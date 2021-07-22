NFL Presents: Preventing and Treating Heat-Related Illness

On Tuesday, August 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will host Dr. Douglas J. Casa, CEO of the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI) and Professor of Kinesiology at the University of Connecticut, for an 'NFL Presents' webinar to discuss best practices to prevent, identify, assess and treat exertional heat stroke. Dr. Casa, who is a foremost expert in this field, has long been a partner of the NFL, creating educational material for NFL clubs about heat stroke and advising across the league on this important topic.