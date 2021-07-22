NFL Presents: Preventing and Treating Heat-Related Illness

As NFL clubs begin training camps in preparation for the 2021 season amid rising summer temperatures across the country, the league continues to further prepare its clubs to address heat-related illness.
The hot temperatures at the beginning of training camp present the greatest risk to NFL players, but it is equally important for sport at any level – youth, high school and college – to be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness so it can be prevented or treated.
On Tuesday, August 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will host Dr. Douglas J. Casa, CEO of the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI) and Professor of Kinesiology at the University of Connecticut, for an 'NFL Presents' webinar to discuss best practices to prevent, identify, assess and treat exertional heat stroke. Dr. Casa, who is a foremost expert in this field, has long been a partner of the NFL, creating educational material for NFL clubs about heat stroke and advising across the league on this important topic.
