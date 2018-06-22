2018 fantasy football mock draft No. 2: 10-team, PPR

Summer is officially upon us and soon millions of people across the world will begin day-dreaming about winning a fantasy championship this fall. Draft guides will be purchased. Articles will be consumed. Rankings will be scrutinized. And hopefully, countless mock drafts will be performed (all on NFL.com, of course).

Seeing as it'd been over a month since our last mock, we figured it was high time to rally the troops and run another practice draft for your reading pleasure. We could have ventured outside and seen the worlds, but instead, we stayed locked up inside with our computers, finishing this mock just for you jackals online clamoring for more content. (Just kidding, we love all of you and thank you for reading and following our work!)

The PPR scoring, 10-team, 16-round mock draft consisted of our best analysts and writers from NFL Fantasy LIVE and NFL.com. Teams did not need to draft a full roster, so several teams went without a kicker or defense. I provide some brief thoughts about most rounds below, and have included the FULL teams for each drafter at the bottom of the article.

Now, with that out of the way, let's get to it.

ROUND 1

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB1) - Frelund

2. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB2) - Hernandez

3. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB3) - Gelhar

4. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB4) - Barfield

5. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1) - Milner

6. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB5) - Fabiano

7. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (RB6) - Money

8. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR2) - Grant

9. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB7) - Rank

10. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (WR3) - Koh

This was the first time I've seen Zeke go before Bell/Gurley in a mock, but this is exactly what mocks are for: testing things out. Zeke is going to have to carry the Cowboys offense this year and that could turn into an epic fantasy campaign.

ROUND 2

11. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR4) - Koh

12. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR5) - Rank

13. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR6) - Grant

14. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB8) - Money

15. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB9) - Fabiano

16. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB10) - Milner

17. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB11) - Barfield

18. Davante Adams, Packers (WR7) - Gelhar

19. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR8) - Hernandez

20. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR9) - Frelund

I debated between Adams and Green at my pick, but ultimately decided to go with the Packers' new No. 1 wideout. The Green Bay offense as a whole should be a higher scoring unit than the Bengals, and Adam has a very good chance to post a campaign in the 1,300-yard, 12-plus touchdown range.

ROUND 3

21. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR10) - Frelund

22. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers (RB12) - Hernandez

23. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB13) - Gelhar

24. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB14) - Barfield

25. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1) - Milner

26. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR11) - Fabiano

27. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE2) - Money

28. Jordan Howard, Bears (RB15) - Grant

29. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR12) - Rank

30. Deshaun Watson, Texans (QB1) - Koh

Jerick McKinnon may end up as a second-round lock come August. His athletic profile combined with Kyle Shanahan's RB-friendly offense have fantasy analysts salivating at his potential. Don't forget, Carlos Hyde was the RB8 in PPR and RB11 in standard last year for a 49ers offense that didn't boast the talent it does now. T.Y. Hilton worries me at this point in drafts. If Andrew Luck is back under center for a full 16 games, a WR11 asking price for Hilton isn't that outrageous. However, with questions still swirling around Luck's health and outlook, I'd err on the side of caution when it comes to drafting Hilton -- especially if there are guys like Stefon Diggs, Larry Fitzgerald, and Doug Baldwin still on the board.

ROUND 4

31. Jay Ajayi, Eagles (RB16) - Koh

32. Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR13) - Rank

33. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR14) - Grant

34. Josh Gordon, Browns (WR15) - Money

35. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR16) - Fabiano

36. Brandin Cooks, Rams (WR17) - Milner

37. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR18) - Barfield

38. Allen Robinson, Bears (WR19) - Gelhar

39. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB17) - Hernandez

40. Golden Tate, Lions (WR20) - Frelund

Eight of the 10 picks in this round were wide receivers, which really just speaks to how drafters are tending to favor running backs early in 2018. I wrote a bit about how you can use this to your competitive advantage in drafts during my recent Mock Draft Monday exercise.

ROUND 5

41. DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR21) - Frelund

42. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR22) - Hernandez

43. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR23) - Gelhar

44. Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE3) - Barfield

45. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (RB18) - Milner

46. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins (RB19) - Fabiano

47. Sony Michel, Patriots (RB20) - Money

48. Derrius Guice, Redskins (RB21) - Grant

49. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB22) - Rank

50. Jimmy Graham, Packers (TE4) - Koh

I talked about this on the latest episode of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast, but I want to give some more love to Marvin Jones here as well. Jones is quickly becoming one of my favorite mid-round picks as a WR2 or WR3. He was a top-12 fantasy wide receiver last year in both PPR and standard formats and he only saw 107 targets. Granted, he benefited from some good touchdown luck, as he was one of just eight wide receivers to score a touchdown on more than eight percent of their targets (min. 50 targets). While that pace may be tough to keep up, he could see more volume thanks to the departure of Eric Ebron this offseason and his 86 targets. Kenny Golladay certainly could command more looks, but Jones shouldn't see a true downtick in volume. He's a solid bet to return value in this range.

ROUND 6

51. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB23) - Koh

52. Duke Johnson, Browns (RB24) - Rank

53. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR24) - Grant

54. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB2) - Money

55. Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR25) - Fabiano

56. Jarvis Landry, Browns (WR26) - Milner

57. Chris Hogan, Patriots (WR27) - Barfield

58. Lamar Miller, Texans (RB25) - Gelhar

59. Michael Crabtree, Ravens (WR28) - Hernandez

60. Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB3) - Frelund

I'm finding myself drafting Lamar Miller almost automatically if he falls this far in drafts. He has little competition for touches and averaged around 15 PPR fantasy points per game in Deshaun Watson's starts last year. He's not going to draw any "Oooohs" or "Aaaaahs" on draft day, but he'll be a relatively stable weekly contributor.

ROUND 7

61. Corey Clement, Eagles (RB26) - Frelund

62. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB27) - Hernandez

63. Alex Collins, Ravens (RB28) - Gelhar

64. Dion Lewis, Titans (RB29) - Barfield

65. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB30) - Milner

66. Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB31) - Fabiano

67. Will Fuller, Texans (WR29) - Money

68. Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB32) - Grant

69. Evan Engram, Giants (TE5) - Rank

70. Corey Davis, Titans (WR30) - Koh

I love all of the backs that went in this round except for Corey Clement. I really like Clement as a deep sleeper, but Round 7 feels way too rich for my blood.

ROUND 8

71. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB33) - Koh

72. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR31) - Rank

73. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR32) - Grant

74. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB34) - Money

75. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR33) - Fabiano

76. Isaiah Crowell, Jets (RB35) - Milner

77. Pierre Garcon, 49ers (WR34) - Barfield

78. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE6) - Gelhar

79. Devin Funchess, Panthers (WR35) - Hernandez

80. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE7) - Frelund

Pierre Garcon as the WR34 in a PPR league is highway robbery.

ROUND 9

81. Trey Burton, Bears (TE8) - Frelund

82. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers (WR36) - Hernandez

83. Randall Cobb, Packers (WR37) - Gelhar

84. Robert Woods, Rams (WR38) - Barfield

85. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (WR39) - Milner

86. Delanie Walker, Titans (TE9) - Fabiano

87. Jordy Nelson, Raiders (WR40) - Money

88. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR41) - Grant

89. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB4) - Rank

90. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB36) - Koh

I drafted Randall Cobb confidently here even though I already have Davante Adams on my roster. That may sound counter-intuitive, but we've seen many examples in recent years of multiple wide receivers thriving in fantasy football from the same offense. Golden Tate and Marvin Jones. Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. And just two years ago, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams. Having more players on your roster catching passes from Aaron Rodgers is never a bad thing.

ROUND 10

91. D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR42) - Koh

92. Calvin Ridley, Falcons (WR43) - Rank

93. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB37) - Grant

94. Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB38) - Money

95. Tom Brady, Patriots (QB5) - Fabiano

96. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB6) - Milner

97. Chris Thompson, Redskins (RB39) - Barfield

98. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB7) - Gelhar

99. Rishard Matthews, Titans (WR44) - Hernandez

100. Nelson Agholor, Eagles (WR45) - Frelund

I jump for joy every time Kirk Cousins falls to me this late in a draft. His fantasy finishes the last three years are QB6, QB5, and QB8. You could also make the argument (rather easily) that he'll be playing with the best supporting cast of his career this year in Minnesota.

ROUND 11

101. Carlos Hyde, Browns (RB40) - Frelund

102. Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB41) - Hernandez

103. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB42) - Gelhar

104. Drew Brees, Saints (QB8) - Barfield

105. Allen Hurns, Cowboys (WR46) - Milner

106. Jordan Reed, Redskins (TE10) - Fabiano

107. Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR47) - Money

108. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (QB9) - Grant

109. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR48) - Rank

110. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR49) - Koh

I love the wide receiver value in this round. Jamison Crowder could be a PPR maven, Allen Hurns is set to be the top option for the Cowboys, and Tyler Lockett is fully healthy and in an offense with a lot of open targets from last year.

ROUND 12

101. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST (DEF1) - Koh

102. Josh Doctson, Redskins (WR50) - Rank

103. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST (DEF2) - Grant

104. David Njoku, Browns (TE11) - Money

105. Robby Anderson, Jets (WR51) - Fabiano

106. Ty Montgomery, Packers (RB43) - Milner

107. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers (WR52) - Barfield

108. Paul Richardson, Redskins (WR53) - Gelhar

109. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (TE12) - Hernandez

110. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB10) - Frelund

The Washington receivers as a whole are falling too low if you ask me. Alex Smith is still a capable fantasy quarterback who can keep the fantasy value of his pass-catchers afloat. The uncertainty over whom he'll connect with is certainly driving down their draft prices. Someone could start climbing if we gain any sort of clarity here in training camp, but until then I'm a big fan of taking shots on the likes of Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson late.

ROUND 13

111. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (TE13) - Frelund

112. Cameron Meredith, Saints (WR54) - Hernandez

113. Devontae Booker, Broncos (RB44) - Gelhar

114. George Kittle, 49ers (TE14) - Barfield

115. Marqise Lee, Jaguars (WR55) - Milner

116. James White, Patriots (RB45) - Fabiano

117. Justin Tucker, Ravens (PK1) - Money

118. Christian Kirk, Cardinals (WR56) - Grant

119. C.J. Anderson, Panthers (RB46) - Rank

120. LeGarrette Blount, Lions (RB47) - Koh

George Kittle is a name to circle if you miss out on the initial run of tight ends on draft day. He finished 2017 strong with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, averaging roughly four catches for 65 yards per game over the final three weeks of the season. He's athletic, young and could be attached to an ascending offense.

ROUND 14

121. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB48) - Koh

122. Matt Breida, 49ers (RB49) - Rank

123. Nyheim Hines, Colts (RB50) - Grant

124. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (DEF3) - Money

125. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills (WR57) - Fabiano

126. Frank Gore, Dolphins (RB51) - Milner

127. Kenny Stills, Dolphins (WR58) - Barfield

128. Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR59) - Gelhar

129. Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB52) - Hernandez

130. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints (WR60) - Frelund

It's hard to tell what you're getting when you draft Kelvin Benjamin right now. He battled injuries and changed teams mid-season last year. However, he figures to be the clear-cut No. 1 wideout for the Bills, and that should be worth something. Pretty nice value as the WR57 for Fabiano here.

ROUND 15

131. D'Onta Foreman, Texans (RB53) - Frelund

132. Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB11) - Hernandez

133. Los Angeles Rams D/ST (DEF4) - Gelhar

134. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR61) - Barfield

135. Jared Goff, Rams (QB12) - Milner

136. Theo Riddick, Lions (RB54) - Fabiano

137. Albert Wilson, Dolphins (WR62) - Money

138. Javorius Allen, Ravens (RB55) - Grant

139. Jordan Matthews, Patriots (WR63) - Rank

140. Terrelle Pryor, Jets (WR64) - Koh

Matthew Stafford is surprisingly overlooked among quarterbacks in drafts right now. He lacks the flash of hot new things like Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes, but over the last three years, he's finished as the QB7, QB7 and QB9.

ROUND 16

121. Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB13) - Koh

122. Chicago Bears D/ST (DEF5) - Rank

123. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (K2) - Grant

124. Doug Martin, Raiders (RB56) - Money

125. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB14) - Fabiano

126. Dez Bryant, free agent (WR65) - Milner

127. Tyrell Williams, Chargers (WR66) - Barfield

128. Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB57) - Gelhar

129. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR67) - Hernandez

130. Ameer Abdullah, Lions (RB58) - Frelund

Hope you all enjoyed reading our latest mock draft. The full teams are below. Tell us how wrong we all are in the comments or on Twitter. Until next time.

