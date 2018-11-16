Kickoff Protection: Changes to Help Improve Safety

Coach Toub and his fellow coaches worked extensively to craft a proposal for the Competition Committee's consideration.

"We did meetings and conference calls. We also included the other 23 coaches to tell them what we talked about. And we came up with one plan everybody was happy with," he said.

After weeks of preparation, the group presented their recommendations.

The reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

"Everybody wants to see the play stay in the game," Coach Toub said.

"That we were able to come up with an idea that would make the play more exciting and help with the protection of the players was huge," he said. "I was very proud of being part of that group."

NFL clubs approved the proposed kickoff modifications during the Spring League Meeting.

The Kickoff Rules

The kickoff rules took effect in 2018 and were made permanent for the 2019 season.

One of the most noticeable changes to the kickoff rule is the start position: the kickoff team must have five players on each side of the ball and cannot line up more than one yard from the restraining line.

The change prevents a running start and aims to reduce the speed of collisions.

"In the past, you got free runners coming down the field blowing up returners, so we took that away with this new setup," Coach Toub said.