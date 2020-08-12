Around the NFL

Texans WR Will Fuller: If I can stay healthy 'the sky is the limit'

Published: Aug 12, 2020 at 07:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Will Fuller has never played 16 games in his four-year career. Can he break that streak in season five?

The speedy wideout said Tuesday that he's healthy after the latest offseason surgery.

"As far as my health, I'm feeling good. The surgery I had at the beginning of the offseason, it's not bothering me anymore at all," he said, via the team's official transcript. "If I can play 16 games, which I believe I will this year, the sky is the limit. I say the same thing all the time, when I'm out there, I just try to do my best to help the team win and wherever that lands me, stat wise or whatever, at the send of the season, we'll see when we get there."

Fuller's talent is undeniable, owning the speed to strike fear in defensive backs. In 42 career games, he's averaged 14.3 yards per reception for his career and generated 16 touchdowns. The Texans offense has averaged 5.6 more points per game in tilts Fuller's played.

Being on the field, however, has been his biggest weakness. The 26-year-old missed five games last year and has averaged just a shade over 10 games played per season. The wideout, however, doesn't let the injuries suck the joy from the game.

"Being injured sucks, but I'm confident," Fuller said. "Every time I go back out on the field, I don't think about what happened last week or if I was injured last week. I always feel like I'm going to have a big game or whatever. I don't really dwell on injuries. I know they happen, but I always stay confident and just try to do my best to help the team win."

One big question is how much the presence of DeAndre Hopkins played in allowing Fuller to dominate when healthy. The eye-test suggests it played a big part. Fuller, however, believes that with Hopkins gone, there will be more targets to gobble up.

"Obviously with Hop not being here anymore, that's going to open up things for everybody," he said. "He had a lot of targets, so those targets have to be filled up with other guys. We all are going to be able to get it done and I feel like it's going to be a great season this year."

With Nuk gone, the Texans receiver corps looks vastly different, with Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills, Randall Cobb and Keke Coutee. It's a group that brings a lot of speed to the table, even if it lacks a dominant go-to target.

"I think DBs, they're always going to fear speed, so having all that speed on the field at one time, I don't know what they're going to be able to do," Fuller noted. "We'll see when we start playing all together."

Whether it's a new receiver group in Houston or Fuller's ability to stay healthy, there is much to be determined for the Texans' wideouts in the coming months.

Related Content

Washington Football Team will play 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field
news

Washington Football Team will play 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field

There will be no fans in the stands to watch the Washington Football Team this season. The club, noting "the health and safety of its fans and employees" as the primary reason, announced Wednesday that NFL games at FedEx Field would be played without fans in 2020.
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick predicts six or seven INTs in 2020
news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick predicts six or seven INTs in 2020

After a successful first year in Pittsburgh, All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hopes to not only improve his numbers but get the Steelers back into the playoffs. 
'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams prepare for unique year in season premiere
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams prepare for unique year in season premiere

NFL Network's Dan Hanzus recaps the season premiere of HBO's Hard Knocks, which takes a peek inside the unprecedented training camps of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams ahead of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn follows the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says he contracted COVID-19

In the opening scene of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed he contracted COVID-19, unveiling the news during a Zoom call with his players. 
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. The Bills defeated the Lions, 24-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

DT Mike Daniels, Bengals agree to one-year deal worth up to $2.7M

Mike Daniels and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening. 
NFL lifts ban on tryouts with health-related limits still intact
news

NFL lifts ban on tryouts with health-related limits still intact

The NFL informed teams on Tuesday that the prohibition on tryouts has been lifted immediately, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Tuesday's memo clears the way for free agents teams wanted a closer look to get signed in the days and weeks ahead.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

Nick Chubb gets 'more motivation' from finishing second in rushing to Derrick Henry in 2019

Cleveland RB Nick Chubb was this close to being crowned rushing king and was instead left in the massive shadow of the hulking Derrick Henry, who went on to lead the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford glad NFL altered protocols following false-positive COVID-19 result

Matthew Stafford's false-positive, which sent the Lions quarterback briefly to the reserve/COVID-19 list, led to a quick change in testing protocols by the NFL.
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has been in contact with Yannick Ngakoue recently
news

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has been in contact with Yannick Ngakoue recently

Yannick Ngakoue recently fired his agent, perhaps portending to a resolution with the Jaguars. GM Dave Caldwell said he's spoken with the pass rusher recently but declined to get into specifics of the situation.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) looks on during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Dolphins 27-14. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Roundup: Dolphins place cornerback Xavien Howard on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Dolphins placed CB Xavien Howard on the reserve/COVID-19 list, two weeks after the former Pro Bowler began training camp on the PUP list.
Dwayne Haskins wants to master the same edge as Tom Brady, Drew Brees
news

Dwayne Haskins wants to master the same edge as Tom Brady, Drew Brees

Despite optimism surrounding Alex Smith in recent weeks, the QB1 job in Washington remains Dwayne Haskins' to lose. The 2019 first-round pick said he entered training camp workouts with the mentality that he's the starter and wants to be a leader in all facets.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL