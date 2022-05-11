Nelson Agholor not focused on living up to contract: 'I'm excited to have my best season with the Patriots'

In 15 games with New England in 2021, Agholor garnered 37 catches (his lowest total since his second year) and 473 yards to go with three touchdowns.

Those statistics hardly compel excitement for what's to come.

Nonetheless, Agholor isn't looking to prove any doubters wrong and finds little inspiration in hauling a chip around on his shoulder. Instead, he's looking to have some fun and let that lead to a successful campaign.

"I think I'm at my best when I just have fun, play fast," Agholor said. "A lot of people have different ways of carrying motivation, they carry a chip on their shoulder and things like that. I'm a competitor naturally. I love to compete. I love to play the game. When I have fun with the game, and I have fun with the guys and play hard and practice hard I do really well. So I'm in a really happy place and super excited about the work that's coming from being in that happy place and the growth that's coming from it. So my motivation is to make it a memorable season with this team and the guys that I play alongside with and let it be something special."

Viewing it from an optimistic lens, Agholor is entering his second season in New England. He should gain familiarity and comfortability. Likewise, quarterback Mac Jones is entering his second NFL season, and there's been more time to build chemistry. There's bound to be room for improvement. At least that's what Agholor is banking on.

"For me it's familiarity first with the concepts," Agholor said. "Familiarity with how we do things, whether it's scheduling, training, all those things. And being more in the routine. I think it helps that I'm familiar with the environment, familiar with my coaching staff in terms of people in this building, strength staff, training staff. And I know the routes. Because the route tree is unique. Everybody runs certain routes, but the route tree is a little different than what I ran before. Now I know it, so I get to put my own spin on how we do things and play fast.

"So I'm just growing, practicing, putting stuff on tape and being comfortable with it. Putting my own flavor with what I put on tape. Whereas a year ago I was learning, so you do things at like a certain learning tempo. You never get to go just full speed because you want to make sure you are doing it right. So you kind of move with caution. Now I know what it looks like and I get to put my flavor on it. That's the cool part about year two. You've done it. You have a year of tape of it. Now you self-study and you just play fast."

This time last year, the Patriots were invested in Agholor playing fast and it didn't end up coming to fruition all that much.

New England's WR corps looks much the same as it did a season ago with Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Agholor. However, the Pats trading to acquire DeVante Parker would seem to put into peril Agholor's role.

Due $9 million in base salary in 2022, along with a $5 million signing bonus, Agholor carries a $14.8 million cap hit. He also has a $10 million dead cap number if he were to be released (before June 1 or after it), though it would save the Pats $4.88 million on the cap. It would seem unlikely Agholor gets cut, but a salary restructure could be a possibility.