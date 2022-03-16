Around the NFL

Ex-Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith returning to Ravens on four-year, $35M contract

Published: Mar 16, 2022 at 04:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Za'Darius Smith left the nest in 2019. Now he's returning back home.

The veteran defensive end is headed back to Baltimore on a four-year, $35 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Smith began his career in Baltimore, where he became a quarterback-hunting edge defender who capitalized in a contract year with a then-career-high 8.5 sacks in 2018. Smith left Charm City in 2019 for the greener pastures and dollars of Green Bay, where he signed a four-year, $66 million deal to join the Packers.

Smith reached his full form in Wisconsin, recording a career-best 13.5 sacks in his first season with the Packers and following that up with 12.5 sacks in 2020. Injuries limited him to just one game and an unfamiliar role of irrelevance in 2021, leading to his release before the start of free agency.

Free to choose his next home, the 19th-ranked free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 list turned to a familiar place in Baltimore, where he'll resume the role of havoc-wreaking edge rusher. Smith will do so under a new defensive coordinator after the Ravens parted ways with Don "Wink" Martindale and replaced him with former University of Michigan coordinator Mike Macdonald. He might also look around and realize a number of faces have changed. Only roughly a half dozen defenders from Smith's last Ravens team (2018) remain on the roster in Baltimore.

It's likely no matter to Smith, who will reunite with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and return to a place that is very familiar to him. He'll celebrate his 30th birthday wearing the same uniform he first donned back in 2015 at the age of 23.

Related Content

news

Titans releasing WR Julio Jones after one season

The Titans are releasing wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿ after one season with the club. Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which means Tennessee will save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and cap space.
news

J.D. McKissic to re-sign with Commanders after agreeing to deal with Bills

Running back J.D. McKissic is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Raiders to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

Las Vegas is making moves ahead of the new league year. The Raiders are expected to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones and trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis for corner Rock Ya-Sin.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck to become ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team

After two decades commentating together, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 
news

Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Rams CB Darious Williams on three-year, $30M deal

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has struck yet another deal, agreeing with former Rams CB ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on a three-year, $30 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. Williams' contract with the Jags includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money and can be worth as much as $39 million in total value.
news

Raiders releasing veteran defensive end Carl Nassib 

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing edge rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Browns to release TE Austin Hooper after two seasons

The Browns are set to release tight end ﻿Austin Hooper﻿ on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

The Bucs are re-signing WR Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The veteran provides depth behind Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and free-agent acquisition Russell Gage.
news

Falcons to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons will meet with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Titans propose OT rule change that includes two-point conversion option

The NFL will consider two overtime rule changes for the 2022 season submitted by clubs. The more interesting of the two -- submitted by the Titans -- would allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a two-point try.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW