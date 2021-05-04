NFL launching video series in support of Mental Health Awareness Month

NiiLampti said research has made it clear that for optimal performance, on and off the field, players have to make sure they are focusing intentionally on all aspects of wellness. Traditionally, sports performance has been viewed only through the lens of physical health, but NiiLampti said the sports world has finally gotten to a point where it is willing to have conversations around other aspects of wellness.

The videos were taped in October and players were asked to participate based on organizations they chose to support during the My Cause My Cleats annual campaign. The pandemic, ironically, may have helped to further open the dialogue among players and the general public because it has normalized the idea that everyone has struggled in the last year, and everyone needs help.

NiiLampti said that despite the greater attention paid to mental health, there are still some hurdles to overcome. Mental health and mental illness have become synonymous, but they are not. Mental health is on a continuum, NiiLampti said, and depending on the day and circumstance, a person will be in a different spot on that continuum. Older players and coaches might still feel the stigma around needing help. Younger players may have already grown comfortable with mental health services provided at college, but they may think they need help only in a time of crisis. NiiLampti said she hopes to make them understand you don't have to be in crisis and can be intentional about protecting your mental well-being. And she hopes the initiative will help demystify counseling and mental health treatment.