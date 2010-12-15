Will 'Skins stick with McNabb? Coy coach Shanahan won't say

"I look at these three games to get better," McNabb said. "I think when you have a mindset to go out and to try to impress and to do a little bit more than what you're capable of doing, it takes away from being in the framework of the schemes and what we're planning on doing. I think a lot of times you focus too hard on different things, and it takes you away from things that are just easy to you. I think in this situation, obviously with three more games left, we want to do whatever it takes to win and we can't control anything else after that."