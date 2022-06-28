WR Sterling Shepard: Giants offense 'has potential for a lot of big plays'

The previous iteration of the New York Giants offense was a bland concoction of stale ideas and feeble execution, with Big Blue finishing 31st in yards and points each of the past two seasons.

Enter coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who bring a much different style to New York.

"Moving parts all day long," receiver Sterling Shepard said on the Giants Huddle podcast, via the team's official website. "It kind of gets overwhelming whenever you look at the motion list, too. They have it broken down on our [tablets], so when you look at the motion list, it's so many different motions that you can do. It'll be good getting a lot of our playmakers moving around. It's going to be tough on defenses."

Daboll's offense in Buffalo finished third in points and fifth in yards in 2021 after coming in second in the NFL in both categories in 2020. Kafka, meanwhile, comes from Kansas City, which has been one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL for years under Patrick Mahomes.

The Giants hope to add some of those splash plays in 2022.

"It has potential for a lot of big plays, and it has some fancy plays in there as well," Shepard said. "I think the fans will love it. We've just got to keep doing our part and putting in work."

Earlier this offseason, Kafka noted that he wants more flexibility to the Giants' offense, but that only comes when the rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones is developed.

"[The offense is] kind of like Florida in the way you have leeway in route-running and stuff like that," second-year wideout Kadarius Toney said. "You're able to just win. You don't have to run the pen-and-paper version of your route every time. A lot of offensive coaches have the pen-and-paper mentality like you have to run it exactly like that every time. But Dabes gives us a lot of freedom, a lot of leeway to win. That's the object of playing football -- to win. He just gives that option."