2018 fantasy football mock draft No. 2: 10-team, PPR

Summer is officially upon us and soon millions of people across the world will begin day-dreaming about winning a fantasy championship this fall. Draft guides will be purchased. Articles will be consumed. Rankings will be scrutinized. And hopefully, countless mock drafts will be performed (all on NFL.com, of course).
Seeing as it'd been over a month since our last mock, we figured it was high time to rally the troops and run another practice draft for your reading pleasure. We could have ventured outside and seen the worlds, but instead, we stayed locked up inside with our computers, finishing this mock just for you jackals online clamoring for more content. (Just kidding, we love all of you and thank you for reading and following our work!)
The PPR scoring, 10-team, 16-round mock draft consisted of our best analysts and writers from NFL Fantasy LIVE and NFL.com. Teams did not need to draft a full roster, so several teams went without a kicker or defense. I provide some brief thoughts about most rounds below, and have included the FULL teams for each drafter at the bottom of the article.
Now, with that out of the way, let's get to it.
Draft order
1. Cynthia Frelund (@cfrelund) - NFL Fantasy LIVE analytics expert
2. T.J. Hernandez (@TJHernandez) - Director of DFS, 4for4.com
3. Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar)- NFL Fantasy Writer/Editor
4. Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) - Senior Fantasy analyst, FantsyGuru.com
5. Dylan Milner (@DMilner13) - Senior producer, NFL Network
6. Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano)- NFL Senior Fantasy Analyst
7. Matt "Money" Smith (@MattMoneySmith)- NFL Fantasy LIVE host
8. Marcas Grant (@MarcasG)- NFL Fantasy Editor
9. Adam Rank (@adamrank)- NFL Fantasy LIVE analyst
10. James Koh (@JamesDKoh) - NFL Fantasy LIVE host
ROUND 1
1. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB1) - Frelund
2. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB2) - Hernandez
3. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB3) - Gelhar
4. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB4) - Barfield
5. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1) - Milner
6. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB5) - Fabiano
7. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (RB6) - Money
8. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR2) - Grant
9. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB7) - Rank
10. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (WR3) - Koh
This was the first time I've seen Zeke go before Bell/Gurley in a mock, but this is exactly what mocks are for: testing things out. Zeke is going to have to carry the Cowboys offense this year and that could turn into an epic fantasy campaign.
ROUND 2
11. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR4) - Koh
12. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR5) - Rank
13. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR6) - Grant
14. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB8) - Money
15. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB9) - Fabiano
16. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB10) - Milner
17. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB11) - Barfield
18. Davante Adams, Packers (WR7) - Gelhar
19. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR8) - Hernandez
20. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR9) - Frelund
I debated between Adams and Green at my pick, but ultimately decided to go with the Packers' new No. 1 wideout. The Green Bay offense as a whole should be a higher scoring unit than the Bengals, and Adam has a very good chance to post a campaign in the 1,300-yard, 12-plus touchdown range.
ROUND 3
21. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR10) - Frelund
22. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers (RB12) - Hernandez
23. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB13) - Gelhar
24. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB14) - Barfield
25. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1) - Milner
26. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR11) - Fabiano
27. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE2) - Money
28. Jordan Howard, Bears (RB15) - Grant
29. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR12) - Rank
30. Deshaun Watson, Texans (QB1) - Koh
Jerick McKinnon may end up as a second-round lock come August. His athletic profile combined with Kyle Shanahan's RB-friendly offense have fantasy analysts salivating at his potential. Don't forget, Carlos Hyde was the RB8 in PPR and RB11 in standard last year for a 49ers offense that didn't boast the talent it does now. T.Y. Hilton worries me at this point in drafts. If Andrew Luck is back under center for a full 16 games, a WR11 asking price for Hilton isn't that outrageous. However, with questions still swirling around Luck's health and outlook, I'd err on the side of caution when it comes to drafting Hilton -- especially if there are guys like Stefon Diggs, Larry Fitzgerald, and Doug Baldwin still on the board.
ROUND 4
31. Jay Ajayi, Eagles (RB16) - Koh
32. Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR13) - Rank
33. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR14) - Grant
34. Josh Gordon, Browns (WR15) - Money
35. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR16) - Fabiano
36. Brandin Cooks, Rams (WR17) - Milner
37. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR18) - Barfield
38. Allen Robinson, Bears (WR19) - Gelhar
39. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB17) - Hernandez
40. Golden Tate, Lions (WR20) - Frelund
Eight of the 10 picks in this round were wide receivers, which really just speaks to how drafters are tending to favor running backs early in 2018. I wrote a bit about how you can use this to your competitive advantage in drafts during my recent Mock Draft Monday exercise.
ROUND 5
41. DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR21) - Frelund
42. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR22) - Hernandez
43. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR23) - Gelhar
44. Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE3) - Barfield
45. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (RB18) - Milner
46. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins (RB19) - Fabiano
47. Sony Michel, Patriots (RB20) - Money
48. Derrius Guice, Redskins (RB21) - Grant
49. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB22) - Rank
50. Jimmy Graham, Packers (TE4) - Koh
I talked about this on the latest episode of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast, but I want to give some more love to Marvin Jones here as well. Jones is quickly becoming one of my favorite mid-round picks as a WR2 or WR3. He was a top-12 fantasy wide receiver last year in both PPR and standard formats and he only saw 107 targets. Granted, he benefited from some good touchdown luck, as he was one of just eight wide receivers to score a touchdown on more than eight percent of their targets (min. 50 targets). While that pace may be tough to keep up, he could see more volume thanks to the departure of Eric Ebron this offseason and his 86 targets. Kenny Golladay certainly could command more looks, but Jones shouldn't see a true downtick in volume. He's a solid bet to return value in this range.
ROUND 6
51. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB23) - Koh
52. Duke Johnson, Browns (RB24) - Rank
53. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR24) - Grant
54. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB2) - Money
55. Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR25) - Fabiano
56. Jarvis Landry, Browns (WR26) - Milner
57. Chris Hogan, Patriots (WR27) - Barfield
58. Lamar Miller, Texans (RB25) - Gelhar
59. Michael Crabtree, Ravens (WR28) - Hernandez
60. Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB3) - Frelund
I'm finding myself drafting Lamar Miller almost automatically if he falls this far in drafts. He has little competition for touches and averaged around 15 PPR fantasy points per game in Deshaun Watson's starts last year. He's not going to draw any "Oooohs" or "Aaaaahs" on draft day, but he'll be a relatively stable weekly contributor.
ROUND 7
61. Corey Clement, Eagles (RB26) - Frelund
62. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB27) - Hernandez
63. Alex Collins, Ravens (RB28) - Gelhar
64. Dion Lewis, Titans (RB29) - Barfield
65. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB30) - Milner
66. Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB31) - Fabiano
67. Will Fuller, Texans (WR29) - Money
68. Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB32) - Grant
69. Evan Engram, Giants (TE5) - Rank
70. Corey Davis, Titans (WR30) - Koh
I love all of the backs that went in this round except for Corey Clement. I really like Clement as a deep sleeper, but Round 7 feels way too rich for my blood.
ROUND 8
71. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB33) - Koh
72. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR31) - Rank
73. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR32) - Grant
74. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB34) - Money
75. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR33) - Fabiano
76. Isaiah Crowell, Jets (RB35) - Milner
77. Pierre Garcon, 49ers (WR34) - Barfield
78. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE6) - Gelhar
79. Devin Funchess, Panthers (WR35) - Hernandez
80. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE7) - Frelund
Pierre Garcon as the WR34 in a PPR league is highway robbery.
ROUND 9
81. Trey Burton, Bears (TE8) - Frelund
82. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers (WR36) - Hernandez
83. Randall Cobb, Packers (WR37) - Gelhar
84. Robert Woods, Rams (WR38) - Barfield
85. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (WR39) - Milner
86. Delanie Walker, Titans (TE9) - Fabiano
87. Jordy Nelson, Raiders (WR40) - Money
88. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR41) - Grant
89. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB4) - Rank
90. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB36) - Koh
I drafted Randall Cobb confidently here even though I already have Davante Adams on my roster. That may sound counter-intuitive, but we've seen many examples in recent years of multiple wide receivers thriving in fantasy football from the same offense. Golden Tate and Marvin Jones. Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. And just two years ago, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams. Having more players on your roster catching passes from Aaron Rodgers is never a bad thing.
ROUND 10
91. D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR42) - Koh
92. Calvin Ridley, Falcons (WR43) - Rank
93. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB37) - Grant
94. Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB38) - Money
95. Tom Brady, Patriots (QB5) - Fabiano
96. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB6) - Milner
97. Chris Thompson, Redskins (RB39) - Barfield
98. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB7) - Gelhar
99. Rishard Matthews, Titans (WR44) - Hernandez
100. Nelson Agholor, Eagles (WR45) - Frelund
I jump for joy every time Kirk Cousins falls to me this late in a draft. His fantasy finishes the last three years are QB6, QB5, and QB8. You could also make the argument (rather easily) that he'll be playing with the best supporting cast of his career this year in Minnesota.
ROUND 11
101. Carlos Hyde, Browns (RB40) - Frelund
102. Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB41) - Hernandez
103. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB42) - Gelhar
104. Drew Brees, Saints (QB8) - Barfield
105. Allen Hurns, Cowboys (WR46) - Milner
106. Jordan Reed, Redskins (TE10) - Fabiano
107. Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR47) - Money
108. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (QB9) - Grant
109. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR48) - Rank
110. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR49) - Koh
I love the wide receiver value in this round. Jamison Crowder could be a PPR maven, Allen Hurns is set to be the top option for the Cowboys, and Tyler Lockett is fully healthy and in an offense with a lot of open targets from last year.
ROUND 12
101. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST (DEF1) - Koh
102. Josh Doctson, Redskins (WR50) - Rank
103. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST (DEF2) - Grant
104. David Njoku, Browns (TE11) - Money
105. Robby Anderson, Jets (WR51) - Fabiano
106. Ty Montgomery, Packers (RB43) - Milner
107. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers (WR52) - Barfield
108. Paul Richardson, Redskins (WR53) - Gelhar
109. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (TE12) - Hernandez
110. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB10) - Frelund
The Washington receivers as a whole are falling too low if you ask me. Alex Smith is still a capable fantasy quarterback who can keep the fantasy value of his pass-catchers afloat. The uncertainty over whom he'll connect with is certainly driving down their draft prices. Someone could start climbing if we gain any sort of clarity here in training camp, but until then I'm a big fan of taking shots on the likes of Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson late.
ROUND 13
111. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (TE13) - Frelund
112. Cameron Meredith, Saints (WR54) - Hernandez
113. Devontae Booker, Broncos (RB44) - Gelhar
114. George Kittle, 49ers (TE14) - Barfield
115. Marqise Lee, Jaguars (WR55) - Milner
116. James White, Patriots (RB45) - Fabiano
117. Justin Tucker, Ravens (PK1) - Money
118. Christian Kirk, Cardinals (WR56) - Grant
119. C.J. Anderson, Panthers (RB46) - Rank
120. LeGarrette Blount, Lions (RB47) - Koh
George Kittle is a name to circle if you miss out on the initial run of tight ends on draft day. He finished 2017 strong with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, averaging roughly four catches for 65 yards per game over the final three weeks of the season. He's athletic, young and could be attached to an ascending offense.
ROUND 14
121. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB48) - Koh
122. Matt Breida, 49ers (RB49) - Rank
123. Nyheim Hines, Colts (RB50) - Grant
124. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (DEF3) - Money
125. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills (WR57) - Fabiano
126. Frank Gore, Dolphins (RB51) - Milner
127. Kenny Stills, Dolphins (WR58) - Barfield
128. Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR59) - Gelhar
129. Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB52) - Hernandez
130. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints (WR60) - Frelund
It's hard to tell what you're getting when you draft Kelvin Benjamin right now. He battled injuries and changed teams mid-season last year. However, he figures to be the clear-cut No. 1 wideout for the Bills, and that should be worth something. Pretty nice value as the WR57 for Fabiano here.
ROUND 15
131. D'Onta Foreman, Texans (RB53) - Frelund
132. Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB11) - Hernandez
133. Los Angeles Rams D/ST (DEF4) - Gelhar
134. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR61) - Barfield
135. Jared Goff, Rams (QB12) - Milner
136. Theo Riddick, Lions (RB54) - Fabiano
137. Albert Wilson, Dolphins (WR62) - Money
138. Javorius Allen, Ravens (RB55) - Grant
139. Jordan Matthews, Patriots (WR63) - Rank
140. Terrelle Pryor, Jets (WR64) - Koh
Matthew Stafford is surprisingly overlooked among quarterbacks in drafts right now. He lacks the flash of hot new things like Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes, but over the last three years, he's finished as the QB7, QB7 and QB9.
ROUND 16
121. Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB13) - Koh
122. Chicago Bears D/ST (DEF5) - Rank
123. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (K2) - Grant
124. Doug Martin, Raiders (RB56) - Money
125. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB14) - Fabiano
126. Dez Bryant, free agent (WR65) - Milner
127. Tyrell Williams, Chargers (WR66) - Barfield
128. Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB57) - Gelhar
129. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR67) - Hernandez
130. Ameer Abdullah, Lions (RB58) - Frelund
Hope you all enjoyed reading our latest mock draft. The full teams are below. Tell us how wrong we all are in the comments or on Twitter. Until next time.
FULL ROSTERS
Cynthia Frelund (Pick 1)
QB: Carson Wentz, Eagles
RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
RB: Carlos Hyde, Browns
WR: Mike Evans, Buccaneers
WR: Adam Thielen, Vikings
WR: Golden Tate, Lions
TE: Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
FLEX: DeVante Paker, Dolphins
DEF: n/a
K: n/a
BENCH: Corey Clement, RB, Eagles
BENCH: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texans
BECNH: Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
BENCH: Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles
BENCH: Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints
BENCH: Trey Burton, TE, Bears
BENCH: Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins
BENCH: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
T.J. Hernandez (Pick 2)
QB: Matthew Stafford, Lions
RB: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
RB: Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
WR: A.J. Green, Bengals
WR: Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
WR: Devin Funchess, Panthers
TE: O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
FLEX: Joe Mixon, Bengals
DEF: n/a
K: n/a
BENCH: Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
BENCH: Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
BENCH: Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots
BENCH: Michael Crabtree, WR, Ravens
BENCH: Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
BENCH: Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers
BENCH: Cameron Meredith, WR, Saints
BENCH: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
Alex Gelhar (Pick 3)
QB: Kirk Cousins, Vikings
RB: Todd Gurley, Rams
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
WR: Davante Adams, Packers
WR: Allen Robinson, Bears
WR: Marvin Jones, Lions
TE: Greg Olsen, Panthers
FLEX: Lamar Miller, Texans
DEF: Los Angeles Rams D/ST
K: n/a
BENCH: Alex Collins, RB, Ravens
BENCH: Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
BENCH: Devontae Booker, RB, Broncos
BENCH: Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks
BENCH: Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
BENCH: Paul Richardson, WR, Redskins
BENCH: Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
Graham Barfield (Pick 4)
QB: Drew Brees, Saints
RB: David Johnson, Cardinals
RB: Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
WR: Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
WR: Chris Hogan, Patriots
WR: Pierre Garcon, 49ers
TE: Zach Ertz, Eagles
FLEX: LeSean McCoy, Bills
DEF: n/a
K: n/a
BENCH: Dion Lewis, RB, Titans
BENCH: Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
BENCH: Robert Woods, WR, Rams
BENCH: DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers
BENCH: Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins
BENCH: Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys
BENCH: Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers
BENCH: George Kittle, TE, 49ers
Dylan Milner (Pick 5)
QB: Cam Newton, Panthers
RB: Devonta Freeman, Falcons
RB: Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
WR: Antonio Brown, Steelers
WR: Brandin Cooks, Rams
WR: Jarvis Landry, Browns
TE: Travis Kelce, Chiefs
FLEX: Marlon Mack, Colts
DEF: n/a
K: n/a
BENCH: Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets
BENCH: Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers
BENCH: Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins
BENCH: Allen Hurns, WR, Cowboys
BENCH: Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs
BENCH: Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars
BENCH: Dez Bryant, WR, free agent
BENCH: Jared Goff, QB, Rams
Michael Fabiano (Pick 6)
QB: Tom Brady, Patriots
RB: Alvin Kamara, Saints
RB: Dalvin Cook, Vikings
WR: T.Y. Hilton, Colts
WR: Amari Cooper, Raiders
WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
TE: Delanie Walker, Titans
FLEX: Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
DEF: n/a
K: n/a
BENCH: Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos
BENCH: Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
BENCH: James White, RB, Patriots
BENCH: Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
BENCH: Robby Anderson, WR, Jets
BENCH: Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Bills
BENCH: Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins
BECNH: Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
Matt "Money" Smith (Pick 7)
QB: Aaron Rodgers, Packers
RB: Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
RB: Melvin Gordon, Chargers
WR: Josh Gordon, Browns
WR: Jamison Crowder, Redskins
WR: Will Fuller, Texans
TE: Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
FLEX: Sony Michel, Patriots
DEF: Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
K: Justin Tucker, Ravens
BENCH: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions
BENCH: Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears
BENCH: Doug Martin, RB, Raiders
BENCH: Jordy Nelson, WR, Raiders
BENCH: Albert Wilson, WR, Dolphins
BENCH: David Njoku, TE, Browns
Marcas Grant (Pick 8)
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
RB: Jordan Howard, Bears
RB: Derrius Guice, Redskins
WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
WR: Julio Jones, Falcons
WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
TE: n/a
FLEX: Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
DEF: Philadelphia Eagles D/ST
K: Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
BENCH: Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
BENCH: Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
BENCH: Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts
BENCH: Javorius Allen, RB, Ravens
BENCH: Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
BENCH: Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
BENCH: Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals
Adam Rank (Pick 9)
QB: Russell Wilson, Seahawks
RB: Saquon Barkley, Giants
RB: Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
WR: Keenan Allen, Chargers
WR: Stefon Diggs, Vikings
WR: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
TE: Evan Engram, Giants
FLEX: Duke Johnson, Browns
DEF: Chicago Bears D/ST
K: n/a
BENCH: C.J. Anderson, RB, Panthers
BENCH: Matt Breida, RB, 49ers
BENCH: Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins
BENCH: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
BENCH: Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons
BENCH: Mike Williams, WR, Chargers
BENCH: Jordan Matthews, WR, Patriots
James Koh (Pick 10)
QB: Deshaun Watson, Texans
RB: Jay Ajayi, Eagles
RB: Derrick Henry, Titans
WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
WR: Michael Thomas, Saints
WR: Corey Davis, Titans
TE: Jimmy Graham, Packers
FLEX: Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
DEF: Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST
K: n/a
BENCH: Aaron Jones, RB, Packers
BENCH: LeGarrette Blount, RB, Lions
BENCH: Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers
BENCH: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
BENCH: D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers
BENCH: Terrelle Pryor, WR, Jets
BENCH: Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
