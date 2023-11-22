Zach Wilson doesn't believe Jets 'scapegoated' him with demotion

Wilson isn't inaccurate when claiming he's a different player now. He had moments in which he showed true growth in 2023, especially in comparison to 2022, but because the results haven't been drastically different -- and because New York's offense has been so unproductive with him on the field -- the Jets couldn't realistically continue repeating the same actions and expect different results. A league-worst nine total offensive touchdowns just won't get the job done, especially in a Week 12 game that pits New York against one of the NFL's most explosive offenses.

"I can't take it personal," Wilson said of his demotion. "It's not a shot at me."

Wilson will return to the bench for Friday's game against Miami, relegated to wearing a cap and headset while Boyle attempts to lift them out of the muck in which their offense has been mired. This time, though, he won't sit on the sideline with any bitterness in his heart. He knows he had an opportunity to command the job, and didn't capitalize.

Boyle, an NFL veteran who posted unremarkable numbers in two collegiate stops (Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky), will try to be the savior the Jets desperately need. He doesn't need to be a hero as much as he just needs to be competent. There's no telling whether he'll be able to do so, but he'll receive his first opportunity one day after Thanksgiving.