WR Will Fuller won't be traded, staying put with Texans

Will Fuller﻿'s bags were presumably packed and he was ready to go.

Alas, the field-stretching wide receiver will not be traded and is staying put with the Houston Texans as the Texans and Green Bay Packers could not agree on value ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

A day prior, Fuller had drawn notice from multiple teams, including the Pack, and many -- including Fuller, apparently -- thought he'd be shipped. Instead, he'll continue with the only team he's played for during his five-season NFL career.

Fuller's year continues with Houston (1-6), one in which he's tallied 31 receptions for 490 yards and five touchdowns, so far.

Meanwhile, the Packers' seemingly never-ending search for a reliable No. 2 behind standout Davante Adams continues as Green Bay (5-2) moves forward without a complementary option out wide.