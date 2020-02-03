Fabiano's way-too-early 2020 fantasy rankings

Fantasy football isn't just a seasonal topic of conversation anymore ... it's become a 365-day-a-year passion. So for those fantasy owners who are already thinking about their future draft strategies, here are my initial 2020 positional player rankings. These rankings are based on a PPR scoring system (1 point) and will be updated throughout the offseason. Auction values are based on a $200 budget.
* -- Unrestricted free agent
** -- Restricted free agent
*** -- Exclusive restricted free agent
Quarterbacks
1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens ($41)
2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($36)
3. Deshaun Watson, Texans ($24)
4. Russell Wilson, Seahawks ($20)
5. Dak Prescott, Cowboys ($19)*
6. Kyler Murray, Cardinals ($19)
7. Josh Allen, Bills ($17)
8. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers* ($15)
9. Carson Wentz, Eagles ($15)
10. Drew Brees, Saints* ($14)
11. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers ($14)
12. Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($13)
13. Matthew Stafford, Lions ($12)
14. Matt Ryan, Falcons ($12)
15. Cam Newton, Panthers ($11)
16. Daniel Jones, Giants ($10)
17. Ryan Tannehill, Titans* ($10)
18. Baker Mayfield, Browns ($9)
19. Kirk Cousins, Vikings ($8)
20. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins ($7)
21. Tom Brady, Patriots* ($6)
22. Sam Darnold, Jets ($6)
23. Gardner Minshew, Jaguars ($6)
24. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers ($5)
25. Jared Goff, Rams ($5)
26. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears ($3)
27. Drew Lock, Broncos ($3)
28. Dwayne Haskins, Redskins ($2)
29. Philip Rivers, Chargers* ($2)
30. Derek Carr, Raiders ($2)
31. Jacoby Brissett, Colts ($1)
32. Andy Dalton, Bengals ($1)
33. Teddy Bridgewater, Saints* ($1)
34. Nick Foles, Jaguars ($1)
35. Tyrod Taylor, Chargers ($1)
36. Marcus Mariota, Titans* ($1)
37. Joe Flacco, Broncos ($1)
38. Kyle Allen, Panthers*** ($1)
39. Nick Mullens, 49ers*** ($1)
40. Blake Bortles, Rams* ($1)
Running backs
1. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers ($67)
2. Saquon Barkley, Giants ($65)
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys ($63)
4. Alvin Kamara, Saints ($63)
5. Dalvin Cook, Vikings ($63)
6. Derrick Henry, Titans* ($58)
7. Nick Chubb, Browns ($55)
8. Joe Mixon, Bengals ($53)
9. Austin Ekeler, Chargers** ($52)
10. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars ($49)
11. Aaron Jones, Packers ($44)
12. Josh Jacobs, Raiders ($41)
13. Miles Sanders, Eagles ($38)
14. Todd Gurley, Rams ($38)
15. Melvin Gordon, Chargers* ($32)
16. Le'Veon Bell, Jets ($32)
17. Chris Carson, Seahawks ($28)
18. Mark Ingram, Ravens ($28)
19. Kenyan Drake, Cardinals* ($26)
20. James Conner, Steelers ($25)
21. Kerryon Johnson, Lions ($25)
22. Marlon Mack, Colts ($24)
23. Devin Singletary, Bills ($24)
24. David Johnson, Cardinals ($23)
25. Devonta Freeman, Falcons ($22)
26. Derrius Guice, Redskins ($21)
27. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos ($21)
28. David Montgomery, Bears ($19)
29. Kareem Hunt, Browns** ($19)
30. James White, Patriots ($19)
31. Raheem Mostert, 49ers ($18)
32. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers ($17)
33. Damien Williams, Chiefs ($17)
34. Sony Michel, Patriots ($16)
35. Lamar Miller, Texans* ($16)
36. Tevin Coleman, 49ers ($14)
37. Royce Freeman, Broncos ($14)
38. Carlos Hyde, Texans* ($13)
39. Latavius Murray, Saints ($13)
40. Duke Johnson, Browns ($12)
41. Boston Scott, Eagles ($12)
42. Tarik Cohen, Bears ($11)
43. Jamaal Williams, Packers ($11)
44. Jordan Howard, Eagles* ($10)
45. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks ($10)
46. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals ($9)
47. Alexander Mattison, Vikings ($9)
48. Rex Burkhead, Patriots ($8)
49. Adrian Peterson, Redskins ($8)
50. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers ($8)
51. Tony Pollard, Cowboys ($8)
52. Chris Thompson, Redskins* ($7)
53. Ito Smith, Falcons ($7)
54. Matt Breida, 49ers** ($6)
55. Darrell Henderson, Rams ($6)
56. Gus Edwards, Ravens*** ($6)
57. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers* ($6)
58. Wayne Gallman, Giants ($5)
59. Darrel Williams, Chiefs ($5)
60. Bo Scarbrough, Lions ($4)
61. DeAndre Washington, Raiders* ($4)
62. Patrick Laird, Dolphins ($4)
63. Dion Lewis, Titans ($3)
64. Giovani Bernard, Bengals ($3)
65. Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars ($2)
66. Justice Hill, Ravens ($2)
67. Nyheim Hines, Colts ($2)
68. Darwin Thompson, Chiefs ($2)
69. Brian Hill, Falcons** ($2)
70. Jalen Richard, Raiders* ($2)
71. LeSean McCoy, Chiefs* ($1)
72. Malcolm Brown, Rams ($1)
73. Damien Harris, Patriots ($1)
74. Frank Gore, Bills* ($1)
75. Travis Homer, Seahawks ($1)
76. Jordan Wilkins, Colts ($1)
77. Dare Ogunbowale, Buccaneers ($1)
78. Jonathan Williams, Colts* ($1)
79. Mike Boone, Vikings ($1)
80. T.J. Yeldon, Bills ($1)
Wide receivers
1. Michael Thomas, Saints ($64)
2. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans ($60)
3. Davante Adams, Packers ($60)
4. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers ($58)
5. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($55)
6. Julio Jones, Falcons ($55)
7. Mike Evans, Buccaneers ($51)
8. Amari Cooper, Cowboys* ($49)
9. Kenny Golladay, Lions ($47)
10. D.J. Moore, Panthers ($47)
11. Cooper Kupp, Rams ($45)
12. Keenan Allen, Chargers ($42)
13. Allen Robinson, Bears ($42)
14. Courtland Sutton, Broncos ($38)
15. A.J. Brown, Titans ($38)
16. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns ($35)
17. DeVante Parker, Dolphins ($35)
18. Julian Edelman, Patriots ($31)
19. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers ($31)
20. Stefon Diggs, Vikings ($28)
21. T.Y. Hilton, Colts ($27)
22. DK Metcalf, Seahawks ($27)
23. Calvin Ridley, Falcons ($27)
24. A.J. Green, Bengals* ($25)
25. Robert Woods, Rams ($25)
26. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($23)
27. D.J. Chark, Jaguars ($23)
28. Adam Thielen, Vikings ($21)
29. Terry McLaurin, Redskins ($21)
30. Michael Gallup, Cowboys ($21)
31. Deebo Samuel, 49ers ($19)
32. John Brown, Bills ($18)
33. Jarvis Landry, Browns ($18)
34. Christian Kirk, Cardinals ($17)
35. Tyler Boyd, Bengals ($17)
36. Mike Williams, Chargers ($17)
37. Marvin Jones, Lions ($15)
38. Sterling Shepard, Giants ($15)
39. Jamison Crowder, Jets ($15)
40. Golden Tate, Giants ($14)
41. Marquise Brown, Ravens ($14)
42. Anthony Miller, Bears ($12)
43. Darius Slayton, Giants ($12)
44. Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers* ($11)
45. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles ($10)
46. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs ($10)
47. Will Fuller, Texans ($10)
48. Robby Anderson, Jets* ($10)
49. Preston Williams, Dolphins ($10)
50. Curtis Samuel, Panthers ($10)
51. DeSean Jackson, Eagles ($9)
52. Cole Beasley, Bills ($9)
53. Tyrell Williams, Raiders ($8)
54. Corey Davis, Titans ($8)
55. Brandin Cooks, Rams ($8)
56. James Washington, Steelers ($8)
57. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars ($7)
58. Diontae Johnson, Steelers ($7)
59. N'Keal Harry, Patriots ($7)
60. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders ($7)
61. Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers* ($7)
62. John Ross, Bengals ($6)
63. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs ($6)
64. Randall Cobb, Cowboys ($6)
65. Allen Lazard, Packers*** ($6)
66. Andy Isabella, Cardinals ($6)
67. Parris Campbell, Colts ($5)
68. Chris Conley, Jaguars ($5)
69. Kelvin Harmon, Redskins ($5)
70. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals ($4)
71. Zach Pascal, Colts ($4)
72. Miles Boykin, Ravens ($4)
73. Greg Ward, Eagles ($4)
74. Keke Coutee, Texans ($3)
75. Steven Sims, Redskins ($3)
76. Danny Amendola, Lions* ($3)
77. Mohamed Sanu, Patriots ($2)
78. Kenny Stills, Texans ($2)
79. Tre'Quan Smith, Saints ($2)
80. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers ($2)
Tight ends
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs ($35)
2. George Kittle, 49ers ($32)
3. Zach Ertz, Eagles ($25)
4. Austin Hooper, Falcons* ($21)
5. Mark Andrews, Ravens ($19)
6. Darren Waller, Raiders ($18)
7. Tyler Higbee, Rams ($17)
8. Hunter Henry, Chargers* ($17)
9. Evan Engram, Giants ($15)
10. Jared Cook, Saints ($14)
11. Dallas Goedert, Eagles ($13)
12. Noah Fant, Broncos ($12)
13. Jack Doyle, Colts ($10)
14. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins ($8)
15. Will Dissly, Seahawks ($8)
16. David Njoku, Browns ($7)
17. T.J. Hockenson, Lions ($7)
18. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers ($6)
19. Ian Thomas, Panthers ($5)
20. Eric Ebron, Colts* ($5)
21. Chris Herndon, Jets ($5)
22. Dawson Knox, Bills ($4)
23. Jimmy Graham, Packers ($4)
24. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings ($4)
25. Jason Witten, Cowboys* ($3)
26. Tyler Eifert, Bengals* ($3)
27. Vance McDonald, Steelers ($3)
28. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers ($3)
29. Darren Fells, Texans* ($2)
30. Gerald Everett, Rams ($1)
Kickers
1. Harrison Butker, Chiefs ($5)
2. Wil Lutz, Saints ($4)
3. Justin Tucker, Ravens ($4)
4. Greg Zuerlein, Rams* ($4)
5. Robbie Gould, 49ers ($4)
6. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots ($4)
7. Matt Gay, Buccaneers ($3)
8. Younghoe Koo, Falcons** ($3)
9. Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals** ($3)
10. Mason Crosby, Packers* ($3)
11. Matt Prater, Lions ($2)
12. Jake Elliott, Eagles ($2)
13. Dan Bailey, Vikings ($2)
14. Josh Lambo, Jaguars ($2)
15. Michael Badgley, Chargers ($2)
16. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans* ($2)
17. Kai Forbath, Cowboys* ($2)
18. Joey Slye, Panthers** ($2)
19. Jason Myers, Seahawks ($2)
20. Chase McLaughlin, Colts*** ($1)
21. Chris Boswell, Steelers ($1)
22. Austin Seibert, Browns ($1)
23. Brandon McManus, Broncos ($1)
24. Stephen Hauschka, Bills ($1)
25. Randy Bullock, Bengals ($1)
26. Daniel Carlson, Raiders** ($1)
27. Dustin Hopkins, Redskins ($1)
28. Aldrick Rosas, Giants** ($1)
29. Eddy Pineiro, Bears ($1)
30. Ryan Succop, Titans ($1)
31. Sam Ficken, Jets*** ($1)
32. Jason Sanders, Dolphins ($1)
Defenses
1. Patriots ($11)
2. 49ers ($8)
3. Ravens ($8)
4. Steelers ($8)
5. Rams ($7)
6. Chiefs ($7)
7. Saints ($7)
8. Vikings ($6)
9. Bears ($6)
10. Bills ($5)
11. Buccaneers ($5)
12. Colts ($4)
13. Eagles ($4)
14. Titans ($4)
15. Packers ($4)
16. Seahawks ($3)
17. Jets ($3)
18. Falcons ($3)
19. Cowboys ($2)
20. Panthers ($2)
21. Broncos ($2)
22. Jaguars ($2)
23. Texans ($2)
24. Redskins ($2)
25. Browns ($1)
26. Chargers ($1)
27. Giants ($1)
28. Lions ($1)
29. Raiders ($1)
30. Bengals ($1)
31. Cardinals ($1)
32. Dolphins ($1)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!