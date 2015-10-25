Around the NFL

Will Matt Forte, Vernon Davis, Roddy White be traded?

Published: Oct 25, 2015 at 02:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the NFL trade deadline just 10 days away -- Nov. 3 -- rumors will begin to swirl with more gusto over the next week.

Speaking on NFL Network's GameDay First on Sunday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport provided us three names to watch, but noted that all three could be difficult to trade because of their high salaries.

Matt Forte, Chicago Bears

2015 Contract: $6.64 million -- plus $1.05 million in per-game roster bonuses (2016 Free Agent)

Rapoport's lowdown: "It's clear this is a rebuilding year for the Bears with a new regime. They are open, I am told, to trading really a lot of their key parts, mainly because they would like draft picks. At this point nothing is expected from Forte, because of his age, because of his salary."

Translation: If someone (Cowboys?) were willing or able to take on the salary for a few week rental, the Bears would gladly take a mid-to-late round draft pick for a soon-to-be 30-year-old running back who will likely leave in 2016.

Verdict: As much as we'd like to #FreeForte and see one of the most underrated runners in the NFL play for a winner this year, it's likely not happening.

Vernon Davis, San Francisco 49ers

2015 Contract: $4.35 million (2016 Free Agent)

Rapoport's lowdown: "Another player due a huge salary, his role really has diminished in this offense with Jim Tomsula taking over as the head coach. It's unclear what his future is with this team."

Translation: Davis has just 12 catches in five games this season and zero touchdowns. He had six targets in Thursday night's blowout loss. Given their spiraling season and Davis' status as a soon-to-be free agent, parting ways makes sense. But what team is going to give up a valuable draft pick for an inconsistent tight end with declining skills and a history of being a disgruntled employee?

Verdict: Davis will be the most talked about player this week in terms of trade rumors, but ultimately no one will offer to take on the money and give up a pick.

Roddy White, Atlanta Falcons

2015 Contract: $2.2 million base salary (Under contract through 2017)

Rapoport's lowdown: "He has openly mused about what his role in this offense is, he is too often the third and fourth option for this team. He loves Atlanta, doesn't want to go anywhere. It doesn't sound like (the Falcons) are motivated to move him, but will a team change their mind as we get closer to next Tuesday."

Translation: Roddy wants the ball, but the Falcons are winning and have no reason to change a thing.

Verdict: There is no reason for Atlanta to trade the veteran. So long as the team keeps winning, any rants from Roddy will be peripheral. Julio Jones doesn't exactly have a pristine health record, so jettisoning a veteran receiver -- even one with diminished skills -- doesn't make sense for a team gunning for a playoff spot.

Bonus opinion: Dear NFL, can we please move back the trade deadline? Sincerely, The Universe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New era: Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts to wear No. 8 

Kyle Pitts is the first rookie to take advantage of the NFL's relaxed uniform rules. The new Falcons tight end will wear No. 8 in Atlanta.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Friday's news and notes

Plenty of tantalizing prospects remain available following Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down some names who could come off the board early in Round 2.
news

Patriots coach Bill Belichick after drafting Mac Jones: Cam Newton is our quarterback

Bill Belichick spent the No. 15 overall pick on Mac Jones, the highest the Patriots have ever selected an offensive player in any of his drafts. Even with the investment, Belichick wasn't ready to name Jones the Day 1 starter.
news

Panthers pick up QB Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Carolina spent the No. 8 overall pick on defense Thursday night. On Friday, the club affirmed that ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is the future at QB. The Panthers announced they are picking up the fifth-year option on Darnold. 
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman finally trades back in draft: 'It was too good an opportunity'

All the so-called computer folks can put down their pitchforks and throw a party. Dave Gettleman finally traded down in an NFL draft. The Giants traded back to No. 20 and selected WR Kadarius Toney.
news

Niners GM John Lynch admits he inquired about trading for Aaron Rodgers: 'It wasn't happening'

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, John Lynch shot at another big fish: reigning NFL MVP ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. The Niners GM admitted Thursday night that he checked in on Rodgers' availability and was swiftly rejected.
news

Raiders first-round OT Alex Leatherwood not worried about media 'garbage,' out to prove Raiders right

The Las Vegas Raiders surprised draft pundits by selecting Alex Leatherwood 17th but the former Alabama offensive tackle says he's excited to prove the team right for using its first-round pick on him.
news

Rams GM Les Snead announces he tested positive for COVID-19; HC Sean McVay negative

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters in a news conference that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
news

Buccaneers select Washington LB Joe Tryon to close out Day 1 of 2021 draft

The defending-champion Buccaneers selected Washington linebacker Joe Tryon with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Ravens pick WR Rashod Bateman at No. 27, take pass rusher Jayson Oweh at No. 31

Long in need of help in the WR corps, the Ravens used the No. 27 pick on Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman. 
news

Jaguars select Clemson RB Travis Etienne 25th overall

With their second first-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars went back to the Clemson well, drafting RB Travis Etienne.
news

Steelers select RB Najee Harris at No. 24, giving Alabama record-tying six first-rounders

The Steelers selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW