Ex-Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith returning to Ravens on four-year, $35M contract

Za'Darius Smith left the nest in 2019. Now he's returning back home.

The veteran defensive end is headed back to Baltimore on a four-year, $35 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Smith began his career in Baltimore, where he became a quarterback-hunting edge defender who capitalized in a contract year with a then-career-high 8.5 sacks in 2018. Smith left Charm City in 2019 for the greener pastures and dollars of Green Bay, where he signed a four-year, $66 million deal to join the Packers.

Smith reached his full form in Wisconsin, recording a career-best 13.5 sacks in his first season with the Packers and following that up with 12.5 sacks in 2020. Injuries limited him to just one game and an unfamiliar role of irrelevance in 2021, leading to his release before the start of free agency.

Free to choose his next home, the 19th-ranked free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 list turned to a familiar place in Baltimore, where he'll resume the role of havoc-wreaking edge rusher. Smith will do so under a new defensive coordinator after the Ravens parted ways with Don "Wink" Martindale and replaced him with former University of Michigan coordinator Mike Macdonald. He might also look around and realize a number of faces have changed. Only roughly a half dozen defenders from Smith's last Ravens team (2018) remain on the roster in Baltimore.