Texans WR Will Fuller could be moved by Tuesday trade deadline

Will Fuller may be finishing the remainder of his breakout campaign with another franchise.

Fuller, the Texans' leading receiver through seven games, has caught the eye of several teams, including the Green Bay Packers, and could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday's NFL Total Access. Houston has until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a decision.

Rapoport reported Sunday that the organization's interest in the Texans wideout goes back as far as the summer.

A first-round pick in 2016, Fuller, 26, has complied 31 catches for 490 yards (15.8 YPC) and five touchdowns, and is coming off a week of rest thanks to Houston's bye. The Texans (1-6) are currently tied with the Jaguars for the second-worst win percentage in the AFC.

Should Fuller land in Wisconsin, his addition would be a much-welcomed one as the Packers have lacked a defined No. 2 receiver next to Davante Adams﻿. The move would also bring about a reunion with Matt LaFleur, who served as a quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame in 2014 when Fuller was a sophomore.

Prior to getting injured in Week 3,﻿Allen Lazard was shaping up to be that second option, but his return is still a little ways away. Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿, who's mostly used as a deep-threat target, has struggled for most of the season, logging 15 catches for 242 yards.

Fuller has spent the bulk of his career as big-play specialist and has excelled, despite dealing with several nagging injuries. Playing in more of a spotlight role for the Texans in 2020, he's proven that he's capable of handling a heavier workload.