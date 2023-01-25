WR Deebo Samuel, RB Christian McCaffrey among notable 49ers sitting out Wednesday

Samuel followed up Shanahan by telling reporters his ankle is sore, but he has no doubt he'll be on the field for Sunday's conference title showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCaffrey sustained the bruised calf in Sunday's Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys, and could be seen attempting to stretch the affected calf on the sideline during the game. Mitchell suffered his groin injury in the same game, but still managed to carry the ball 14 times for 51 yards in the victory. San Francisco will hope both can get right in time to face another stingy defense this weekend.

Garoppolo's lack of participation shouldn't come as a surprise, considering how much time he's missed due to a foot injury that was initially believed to be a season-ending issue. Shanahan said Wednesday he does not expect Garoppolo to be able to play this weekend, and with rookie Brock Purdy remaining undefeated as a starter, it's not a pressing matter.