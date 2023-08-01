WR Christian Kirk believes Jaguars can 'most definitely' have NFL's No. 1 offense

"I think it's challenging, but when you have the right guys in the locker room, a part of your team that are able to come out on a day-to-day basis and push another to hold each other to our standard, I think it's a little easier," Kirk said, per team transcript. "It's easy to get laxed and you know the system and what you're trying to do, but we know how good we can be, and we know how good we are. When you come out here and don't show it, it can get really frustrating for guys that are trying to play at a high level. We all just hold each other to our standard and make sure we're bringing guys with us if they're having a lackluster day."