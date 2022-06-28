Around the NFL

WR Sterling Shepard: Giants offense 'has potential for a lot of big plays'

Published: Jun 28, 2022 at 07:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The previous iteration of the New York Giants offense was a bland concoction of stale ideas and feeble execution, with Big Blue finishing 31st in yards and points each of the past two seasons.

Enter coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who bring a much different style to New York.

"Moving parts all day long," receiver Sterling Shepard said on the Giants Huddle podcast, via the team's official website. "It kind of gets overwhelming whenever you look at the motion list, too. They have it broken down on our [tablets], so when you look at the motion list, it's so many different motions that you can do. It'll be good getting a lot of our playmakers moving around. It's going to be tough on defenses."

Daboll's offense in Buffalo finished third in points and fifth in yards in 2021 after coming in second in the NFL in both categories in 2020. Kafka, meanwhile, comes from Kansas City, which has been one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL for years under Patrick Mahomes.

The Giants hope to add some of those splash plays in 2022.

"It has potential for a lot of big plays, and it has some fancy plays in there as well," Shepard said. "I think the fans will love it. We've just got to keep doing our part and putting in work."

Earlier this offseason, Kafka noted that he wants more flexibility to the Giants' offense, but that only comes when the rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones is developed.

"[The offense is] kind of like Florida in the way you have leeway in route-running and stuff like that," second-year wideout Kadarius Toney said. "You're able to just win. You don't have to run the pen-and-paper version of your route every time. A lot of offensive coaches have the pen-and-paper mentality like you have to run it exactly like that every time. But Dabes gives us a lot of freedom, a lot of leeway to win. That's the object of playing football -- to win. He just gives that option."

There is no question that the new offense in New York is more intriguing than the past several iterations. The looming concern is whether Jones will raise his game in Year 4 to meet those expectations.

Related Content

news

Melvin Gordon: Broncos RBs 'gonna go crazy' in 2022

All of the offseason hype in Denver has focused on the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, however, could give the Broncos the best backfield in the NFL.

news

Joe Mixon: Bengals 'might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays'

The Bengals fell short of a Lombardi Trophy in 2021, but running back Joe Mixon believes the team's returning experience and added free agents give Cincinnati an opportunity to be "the hottest thing" in the NFL this season.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (hip) 'fully healthy,' will 'be ready to go for training camp'

New York pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, reportedly sustained a minor hip injury during a spring practice, but Thibodeaux said Tuesday during a visit to NFL Network that it's full speed ahead for his first season.

news

Texans sued for allegedly enabling former QB Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions

The Houston Texans have been sued for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

Luke Kuechly joins Panthers radio broadcast team for 2022 season

Luke Kuechly is back with the Panthers -- this time in the radio booth. The team announced the all-time great linebacker would be part of the broadcast team for seven games in 2022.

news

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith on QB Mac Jones: 'He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him'

Patriots players continue to hype Mac Jones as we careen toward the 2022 season. Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," TE Jonnu Smith joined the chorus praising the young quarterback's mental approach.

news

Losing OT coin toss in Kansas City still stings Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs against the Chiefs, but he was helpless in OT as Patrick Mahomes picked apart a tired Bills D.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is moving on to the World Championships after a third-place finish at Sunday's USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

news

Carl Nassib announces partnership with The Trevor Project, will match donations up to $100,000

Free-agent pass rusher Carl Nassib has announced a partnership with the Trevor Project as part of Pride Month and will match donations up to $100,000.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success 'weighs on me a great deal'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a contract year after New York declined to exercise his fifth-year option. The Duke product does not see that as a reason for increased motivation -- he is already driven to lead a winning team regardless.

news

Chiefs guard Trey Smith says he 'can't blame' Tyreek Hill for joining the Dolphins: 'He's getting paid'

Though many fans were surprised when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs for the money the Miami Dolphins offered, his former teammate Trey Smith said he completely understands Hill's motivation behind the move.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW