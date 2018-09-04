Recap of the 2018 NFL Fantasy LIVE experts' draft

Another season and another season of the NFL Fantasy Live Experts' League. Adam Rank is back to defend his crown but there are nine challengers looking to get their name on the trophy this season. We held our draft on Monday, September 3. That means while you were enjoying your last fleeting bits of summer, we were here trying to put out great content for you.

But don't cry for us. After all, we're getting paid to do this. However, it does mean you all get to point and laugh at our drafts if you don't think we did all that well. So here's your chance. Below, you'll find the results of our 10-team, PPR draft. It features four points for passing touchdowns (six points for all other touchdowns) with two points for interceptions. Have at it. For a look at the full rosters, visit NFL.com/ExpertsLeague And let us know on Twitter (@NFLFantasy) who you think has the best squad.

Draft order

1. Cynthia Frelund (@cfrelund), NFL analytics expert

2. Marcas Grant (@MarcasG), NFL Fantasy Editor

3. Eliot Harrison (@HarrisonNFL), NFL.com analyst

4. Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano), NFL Senior Fantasy Analyst

5. Matt "Money" Smith (@mattmoneysmith), NFL Fantasy Live host

6. Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD), NFL Network analyst

7. Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja), NFL Fantasy Live analyst

8. Adam Rank (@adamrank), NFL.com writer

9. Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek), NFL.com analyst

10. Marc Istook (@MarcIstook), NFL Fantasy Live host

Round 1

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB1) - Frelund

2. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB2) - Grant

3. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB3) - Harrison

4. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB4) - Fabiano

5. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB5) - Smith

6. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1) - Jones-Drew

7. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB6) - Gbajabiamila

8. Odell Beckham, Jr., Giants (WR2) - Rank

9. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB7) - Dameshek

10. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (RB8) - Istook

The first round was pretty chalky. No surprise there. Ezekiel Elliott had recently been slipping among the top four but Cynthia still went with him at 1.01. That's also not a major surprise considering she did the same thing in one of our mock drafts over the summer. The only eye-opener was Dameshek taking Dalvin Cook near the end of the round.

Round 2

11. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR3) - Istook

12. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB9) - Dameshek

13. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR4) - Rank

14. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB10) - Gbajabiamila

15. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR5) - Jones-Drew

16. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB11) - Smith

17. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR6) - Fabiano

18. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB12) - Harrison

19. Devante Adams, Packers (WR7) - Grant

20. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR8) - Frelund

When Dameshek took Fournette on the return in this round, it took a lot of the heat off reaching for Dalvin Cook in the first round and gives him a strong 1-2 punch at running back. Melvin Gordon falling as far as he did was a surprise. Rank started about as strong as one could imagine at receiver by backing up his OBJ pick with Julio Jones. No one will have a stronger starting receiving duo in this league.

Round 3

21. Jordan Howard, Bears (RB13) - Frelund

22. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR9) - Grant

23. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR10) - Harrison

24. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE1) - Fabiano

25. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR11) - Smith

26. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB14) - Jones-Drew

27. Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR12) - Gbajabiamila

28. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR13) - Rank

29. Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE2) - Dameshek

30. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE3) - Istook

This is where things got interesting. Cynthia made a universally great selection with Jordan Howard at the top of the round. Fabiano played against type by drafting a tight end in the third round -- even if that tight end was Gronk. After going WR-WR to start, it seemed certain that Rank would draft a running back, right? Wrong. It was capped by Dameshek taking Zach Ertz while Travis Kelce was still on the board.

Round 4

31. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB15) - Istook

32. Josh Gordon, Browns (WR14) - Dameshek

33. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins (RB16) - Rank

34. Jimmy Graham, Packers (TE4) - Gbajabiamila

35. Alex Collins, Ravens (RB17) - Jones-Drew

36. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB1) - Smith

37. Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB18) - Fabiano

38. Golden Tate, Lions (WR15) - Harrison

39. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR16) - Grant

40. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR17) - Frelund

The first quarterback finally came off the board in the fourth round. It's no surprise that it was Aaron Rodgers. It's also equally unsurprising that Money was the one who pulled the trigger. Rank finally drafted his first running back, taking a chance on Kenyan Drake to be the workhorse for the Dolphins. True to his word, Fabiano made sure to lock up Royce Freeman -- a player he's been unabashedly high on this season.

Round 5

41. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR18) - Frelund

42. Dion Lewis, Titans (RB19) - Grant

43. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE5) - Harrison

44. Allen Robinson, Bears (WR19) - Fabiano

45. Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR20) - Smith

46. Jarvis Landry, Browns (WR21) - Jones-Drew

47. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB20) - Gbajabiamila

48. Michael Crabtree, Ravens (WR22) - Rank

49. Lamar Miller, Texans (RB21) - Dameshek

50. Demaryius Thomas (WR23) - Istook

By this point in the draft, receivers are starting to get their due. Fitzgerald, Robinson, Cooper, Landry, Crabtree, and Thomas all figure to land somewhere within the WR2/3 conversation by the end of the season. Just in case you weren't keeping track ... Adam Rank drafted four receivers with his first five picks.

Round 6

51. Deshaun Watson, Texans (QB2) - Istook

52. Brandin Cooks, Rams (WR24) - Dameshek

53. Chris Hogan, Patriots (WR25) - Rank

54. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR26) - Gbajabiamila

55. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR27) - Jones-Drew

56. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers (WR28) - Smith

57. Jay Ajayi, Eagles (RB22) - Fabiano

58. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR29) - Harrison

59. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR30) - Grant

60. Drew Brees, Saints (QB3) - Frelund

Two quarterbacks in the round doesn't exactly qualify as a run unless it's in a league of professional fantasy football analysts. Money snagged a potential breakout player with Marquise Goodwin. Eliot may have panicked a little bit with his Alshon Jeffery pick. He can survive as long as he adds depth at the wide receiver spot elsewhere in the draft.

Round 7

61. Corey Davis, Titans (WR31) - Frelund

62. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB23) - Grant

63. Tom Brady, Patriots (QB4) - Harrison

64. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB5) - Fabiano

65. Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB24) - Smith

66. Carlos Hyde, Browns (RB25) - Jones-Drew

67. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB26) - Gbajabiamila

68. Chris Thompson, Redskins (RB27) - Rank

69. Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR32) - Dameshek

70. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR33) - Istook

I took a chance on Mark Ingram early in the seventh, knowing that I had filled my top two running back spots and was set up well in the flex. That gives me the ability to wait out Ingram's four-game suspension. The biggest news in this round was when Mr. Michael "Wait On A Quarterback" Fabiano drafted a quarterback. Apparently Russell Wilson in the seventh round is too good to pass up.

Round 8

71. Duke Johnson, Browns (RB28) - Istook

72. Evan Engram, Giants (TE6) - Dameshek

73. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB29) - Rank

74. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB6) - Gbajabiamila

75. Will Fuller, Texans (WR34) - Jones-Drew

76. Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB30) - Smith

77. Robby Anderson, Jets (WR35) - Fabiano

78. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB30) - Harrison

79. Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB31) - Grant

80. Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB32) - Frelund

Nearly a full round after Rashaad Penny gets selected, Money draft Chris Carson. I'm not sure if that's because Akbar really believes in Penny or if it's a San Diego State thing. I'm going with the latter. God speed to Eliot as he takes a swing at a Lions backfield that's likely to be a fantasy headache all season. If Will Fuller stays healthy, he's a big play waiting to happen.

Round 9

81. Jack Doyle, Colts (TE7) - Frelund

82. Delanie Walker, Titans (TE8) - Grant

83. James White, Patriots (RB33) - Harrison

84. Randall Cobb, Packers (WR36) - Fabiano

85. Trey Burton, Bears (TE9) - Smith

86. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB34) - Jones-Drew

87. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (WR37) - Gbajabiamila

88. Matt Breida, 49ers (RB35) - Rank

89. Isaiah Crowell, Jets (RB36) - Dameshek

90. Devin Funchess, Panthers (WR38) - Istook

Round 9 featured a mini run on tight ends, including the indignity of Cynthia snaking Jack Doyle away from Money. Fantasy is a cold game. With Jerick McKinnon out for the season, Rank picked up a sneaky good option with Matt Breida. His draft is shaping up as a blueprint for anyone who might be thinking about following the Zero RB draft strategy in the future.

Round 10

91. Robert Woods, Rams (WR39) - Istook

92. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB7) - Dameshek

93. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR40) - Rank

94. Jordy Nelson, Packers (WR41) - Gbajabiamila

95. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR42) - Jones-Drew

96. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers (RB37) - Smith

97. Sony Michel, Patriots (RB38) - Fabiano

98. Pierre Garcon, 49ers (WR43) - Harrison

99. Kenny Stills, Dolphins (WR44) - Grant 100. LeGarrette Blount, Lions (RB39) - Frelund

If you want proof of how deep the receiver position is, look no further than the 10th round of this draft. Woods, Lockett, Garcon and Stills all have potential to be productive. Even the Julian Edelman pick is a nice value option for MJD once he's back from his season-opening suspension.

Round 11

101. John Brown, Ravens (WR45) - Frelund

102. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB8) - Grant

103. Alfred Morris, 49ers (RB40) - Harrison

104. Nelson Agholor, Eagles (WR46) - Fabiano

105. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR47) - Smith

106. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (QB9) - Jones-Drew

107. John Ross, Bengals (WR48) - Gbajabiamila

108. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR49) - Rank

109. Keelan Cole, Jaguars (WR50) - Dameshek

110. Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR51) - Istook

Round 12

111. Adrian Peterson, Redskins (RB41) - Istook

112. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB42) - Dameshek

113. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE10) - Rank

114. James Conner, Steelers (RB43) - Gbajabiamila

115. David Njoku, Browns (TE11) - Jones-Drew

116. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB44) - Smith

117. Bilal Powell, Jets (RB45) - Fabiano

118. Jaguars DST (DEF1) - Harrison

119. D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR52) - Grant

120. Calvin Ridley, Falcons (WR53) - Frelund

Round 13

121. Danny Amendola, Dolphins (WR54) - Frelund

122. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR55) - Grant

123. Jordan Reed, Redskins (TE12) - Harrison

124. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB46) - Fabiano

125. Chargers DST (DEF2) - Smith

126. Rams DST (DEF3) - Jones-Drew

127. Vikings DST (DEF4) - Gbajabiamila

128. Anthony Miller, Bears (WR56) - Rank

129. Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB10) - Dameshek

130. Texans DST (DEF5) - Istook

Round 14

131. Josh Doctson, Redskins (WR57) - Istook

132. Eagles DST (DEF6) - Dameshek

133. Bears DST (DEF7) - Rank

134. Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB11) - Gbajabiamila

135. Greg Zuerlein, Rams (PK1) - Jones-Drew

136. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB12) - Smith

137. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills (WR58) - Fabiano

138. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (PK2) - Harrison

139. Saints DST (DEF8) - Grant

140. Justin Tucker, Ravens (PK3) - Frelund

Round 15

141. Ravens DST (DEF9) - Frelund

142. Wil Lutz, Saints (PK4) - Grant

143. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (RB47) - Harrison

144. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (QB13) - Fabiano

145. Matt Bryant, Falcons (PK5) - Smith

146. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB14) - Jones-Drew

147. Jake Elliott, Eagles (PK6) - Gbajabiamila

148. Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB15) - Rank

149. Chris Boswell, Steelers (PK7) - Dameshek

150. Matt Prater, Lions (PK8) - Istook

