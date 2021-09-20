Will Fuller returns to Dolphins facility, expected to play Sunday vs. Raiders

After missing Sunday's loss to Buffalo due to personal reasons, Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller has returned to the team facility.

Fuller, who served the final game of his PED suspension in Week 1, was ruled out on Friday while dealing with a personal issue. Given coach Brian Flores' noncommittal comments last week that suggested it could be more than a one-week absence, Fuller returning to the facility Monday is excellent news.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that Fuller is in a better mind space and expected to make his debut Sunday versus the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins signed Fuller this offseason to add another vertical threat to the offense. After later drafting ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ in the first round, Miami's weaponry looked bolstered on paper. We have yet to see them together on the field.