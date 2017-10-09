Jacoby Brissett tops Week 6 fantasy streaming options

Since Alex Gelhar already masterfully identified some of the top waiver wire targets ahead of Week 6, and Matt Harmon examined top deep league adds in his deep dive, it's my job to provide some streaming candidates at quarterback, tight end and defense for the upcoming slate of game. Keep in mind, most of these players/teams are bottom-of-the-barrel targets for deep leagues, and I'm not saying they're going to be top scorers at their position, but they should do enough to keep your team competitive in Week 6 if you need some assistance. So, let's get to it.

*Ownership percentage data from NFL.com fantasy leagues.

QUARTERBACKS

Jacoby Brissett at Titans | 3.5% owned: In favorable matchups, Jacoby Brissett has averaged 22.86 fantasy points per game (CLE in Week 3, SF in Week 5). The Titans fall under the category of "favorable" their defense is allowing third-most FPPG to quarterbacks despite limiting Jay Cutler to for 92 pass yards against them in Week 5. Brissett has smartly recognized that he's got one of the most dangerous receiving weapons in the league in T.Y. Hilton and he's been airing it out Hilton's direction with major success. Hilton has accounted for nearly half (49%) of Brissett's gross passing yards over the last three games (360 of 730). That chemistry should continue in Week 6 against a Tennessee offense that is surrendering 28.4 points per game to opposing offenses this season.

Sam Bradford vs Packers | 19.9% owned: Slated to make his (hopefully) triumphant return in Week 5 on Monday night against the Bears, Sam Bradford was cut to the waiver wire after a knee injury sidelined him ahead of Week 2. The game against Chicago will be his first action since he torched the Saints in the Vikings' season opener. He brings obvious upside to fantasy rosters with his talented duo of wideouts in Stefon Diggs and Adam Theilen, whom he connected with 18 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns against New Orleans. While Dalvin Cook's season-ending injury is a blow to the Vikings offense overall, it could mean Bradford leans on his pass-catchers even more heavily and that means more potential fantasy points on his game log. Week 6 presents a home matchup against the division rival Packers. Green Bay's defense is allowing a 66.2 percent completion rate to opposing passers this season, a bottom-10 rank in the league. The Packers defense only has three interceptions through five games, so it's an ideal spot for Bradford to thrive.

Carson Palmer vs Buccaneers | 33.7% owned: Carson Palmer and his Cardinals lead the NFL with 227 pass attempts through five games, averaging 45.4 per contest. That number creates a ton of opportunity to rack up yardage and touchdowns whether its early or late in garbage time. Palmer is second only to Tom Brady in total passing yards on the season, averaging 289 per game. That volume alone creates an ideal streaming scenario each week. In Week 6, the Cardinals host a Buccaneers defense that's allowing the fifth most fantasy points per game to opposing signal callers (19.74) and has surrendered two top-five fantasy games from Case Keenum Week 3, QB3, 28 points) and Eli Manning (Week 4, QB4, 27 points) in just four games. Tampa Bay has allowed 396.2 total yards per game, which is the third-worst mark in the league. It's a perfect storm for Palmer given the passing volume, the matchup and the fact that John Brown is finally healthy again.

Josh McCown vs Patriots | 0.5% owned: Despite what felt like a struggle for Jameis Winston against the Patriots in Week 5, New England still surrendered 303 pass yards and a touchdown to the Bucs quarterback. The Patriots are allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, so Josh McCown is an obvious streaming target. Of course, expectations should be tempered with McCown. That list of quarterbacks going against New England isn't necessarily a bunch of bums. McCown hasn't been great this season, and nobody has expected him to be. But he's helped the Jets win three straight games, somehow, and has been a serviceable fantasy streamer for three of five games this season, with 13, 14 and 15 fantasy points when the matchups were favorable. If you hate yourself, go ahead and ride the McCown-coaster in Week 6.

Fantasy QBs vs NE



Wk

1 Smith QB1 (31pts)

2 Brees QB4 (22pts)

3 Watson QB15 (20pts)

4 Newton QB2 (33pts)

5 Winston QB9 (18pts)

6 McCown ? ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Matt Franciscovich (@MattFranchise) October 9, 2017

Kevin Hogan at Texans | 0.0% owned: Kevin Hogan put up 16 fantasy points in just two quarters against the Jets. He was able to move the Browns offense, unlike DeShone Kizer, and while the decision as to who will start in Week 6 has yet to be made by coach Hue Jackson, Hogan is the common-sense start. He compiled 194 pass yards and threw two touchdown passes and one pick on sixteen completions in one half of work against the Jets. You'd have to really be in dire straits to roll him out against the Texans on Sunday, but the Texans have allowed the ninth most FPPG to quarterbacks this season and just lost two major playmakers in Whitney Mercilus and J.J. Watt to season-ending injuries. Hogan can run, too. He logged 30 rush yards in Week 5 and he had 105 rush yards on just eight attempts last year. He rushed an average of 78 times per season during his four years at Stanford, so that rushing ability raises his floor a bit. I mean, don't be doing this, but if you're desperate, sure.

TIGHT ENDS

George Kittle at Redskins | 0.2% owned: The Redskins defense has allowed a top-10 fantasy tight end performance in every game they've played this season. This has resulted in the third-most FPPG to opposing tight ends (12.10) through four games, and makes for an ideal defense to target tight end streamers. A winless San Francisco team heads into Washington in Week 6, and a bright spot of the offense last week was tight end George Kittle. He posted seven catches on his nine targets for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Colts. Kittle is a little tough to trust since he's averaging just 4.6 targets per game through five contests, but the 49ers wide receiving corps isn't very deep. Look for Brian Hoyer to take advantage of a Washington pass defense that got banged up in their last outing against Kansas City, and for Kittle to be a major part of it ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ if you're streaming, that is.

Fantasy TEs vs #Redskins



Wk 1: Ertz TE6

Wk 2: Everett TE8

Wk 3: Cook TE7

Wk 4: Kelce TE2

Wk 6: Kittle ? ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Matt Franciscovich (@MattFranchise) October 9, 2017

Ryan Griffin vs Browns | 2.2% owned: Ryan Griffin plays for the Texans. The Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has thrown a combined nine touchdown passes in his last two games. The Texans play the Browns in Week 6. The Browns have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends in five games. If Watson throws a few more touchdown passes in Week 6 there's a good chance Griffin catches one.

Austin Hooper vs Dolphins | 12.7% owned: When Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu left the Falcons' Week 4 game with injuries, Austin Hooper ended up leading the team in targets with seven. Jones should be back for Week 6, but Sanu is set to miss time with a hamstring injury. That should open the door for more looks in Hooper's direction against the Dolphins. Hooper has been playing about 76 percent of Atlanta's snaps so it's not like he's splitting playing time, he's out there. Atlanta welcomes in a Miami Dolphins defense that's bottom 10 in the league in FPPG allowed to tight ends (8.70), and they've given up 28 receptions to the position through four games which is fourth-most in the NFL. It's a prime spot for Hooper to produce.

David Njoku at Texasn | 2.9% owned: This one is a longshot, but rookie tight end David Njoku can no longer be ignored. Through five weeks, Njoku is sporting a 12-118-3 line, which doesn't quite jump off the page. But the three touchdowns do, because when you're streaming a tight end, that's all you're hoping for. He made a sick one-handed, diving touchdown grab against the Jets from the hand of Kevin Hogan. If Hogan draws the start, I can see Njoku coming through once again. All three of his receptions last week were from Hogan, Kizer didn't connect with him. It's a desperation play, but his play-making ability is unreal and the Browns need any spark they can get in terms of pass-catchers right now.

DEFENSES (D/STs)

Los Angeles Chargers D/ST at Raiders | 2.6% owned: The Oakland offense is sputtering out of control, and San Diego has playmakers on defense. Whether it's E.J. Manuel or Derek Carr under center, expect Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram to give the Raiders' offensive line fits in this one. If it's Carr starting, who knows how mobile he'll be coming off a back injury. Manuel completed just 13 passes against Baltimore in Week 5 while the Raiders leaned on the run game with Marshawn Lynch and Jalen Richard. It's always smart to target backup quarterbacks when streaming a fantasy defense, and Manuel's 50 percent completion rate, 159 pass yard total and 1:1 TD to INT ratio speak volumes. By no means has the Chargers defense been stout this season, but the unit did just post 10 fantasy points on the road against the Giants. They've generated five sacks twice this season and are allowing just 190.2 pass yards per game, fourth best in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST at Cardinals | 10.5% owned: Yes, I already wrote about how poorly the Buccaneers defense has played this season when explaining why Carson Palmer is a quarterback streaming option, but the Bucs defense could still put up fantasy points even if Palmer posts a solid line. The Cardinals have no rushing attack. They're averaging 2.5 yards per carry as a team in the four games since David Johnson has been sidelined. Arizona went four for 14 on third down conversions against the Eagles in Week 5. Palmer was sacked twice more, with his total through five games at 19. His higher throwing volume creates the opportunity for more picks and the Buccaneers defense had two takeaways and three sacks against Tom Brady's Patriots last week. Tampa Bay's defense is finally getting healthy, and they're a solid streaming option for fantasy managers in need.

Chicago Bears D/ST at Ravens | 2.5% owned: Yes, the Chicago defense was trounced by the Packers in Week 4, but Mike Glennon was a mistake machine early on, giving Green Bay great field position on several early possessions. The hope is that Mitchell Trubisky is an upgrade on that front, and can right the ship offensively, which would do wonders for what is already a solid defensive unit. Chicago is allowing the sixth-fewest yards per game in the NFL (heading into MNF) and just 85.5 rush yards per game. Their Week 6 opponent, the Ravens, are lacking on most offensive fronts due to poor play from quarterback Joe Flacco. Even with a solid Week 5 game against Oakland, Flacco is averaging just 164.6 pass yards per game and Baltimore's 792 team pass yards is third worst in the league. Fantasy owners can look to Chicago's defense for help in Week 6 if in need.

