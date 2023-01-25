WR Deebo Samuel, RB Christian McCaffrey among notable 49ers sitting out Wednesday

Around the NFL

The NFC Championship Game remains days away, which is likely the explanation for why a handful of key 49ers will not practice Wednesday.

Receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle), running backs Christian McCaffrey (bruised calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin), and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) aren't expected to take part in the midweek session, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.

Samuel's injury is somewhat of a surprise, considering he hasn't missed a practice since returning from ankle and knee injuries to play in Week 18.

"It's been there for a little bit," Shanahan said of Samuel's ankle issue. "I think he'll be all right, but it concerned us enough for him to not let him go today."

Samuel followed up Shanahan by telling reporters his ankle is sore, but he has no doubt he'll be on the field for Sunday's conference title showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCaffrey sustained the bruised calf in Sunday's Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys, and could be seen attempting to stretch the affected calf on the sideline during the game. Mitchell suffered his groin injury in the same game, but still managed to carry the ball 14 times for 51 yards in the victory. San Francisco will hope both can get right in time to face another stingy defense this weekend.

Garoppolo's lack of participation shouldn't come as a surprise, considering how much time he's missed due to a foot injury that was initially believed to be a season-ending issue. Shanahan said Wednesday he does not expect Garoppolo to be able to play this weekend, and with rookie Brock Purdy remaining undefeated as a starter, it's not a pressing matter.

What remains urgent is a need to prepare to give the top-seeded Eagles their best shot with a chance to return the Super Bowl at stake. This group will dedicate itself to such an effort, as well as generous treatment and rehab with the goal of getting right before Sunday.

