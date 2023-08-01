WR Christian Kirk believes Jaguars can 'most definitely' have NFL's No. 1 offense

For all the celebration and promise provided by the Jacksonville Jaguars' worst-to-first turnaround in 2022, there's no doubt a focus on guarding against regression.
Jags wide receiver Christian Kirk admits it's a challenge, but one he and his teammates are up to, especially as they strive for higher marks when they embark on the defense of their AFC South title.
"I think it's challenging, but when you have the right guys in the locker room, a part of your team that are able to come out on a day-to-day basis and push another to hold each other to our standard, I think it's a little easier," Kirk said, per team transcript. "It's easy to get laxed and you know the system and what you're trying to do, but we know how good we can be, and we know how good we are. When you come out here and don't show it, it can get really frustrating for guys that are trying to play at a high level. We all just hold each other to our standard and make sure we're bringing guys with us if they're having a lackluster day."
Kirk, who led a prized Jaguars free-agent class of the 2022 campaign, had the best season of his five-year career in his debut season for Duval. He posted career highs and team bests of 84 receptions, 1,108 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In doing so, Kirk helped the Jaguars rally from a 4-8 start to a 9-8 regular-season finish that earned them a division title and the playoff berth that goes with it.
Kirk played in a pair of postseason games -- doubling his total from four years with the Arizona Cardinals.
Careful of his squad taking a step backward, Kirk is confident in his offense's aspirations of an even better year ahead. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence coming into his own and the addition of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Kirk believes the Jaguars can lead the NFL in scoring.
"Most definitely," Kirk said when asked if the Jags could be the No. 1 NFL offense. "I think that's the goal. We step on this field to be the best offense in the league and that's our mindset."
Jacksonville boasted the league's No. 10 total and scoring offense in 2022.
With Lawrence finding his way, and Kirk, tight end Evan Engram and running back Travis Etienne back in the mix, things were looking good. With the addition of Ridley via trade from the Atlanta Falcons, things are looking better.
It would also seem that Ridley's presence is aiding the Jaguars in avoiding getting lax, as he's forced those around him to level up.
"He's been great, just his intensity, how he's approached every day, the extra effort and time he puts into his craft and taking care of his body," Kirk said of Ridley. "Everybody has seen the way he approaches practice and the way he competes. It just brings up the level of competition in our room and our standard. If you're coming out here and you're maybe a little sore, a little tired, and you got a guy like that out there, running at full speed and performing at a high level. Naturally, it brings everybody up."
Quite simply, Kirk and the Jaguars aren't looking to fall back into the AFC South cellar. They're aiming to keep moving up.