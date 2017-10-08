Week 6 fantasy football waiver-wire targets



Marlon Mack sure has shown a knack for making big plays with his limited opportunities this season. He may have only been used on 17 offensive plays against the 49ers on Sunday, but he touched the ball 10 times, racking up 93 yards and a touchdown. There's no guarantee he continues eating into Frank Gore's workload, but he should be added this week in case he does. It's entirely possible the team will use their young playmaker to help spell Gore and keep defenses on their toes. Plus, in the event that Gore misses any time (not hoping for it, but he is 34) Mack would be in a spot for an increased workload, though he'd probably split duties with Robert Turbin. (Percent owned: 0.8, FAAB suggestion: 10 percent)