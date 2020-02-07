Michael Fabiano's Top 200 fantasy players for 2020

Fantasy football isn't just a seasonal topic of conversation anymore ... it's become a 365-day-a-year passion. So for those fantasy owners who are already thinking about their future draft strategies, here is my initial 2020 Top 200 player rankings. These rankings are based on a PPR scoring system (1 point) and will be updated on a regular basis (as needed), so keep checking back all offseason.

* -- Unrestricted free agent

** -- Restricted free agent

Top 200

1. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB1)

2. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB2)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB3)

4. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR1)

5. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB4)

6. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB5)

7. Derrick Henry, Titans* (RB6)

8. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR2)

9. Davante Adams, Packers (WR3)

10. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR4)

11. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB7)

12. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB8)

13. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR5)

14. Austin Ekeler, Chargers** (RB9)

15. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB10)

16. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR6)

17. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR7)

18. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB11)

19. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB12)

20. Amari Cooper, Cowboys* (WR8)

21. Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR9)

22. Miles Sanders, Eagles* (RB13)

23. D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR10)

24. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB1)

25. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB14)

26. Melvin Gordon, Chargers* (RB15)

27. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR11)

28. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR12)

29. Le'Veon Bell, Jets (RB16)

30. Allen Robinson, Bears (WR13)

31. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1)

32. Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB17)

33. Mark Ingram, Ravens (RB18)

34. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR14)

35. George Kittle, 49ers (TE2)

36. A.J. Brown, Titans (WR15)

37. Kenyan Drake, Cardinals* (RB19)

38. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns (WR16)

39. DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR17)

40. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR18)

41. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR19)

42. Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR20)

43. James Conner, Steelers (RB20)

44. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB21)

45. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB2)

46. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR21)

47. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB22)

48. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR22)

49. Calvin Ridley, Falcons (WR23)

50. A.J. Green, Bengals* (WR24)

51. Robert Woods, Rams (WR25)

52. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR26)

53. Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE3)

54. Devin Singletary, Bills (RB23

) 55. D.J. Chark, Jaguars (WR27)

56. Deshaun Watson, Texans (QB3)

57. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR28)

58. Austin Hooper, Falcons* (TE4)

59. Terry McLaurin, Redskins (WR29)

60. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB24)

61. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB25)

62. Derrius Guice, Redskins (RB26)

63. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR30)

64. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE5)

65. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR31)

66. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos (RB27)

67. John Brown, Bills (WR32)

68. David Montgomery, Bears (RB28)

69. Jarvis Landry, Browns (WR33)

70. Kareem Hunt, Browns** (RB29)

71. Darren Waller, Raiders (TE6)

72. Christian Kirk, Cardinals (WR34)

73. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB4)

74. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB5)

75. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB6)

76. James White, Patriots (RB30)

77. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR35)

78. Tyler Higebee, Rams (TE7)

79. Hunter Henry, Chargers* (TE8)

80. Evan Engram, Giants (TE9)

81. Raheem Mostert, 49ers (RB31)

82. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR36)

83. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR37)

84. Josh Allen, Bills (QB7)

85. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (RB32)

86. Damien Williams, Chiefs (RB33)

87. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers* (QB8)

88. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR38)

89. Jamison Crowder, Jets (WR39)

90. Sony Michel, Patriots (RB34)

91. Jared Cook, Saints (TE10)

92. Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB9)

93. Drew Brees, Saints* (QB10)

94. Golden Tate, Giants (WR40)

95. Marquise Brown, Ravens (WR41)

96. Lamar Miller, Texans* (RB35)

97. Tevin Coleman, 49ers (RB36)

98. Anthony Miller, Bears (WR42)

99. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR43)

100. Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB37)

101. Carlos Hyde, Texans* (RB38)

102. Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers* (WR44)

103. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR45)

104. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (WR46)

105. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (QB11)

106. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB12)

107. Latavius Murray, Saints (RB39)

108. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE11)

109. Will Fuller, Texans (WR47)

110. Duke Johnson, Texans (RB40)

111. Robby Anderson, Jets* (WR48)

112. Boston Scott, Eagles (RB41)

113. Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB42)

114. Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB13)

115. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB14)

116. Noah Fant, Broncos (TE12)

117. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB43)

118. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB15)

119. Jordan Howard, Eagles* (RB44)

120. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB45)

121. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB16)

122. Ryan Tannehill, Titans* (QB17)

123. Baker Mayfield, Browns (QB18)

124. Preston Williams, Dolphins (WR49)

125. Curtis Samuel, Panthers (WR50)

126. DeSean Jackson, Eagles (WR51)

127. Cole Beasley, Bills (WR52)

128. Tyrell Williams, Raiders (WR53)

129. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB19)

130. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins (QB20)

131. Tom Brady, Patriots* (QB21)

132. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (RB46)

133. Jack Doyle, Colts (TE13)

134. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB47)

135. Corey Davis, Titans (WR54)

136. Brandin Cooks, Rams (WR55)

137. James Washington, Steelers (WR56)

138. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars (WR57)

139. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (TE14)

140. Dionate Johnson, Steelers (WR58)

141. N'Keal Harry, Patriots (WR59)

142. Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB48)

143. Adrian Peterson, Redskins (RB49)

144. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers (RB50)

145. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB51)

146. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders (WR60)

147. Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers (WR61)

148. Chris Thompson, Redskins* (RB52)

149. John Ross, Bengals (WR62)

150. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs (WR63)

151. Ito Smith, Falcons (RB53)

152. Matt Breida, 49ers** (RB54)

153. Darrell Henderson, Rams (RB55)

154. T.J. Hockenson, Lions (TE15)

155. Randall Cobb, Cowboys* (WR64)

156. Will Dissly, Seahawks (TE16)

157. Gus Edwards, Ravens** (RB56)

158. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers* (RB57)

159. Allen Lazard, Packers** (WR65)

160. David Njoku, Browns (TE17)

161. Sam Darnold, Jets (QB22)

162. Gardner Minshew, Jaguars (QB23)

163. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (QB24)

164. Jared Goff, Rams (QB25)

165. Andy Isabella, Cardinals (WR66)

166. Wayne Gallman, Giants (RB58)

167. Darrel Williams, Chiefs (RB59)

168. Bo Scarbrough, Lions (RB60)

169. DeAndre Washington, Raiders (RB61)

170. Parris Campbell, Colts (WR67)

171. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (QB26)

172. Patrick Laird, Dolphins (RB62)

173. Dion Lewis, Titans (RB63)

174. Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB64)

175. Chris Conley, Jaguars (WR68)

176. Kelvin Harmon, Redskins (WR69)

177. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (TE18)

178. Ian Thomas, Panthers (TE19)

179. Eric Ebron, Colts* (TE20)

180. Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars (RB65)

181. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB66)

182. Drew Lock, Broncos (QB27)

183. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR70)

184. Chris Herndon, Jets (TE21)

185. Nyheim Hines, Colts (RB67)

186. Zach Pascal, Colts (WR71)

187. Dwayne Haskins, Redskins (QB28)

188. Philip Rivers, Chargers* (QB29)

189. Darwin Thompson, Chiefs (RB68)

190. Brian Hill, Falcons** (RB69)

191. Miles Boykin, Ravens (WR72)

192. Dawson Knox, Bills (TE22)

193. Derek Carr, Raiders (QB30)

194. Jalen Richard, Raiders (RB70)

195. Greg Ward, Eagles (WR73)

196. Keke Coutee, Texans (WR74)

197. LeSean McCoy, Chiefs* (RB71)

198. Malcolm Brown, Rams (RB72)

199. Steven Sims, Redskins (WR75)

200. Damien Harris, Patriots (RB73)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!