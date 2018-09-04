Recap of the 2018 NFL Fantasy LIVE experts' draft

Another season and another season of the NFL Fantasy Live Experts' League. Adam Rank is back to defend his crown but there are nine challengers looking to get their name on the trophy this season. We held our draft on Monday, September 3. That means while you were enjoying your last fleeting bits of summer, we were here trying to put out great content for you.
But don't cry for us. After all, we're getting paid to do this. However, it does mean you all get to point and laugh at our drafts if you don't think we did all that well. So here's your chance. Below, you'll find the results of our 10-team, PPR draft. It features four points for passing touchdowns (six points for all other touchdowns) with two points for interceptions. Have at it. For a look at the full rosters, visit NFL.com/ExpertsLeague And let us know on Twitter (@NFLFantasy) who you think has the best squad.
Draft order
1. Cynthia Frelund (@cfrelund), NFL analytics expert
2. Marcas Grant (@MarcasG), NFL Fantasy Editor
3. Eliot Harrison (@HarrisonNFL), NFL.com analyst
4. Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano), NFL Senior Fantasy Analyst
5. Matt "Money" Smith (@mattmoneysmith), NFL Fantasy Live host
6. Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD), NFL Network analyst
7. Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja), NFL Fantasy Live analyst
8. Adam Rank (@adamrank), NFL.com writer
9. Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek), NFL.com analyst
10. Marc Istook (@MarcIstook), NFL Fantasy Live host
Round 1
1. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB1) - Frelund
2. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB2) - Grant
3. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB3) - Harrison
4. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB4) - Fabiano
5. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB5) - Smith
6. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1) - Jones-Drew
7. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB6) - Gbajabiamila
8. Odell Beckham, Jr., Giants (WR2) - Rank
9. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB7) - Dameshek
10. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (RB8) - Istook
The first round was pretty chalky. No surprise there. Ezekiel Elliott had recently been slipping among the top four but Cynthia still went with him at 1.01. That's also not a major surprise considering she did the same thing in one of our mock drafts over the summer. The only eye-opener was Dameshek taking Dalvin Cook near the end of the round.
Round 2
11. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR3) - Istook
12. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB9) - Dameshek
13. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR4) - Rank
14. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB10) - Gbajabiamila
15. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR5) - Jones-Drew
16. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB11) - Smith
17. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR6) - Fabiano
18. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB12) - Harrison
19. Devante Adams, Packers (WR7) - Grant
20. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR8) - Frelund
When Dameshek took Fournette on the return in this round, it took a lot of the heat off reaching for Dalvin Cook in the first round and gives him a strong 1-2 punch at running back. Melvin Gordon falling as far as he did was a surprise. Rank started about as strong as one could imagine at receiver by backing up his OBJ pick with Julio Jones. No one will have a stronger starting receiving duo in this league.
Round 3
21. Jordan Howard, Bears (RB13) - Frelund
22. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR9) - Grant
23. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR10) - Harrison
24. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE1) - Fabiano
25. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR11) - Smith
26. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB14) - Jones-Drew
27. Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR12) - Gbajabiamila
28. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR13) - Rank
29. Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE2) - Dameshek
30. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE3) - Istook
This is where things got interesting. Cynthia made a universally great selection with Jordan Howard at the top of the round. Fabiano played against type by drafting a tight end in the third round -- even if that tight end was Gronk. After going WR-WR to start, it seemed certain that Rank would draft a running back, right? Wrong. It was capped by Dameshek taking Zach Ertz while Travis Kelce was still on the board.
Round 4
31. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB15) - Istook
32. Josh Gordon, Browns (WR14) - Dameshek
33. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins (RB16) - Rank
34. Jimmy Graham, Packers (TE4) - Gbajabiamila
35. Alex Collins, Ravens (RB17) - Jones-Drew
36. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB1) - Smith
37. Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB18) - Fabiano
38. Golden Tate, Lions (WR15) - Harrison
39. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR16) - Grant
40. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR17) - Frelund
The first quarterback finally came off the board in the fourth round. It's no surprise that it was Aaron Rodgers. It's also equally unsurprising that Money was the one who pulled the trigger. Rank finally drafted his first running back, taking a chance on Kenyan Drake to be the workhorse for the Dolphins. True to his word, Fabiano made sure to lock up Royce Freeman -- a player he's been unabashedly high on this season.
Round 5
41. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR18) - Frelund
42. Dion Lewis, Titans (RB19) - Grant
43. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE5) - Harrison
44. Allen Robinson, Bears (WR19) - Fabiano
45. Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR20) - Smith
46. Jarvis Landry, Browns (WR21) - Jones-Drew
47. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB20) - Gbajabiamila
48. Michael Crabtree, Ravens (WR22) - Rank
49. Lamar Miller, Texans (RB21) - Dameshek
50. Demaryius Thomas (WR23) - Istook
By this point in the draft, receivers are starting to get their due. Fitzgerald, Robinson, Cooper, Landry, Crabtree, and Thomas all figure to land somewhere within the WR2/3 conversation by the end of the season. Just in case you weren't keeping track ... Adam Rank drafted four receivers with his first five picks.
Round 6
51. Deshaun Watson, Texans (QB2) - Istook
52. Brandin Cooks, Rams (WR24) - Dameshek
53. Chris Hogan, Patriots (WR25) - Rank
54. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR26) - Gbajabiamila
55. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR27) - Jones-Drew
56. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers (WR28) - Smith
57. Jay Ajayi, Eagles (RB22) - Fabiano
58. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR29) - Harrison
59. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR30) - Grant
60. Drew Brees, Saints (QB3) - Frelund
Two quarterbacks in the round doesn't exactly qualify as a run unless it's in a league of professional fantasy football analysts. Money snagged a potential breakout player with Marquise Goodwin. Eliot may have panicked a little bit with his Alshon Jeffery pick. He can survive as long as he adds depth at the wide receiver spot elsewhere in the draft.
Round 7
61. Corey Davis, Titans (WR31) - Frelund
62. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB23) - Grant
63. Tom Brady, Patriots (QB4) - Harrison
64. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB5) - Fabiano
65. Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB24) - Smith
66. Carlos Hyde, Browns (RB25) - Jones-Drew
67. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB26) - Gbajabiamila
68. Chris Thompson, Redskins (RB27) - Rank
69. Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR32) - Dameshek
70. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR33) - Istook
I took a chance on Mark Ingram early in the seventh, knowing that I had filled my top two running back spots and was set up well in the flex. That gives me the ability to wait out Ingram's four-game suspension. The biggest news in this round was when Mr. Michael "Wait On A Quarterback" Fabiano drafted a quarterback. Apparently Russell Wilson in the seventh round is too good to pass up.
Round 8
71. Duke Johnson, Browns (RB28) - Istook
72. Evan Engram, Giants (TE6) - Dameshek
73. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB29) - Rank
74. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB6) - Gbajabiamila
75. Will Fuller, Texans (WR34) - Jones-Drew
76. Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB30) - Smith
77. Robby Anderson, Jets (WR35) - Fabiano
78. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB30) - Harrison
79. Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB31) - Grant
80. Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB32) - Frelund
Nearly a full round after Rashaad Penny gets selected, Money draft Chris Carson. I'm not sure if that's because Akbar really believes in Penny or if it's a San Diego State thing. I'm going with the latter. God speed to Eliot as he takes a swing at a Lions backfield that's likely to be a fantasy headache all season. If Will Fuller stays healthy, he's a big play waiting to happen.
Round 9
81. Jack Doyle, Colts (TE7) - Frelund
82. Delanie Walker, Titans (TE8) - Grant
83. James White, Patriots (RB33) - Harrison
84. Randall Cobb, Packers (WR36) - Fabiano
85. Trey Burton, Bears (TE9) - Smith
86. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB34) - Jones-Drew
87. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (WR37) - Gbajabiamila
88. Matt Breida, 49ers (RB35) - Rank
89. Isaiah Crowell, Jets (RB36) - Dameshek
90. Devin Funchess, Panthers (WR38) - Istook
Round 9 featured a mini run on tight ends, including the indignity of Cynthia snaking Jack Doyle away from Money. Fantasy is a cold game. With Jerick McKinnon out for the season, Rank picked up a sneaky good option with Matt Breida. His draft is shaping up as a blueprint for anyone who might be thinking about following the Zero RB draft strategy in the future.
Round 10
91. Robert Woods, Rams (WR39) - Istook
92. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB7) - Dameshek
93. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR40) - Rank
94. Jordy Nelson, Packers (WR41) - Gbajabiamila
95. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR42) - Jones-Drew
96. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers (RB37) - Smith
97. Sony Michel, Patriots (RB38) - Fabiano
98. Pierre Garcon, 49ers (WR43) - Harrison
99. Kenny Stills, Dolphins (WR44) - Grant 100. LeGarrette Blount, Lions (RB39) - Frelund
If you want proof of how deep the receiver position is, look no further than the 10th round of this draft. Woods, Lockett, Garcon and Stills all have potential to be productive. Even the Julian Edelman pick is a nice value option for MJD once he's back from his season-opening suspension.
Round 11
101. John Brown, Ravens (WR45) - Frelund
102. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB8) - Grant
103. Alfred Morris, 49ers (RB40) - Harrison
104. Nelson Agholor, Eagles (WR46) - Fabiano
105. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR47) - Smith
106. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (QB9) - Jones-Drew
107. John Ross, Bengals (WR48) - Gbajabiamila
108. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR49) - Rank
109. Keelan Cole, Jaguars (WR50) - Dameshek
110. Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR51) - Istook
Round 12
111. Adrian Peterson, Redskins (RB41) - Istook
112. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB42) - Dameshek
113. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE10) - Rank
114. James Conner, Steelers (RB43) - Gbajabiamila
115. David Njoku, Browns (TE11) - Jones-Drew
116. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB44) - Smith
117. Bilal Powell, Jets (RB45) - Fabiano
118. Jaguars DST (DEF1) - Harrison
119. D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR52) - Grant
120. Calvin Ridley, Falcons (WR53) - Frelund
Round 13
121. Danny Amendola, Dolphins (WR54) - Frelund
122. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR55) - Grant
123. Jordan Reed, Redskins (TE12) - Harrison
124. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB46) - Fabiano
125. Chargers DST (DEF2) - Smith
126. Rams DST (DEF3) - Jones-Drew
127. Vikings DST (DEF4) - Gbajabiamila
128. Anthony Miller, Bears (WR56) - Rank
129. Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB10) - Dameshek
130. Texans DST (DEF5) - Istook
Round 14
131. Josh Doctson, Redskins (WR57) - Istook
132. Eagles DST (DEF6) - Dameshek
133. Bears DST (DEF7) - Rank
134. Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB11) - Gbajabiamila
135. Greg Zuerlein, Rams (PK1) - Jones-Drew
136. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB12) - Smith
137. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills (WR58) - Fabiano
138. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (PK2) - Harrison
139. Saints DST (DEF8) - Grant
140. Justin Tucker, Ravens (PK3) - Frelund
Round 15
141. Ravens DST (DEF9) - Frelund
142. Wil Lutz, Saints (PK4) - Grant
143. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (RB47) - Harrison
144. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (QB13) - Fabiano
145. Matt Bryant, Falcons (PK5) - Smith
146. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB14) - Jones-Drew
147. Jake Elliott, Eagles (PK6) - Gbajabiamila
148. Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB15) - Rank
149. Chris Boswell, Steelers (PK7) - Dameshek
150. Matt Prater, Lions (PK8) - Istook
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who very well could have carpal tunnel before Week 1 even begins. Send him your tales of office cubicle misery via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat (marcasg9).