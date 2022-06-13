Giants OC Mike Kafka wants QB Daniel Jones, WRs to have more 'flexibility' on offense

After struggling on offense the past two seasons -- ranking 31st in points and yards each season under Joe Judge -- the New York Giants imported offensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka to help jumpstart the operation.

The goal is to bring more creativity to a formerly stagnant offense and help quarterback Daniel Jones develop in his fourth season.

Kafka spent the past five seasons with Andy Reid in Kansas City, starting as a quality control coach in 2017 before taking over as the passing game coordinator the past two seasons. The Giants' new OC recently told Ted Nguyen of The Athletic he wants his offensive players to have more flexibility.

"(Jones) loves having so much flexibility at the line of scrimmage with the protections, with checking stuff at the line of scrimmage, just with the ability to get on the same page with the receivers," Kafka said. "Receivers have some flexibility with routes ... you know, be able to work in different voids and spaces."

Kafka's guiding philosophy is that allowing the players to adjust in the flow of the game and play gives them the freedom to maximize their talents.

"I'm not big on putting guys in a box, so I like giving them some freedom, giving them some baseline guidelines to work within, and then letting those guys work it out because at the end of the day, you know I'm staying on the sideline," Kafka added. "I'm in the press box or whatever it is and those guys are the guys on the field. They gotta go play so they got to make sure that they're on the same page."