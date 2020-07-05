Around the NFL

Will Dalvin Cook be centerpiece of Gary Kubiak's offense?

Much has been made this offseason in regard to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's desire for a new contract.

While that's a development that needs to be addressed, another new development has been Gary Kubiak taking over as Vikings offensive coordinator following Kevin Stefanski's hiring as the newest Cleveland Browns head coach.

So, will Cook be the centerpiece of Kubiak's Vikings offense?

Coming off his best season yet, Cook looks to be poised for more greatness under Kubiak as a look into the numbers, provided by NFL Research suggests.

In 15 of his 22 seasons as an offensive coordinator or head coach, Kubiak has produced a 1,000-yard rusher, per NFL Research.

Of course, Cook is coming off a season in which he averaged 118.1 scrimmage yards per game -- which was second-most in the NFL -- and had career-highs in rushing yards, receiving yards and total touchdowns. So, perhaps it's a pleasant enough prognostication for the Vikings that Cook will simply keep up his stellar play under Kubiak.

It would seem that Cook's contract situation would need to be worked out before anything else, but if Cook gets his way it might not be the best step forward in terms of productivity -- at least as it relates to current NFL trends. Per NFL Research, nine of the NFL's top-10 rushers in 2019 were on their rookie contracts -- including Cook. The one exception was the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott, Carlos Hyde and Mark Ingram were the only 1,000-yard rushers -- out of 16 total -- last season who weren't on their rookie contracts.

As it sits now, Cook is set to make $1.3 million in base salary in the last season of his four-year rookie contract as the Vikings selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Then again, should Cook's contract woes grow more woeful, perhaps that bodes well for Alexander Mattison, who had 462 rushing yards in 2019 at an impressive 4.6 yards per tote.

Seasons With 1,000 Rushing Yards

With Gary Kubiak as Head Coach/OC

(Per NFL Research)

HOF Terrell Davis 4

HOU Arian Foster 3

DEN Clinton Portis 2

DEN Mike Anderson 2

NFL 4 Others 1

Ronnie Lott: Kyle Shanahan 'our version of Bill Walsh'
news

Ronnie Lott: Kyle Shanahan 'our version of Bill Walsh'

49ers legend and Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott compares the offensive wisdom of Kyle Shanahan to that of his late, great former head coach. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots beat the Panthers 10-3. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

History has former MVP Cam Newton, Patriots in playoffs

New England became just the sixth team to add a former MVP quarterback to its roster after having made the playoffs the prior season, according to NFL Research. All five of the previous teams went on to make the playoffs.
First-round conundrums linger for Aaron Rodgers, Packers
news

First-round conundrums linger for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Jordan Love recently signed his rookie contract with the Packers. It's the third time a quarterback has been drafted in the first round by Green Bay with a QB who had previously won most valuable player still on the roster, according to NFL Research. 
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

Is ceiling higher for RB Nick Chubb under new Browns regime?

Talented back as already put up historic numbers for Cleveland, but can he accomplish more under Kevin Stefanski?
Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Ron Rivera: Redskins name change before season 'would be awesome'

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he and owner Daniel Snyder have been discussing a team name change for more than a month and is hopeful the Redskins will have a new name before the beginning of the 2020 season.
Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs
news

Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs

D'Andre Swift tweeted out an image on Saturday of him signing his official contract with the Detroit Lions, who used the No. 35 overall pick to scoop up the talented running back in the second round. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches from the sideline during an NFL Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 42-28. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Cam Newton in New England for physical, to finalize contract

Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, $1.75 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs
news

NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs

COVID-19 protocols for 2020 training camp and preseason, including the handling of individuals exposed to someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, were sent by the NFL to clubs on Friday night.
Is Steelers' first-round defense bound to be even better?
news

Is Steelers' first-round defense bound to be even better?

A Steel seven defense -- as Pittsburgh has seven first-round picks slated to start -- could be poised to lead Steelers to success for seasons to come. 
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) defends during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Will Jamal Adams uncertainty doom Jets defense? 

Since entering the league as the sixth pick, Adams is the only DB with 10-plus sacks, 20-plus quarterback hits and 25-plus tackles for loss, per NFL Research. His loss would be huge for the Jets.
Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino
news

Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino

Not since Dan Marino in 1995 has Miami had a Pro Bowl quarterback – the longest-active streak in the league, per NFL Research. 
