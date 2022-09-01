WR Denzel Mims 'frustrated' with situation on Jets: 'I feel like [the coaches] have made their mind up'

Denzel Mims isn't thrilled he's one of six receivers to make the New York Jets' initial 53-man roster.

Sitting in a backup role, Mims lamented his little chance to earn a starting gig after not playing a single snap with the first-team unit during preseason action.

"I feel like I already pretty much [proved it], from OTAs until now," he said, via ESPN. "I mean, they're pretty set on who they want. ... I feel like, yeah, I feel like [the coaches] have made their mind up, honestly. But I feel like I can change their mind on that. I feel like I've been doing that. Their minds are pretty made up, though."

"Of course, I'm going to be frustrated that I'm not playing with the starters, but I've got to continue to work," Mims said.

The former second-round pick started doing special teams to help his value, but that's not his end goal.

"I have no problem playing special teams, I don't at all, but I feel like I'm a starting receiver," he said.

The Jets have little impetus to trade Mims at this point. They could still ship him somewhere up until the trade deadline. If WR injuries mount, his value could go up. Right now, it's about as low as it could be.

Mims' honest comments about his frustration level could be read as the beginning of a vocal maneuver to force his way out of New York. But Gang Green general manager Joe Douglas isn't worried about Mims becoming a distraction and spun the trade request as a positive.

"I wouldn't say he wants to be somewhere else; he wants to play," Douglas said. "He wants to start. Denzel is very confident. He has voiced that, that he wants to be a starter. Ultimately, you want a team full of guys that feel like they should be the No. 1 guy."