)

67. Nyheim Hines, Colts ($2)

68. Darwin Thompson, Chiefs ($2)

69. Brian Hill, Falcons** ($2)

70. Jalen Richard, Raiders* ($2)

71. LeSean McCoy, Chiefs* ($1)

72. Malcolm Brown, Rams ($1)

73. Damien Harris, Patriots ($1)

74. Frank Gore, Bills* ($1)

75. Travis Homer, Seahawks ($1)

76. Jordan Wilkins, Colts ($1)

77. Dare Ogunbowale, Buccaneers ($1)

78. Jonathan Williams, Colts* ($1)

79. Mike Boone, Vikings ($1)

80. T.J. Yeldon, Bills ($1)

Wide receivers

1. Michael Thomas, Saints ($64)

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans ($60)

3. Davante Adams, Packers ($60)

4. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers ($58)

5. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($55)

6. Julio Jones, Falcons ($55)

7. Mike Evans, Buccaneers ($51)

8. Amari Cooper, Cowboys* ($49)

9. Kenny Golladay, Lions ($47)

10. D.J. Moore, Panthers ($47)

11. Cooper Kupp, Rams ($45)

12. Keenan Allen, Chargers ($42)

13. Allen Robinson, Bears ($42)

14. Courtland Sutton, Broncos ($38)

15. A.J. Brown, Titans ($38)

16. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns ($35)

17. DeVante Parker, Dolphins ($35)

18. Julian Edelman, Patriots ($31)

19. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers ($31)

20. Stefon Diggs, Vikings ($28)

21. T.Y. Hilton, Colts ($27)

22. DK Metcalf, Seahawks ($27)

23. Calvin Ridley, Falcons ($27)

24. A.J. Green, Bengals* ($25)

25. Robert Woods, Rams ($25)

26. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($23)

27. D.J. Chark, Jaguars ($23)

28. Adam Thielen, Vikings ($21)

29. Terry McLaurin, Redskins ($21)

30. Michael Gallup, Cowboys ($21)

31. Deebo Samuel, 49ers ($19)

32. John Brown, Bills ($18)

33. Jarvis Landry, Browns ($18)

34. Christian Kirk, Cardinals ($17)

35. Tyler Boyd, Bengals ($17)

36. Mike Williams, Chargers ($17)

37. Marvin Jones, Lions ($15)

38. Sterling Shepard, Giants ($15)

39. Jamison Crowder, Jets ($15)

40. Golden Tate, Giants ($14)

41. Marquise Brown, Ravens ($14)

42. Anthony Miller, Bears ($12)

43. Darius Slayton, Giants ($12)

44. Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers* ($11)

45. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles ($10)

46. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs ($10)

47. Will Fuller, Texans ($10)

48. Robby Anderson, Jets* ($10)

49. Preston Williams, Dolphins ($10)

50. Curtis Samuel, Panthers ($10)

51. DeSean Jackson, Eagles ($9)

52. Cole Beasley, Bills ($9)

53. Tyrell Williams, Raiders ($8)

54. Corey Davis, Titans ($8)

55. Brandin Cooks, Rams ($8)

56. James Washington, Steelers ($8)

57. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars ($7)

58. Diontae Johnson, Steelers ($7)

59. N'Keal Harry, Patriots ($7)

60. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders ($7)

61. Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers* ($7)

62. John Ross, Bengals ($6)

63. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs ($6)

64. Randall Cobb, Cowboys ($6)

65. Allen Lazard, Packers*** ($6)

66. Andy Isabella, Cardinals ($6)

67. Parris Campbell, Colts ($5)

68. Chris Conley, Jaguars ($5)

69. Kelvin Harmon, Redskins ($5)

70. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals ($4)

71. Zach Pascal, Colts ($4)

72. Miles Boykin, Ravens ($4)

73. Greg Ward, Eagles ($4)

74. Keke Coutee, Texans ($3)

75. Steven Sims, Redskins ($3)

76. Danny Amendola, Lions* ($3)

77. Mohamed Sanu, Patriots ($2)

78. Kenny Stills, Texans ($2)

79. Tre'Quan Smith, Saints ($2)

80. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers ($2)

Tight ends

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs ($35)

2. George Kittle, 49ers ($32)

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles ($25)

4. Austin Hooper, Falcons* ($21)

5. Mark Andrews, Ravens ($19)

6. Darren Waller, Raiders ($18)

7. Tyler Higbee, Rams ($17)

8. Hunter Henry, Chargers* ($17)

9. Evan Engram, Giants ($15)

10. Jared Cook, Saints ($14)

11. Dallas Goedert, Eagles ($13)

12. Noah Fant, Broncos ($12)

13. Jack Doyle, Colts ($10)

14. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins ($8)

15. Will Dissly, Seahawks ($8)

16. David Njoku, Browns ($7)

17. T.J. Hockenson, Lions ($7)

18. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers ($6)

19. Ian Thomas, Panthers ($5)

20. Eric Ebron, Colts* ($5)

21. Chris Herndon, Jets ($5)

22. Dawson Knox, Bills ($4)

23. Jimmy Graham, Packers ($4)

24. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings ($4)

25. Jason Witten, Cowboys* ($3)

26. Tyler Eifert, Bengals* ($3)

27. Vance McDonald, Steelers ($3)

28. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers ($3)

29. Darren Fells, Texans* ($2)

30. Gerald Everett, Rams ($1)

Kickers

1. Harrison Butker, Chiefs ($5)

2. Wil Lutz, Saints ($4)

3. Justin Tucker, Ravens ($4)

4. Greg Zuerlein, Rams* ($4)

5. Robbie Gould, 49ers ($4)

6. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots ($4)

7. Matt Gay, Buccaneers ($3)

8. Younghoe Koo, Falcons** ($3)

9. Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals** ($3)

10. Mason Crosby, Packers* ($3)

11. Matt Prater, Lions ($2)

12. Jake Elliott, Eagles ($2)

13. Dan Bailey, Vikings ($2)

14. Josh Lambo, Jaguars ($2)

15. Michael Badgley, Chargers ($2)

16. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans* ($2)

17. Kai Forbath, Cowboys* ($2)

18. Joey Slye, Panthers** ($2)

19. Jason Myers, Seahawks ($2)

20. Chase McLaughlin, Colts*** ($1)

21. Chris Boswell, Steelers ($1)

22. Austin Seibert, Browns ($1)

23. Brandon McManus, Broncos ($1)

24. Stephen Hauschka, Bills ($1)

25. Randy Bullock, Bengals ($1)

26. Daniel Carlson, Raiders** ($1)

27. Dustin Hopkins, Redskins ($1)

28. Aldrick Rosas, Giants** ($1)

29. Eddy Pineiro, Bears ($1)

30. Ryan Succop, Titans ($1)

31. Sam Ficken, Jets*** ($1)

32. Jason Sanders, Dolphins ($1)

Defenses

1. Patriots ($11)

2. 49ers ($8)

3. Ravens ($8)

4. Steelers ($8)

5. Rams ($7)

6. Chiefs ($7)

7. Saints ($7)

8. Vikings ($6)

9. Bears ($6)

10. Bills ($5)

11. Buccaneers ($5)

12. Colts ($4)

13. Eagles ($4)

14. Titans ($4)

15. Packers ($4)

16. Seahawks ($3)

17. Jets ($3)

18. Falcons ($3)

19. Cowboys ($2)

20. Panthers ($2)

21. Broncos ($2)

22. Jaguars ($2)

23. Texans ($2)

24. Redskins ($2)

25. Browns ($1)

26. Chargers ($1)

27. Giants ($1)

28. Lions ($1)

29. Raiders ($1)

30. Bengals ($1)

31. Cardinals ($1)

32. Dolphins ($1)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!