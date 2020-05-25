Around the NFL

Monday, May 25, 2020 07:32 AM

Will 4th-and-15 be better than 8 out of 63?

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Eight games were all the Alliance of American Football League ever got, leaving us all to wonder if the Orlando Apollos would have closed it out with a championship.

While the Apollos' fates were left only to fathom, the AAF offered up an onside kick alternative that no doubt inspired proposals for NFL rule changes.

The latest is a proposal for teams to convert a fourth-and-15 situation rather than kicking off after a score.

Though AAF alterations might well have inspired proposed NFL rule changes, it's the harsh statistics of onside kick success that's likely the true inspiration.

Only eight of 63 (12.7 percent) onside kick attempts in the NFL were recovered in 2019, per NFL Research. As for fourth-and-15s last year, only seven were attempted and only two were converted, but it was still a higher percentage at 28.6.

With previous rules changes on kickoffs to make the game safer, the last-ditch effort of an onside kick has become far less probable.

For instance, last season was actually an improvement from 2018 when a meager four onside kicks were recovered in 52 attempts – just 7.7 percent, according to NFL Research.

Enter the newest proposal, which would see a team's offense attempt to convert a fourth-and-15 play from its 25-yard line following a score in lieu of going for an onside kick.

Diving deeper thanks to NFL Research, 21.2 percent of onside kicks from 1992 (when onside kick data became available) to 2017 were recovered. Starting in 2018, the kicking team was no longer able to get a running start and in the two years since, only a dozen attempts have been recovered in 115 tries – just 10.4 percent. In that same time span, five of 14 (36 percent) fourth-and-15 attempts were converted. Those stats obviously don't reveal the game situation and there are variables to consider.

But when an onside kick – which has always been a gamble – has such a slim chance of success, putting the ball in the hands of your quarterback might well be the preferred method.

In the winter of 2019, the AAF debuted its "onside conversion," which was an option if a team was trailing by 17 or more points with five minutes or less in the game. It allowed a team to follow a touchdown by trying to convert a fourth-and-12 play from its 28.

On Wednesday, owners will vote virtually on whether they like their chances with onside kicks or fourth-and-15s.

Related Content

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) during a preseason week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday August 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
news

Jets safety Jamal Adams unlikely to be extended, traded in near future

Will the Jets lock up Jamal Adams long term? Will they trade him to the Cowboys? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explains why neither scenario is imminent for the star safety.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Green Bay. The Packers beat the Bears 21-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Bears' Nagy to use starters in preseason, regrets 2019 benching

Matt Nagy made a controversial decision last year, electing to sit his starters in the preseason. The move ultimately backfired, leading the third-year Bears coach to change his approach this offseason.
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Imagine if a pandemic had shortened or wiped out that last, golden season for Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship. Would he still have emerged as the first overall NFL draft pick? (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
news

Can Joe Burrow be a winner as a Bengals rookie?

All signs point to the No. 1 overall pick being the starter for Cincinnati, but historical stats say being a rookie winner is unlikely. 
Chances are Nick Foles, Mitch Trubisky will each start for Bears
news

Chances are Nick Foles, Mitch Trubisky will each start for Bears

A look into the Bears' tumultuous history with quarterbacks suggests Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles will each start for Chicago in 2020.
NFL teams salute fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
news

NFL teams salute fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

League franchises joined the rest of America to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country. 
Social media reaction to Tom Brady-Peyton Manning charity golf match
news

Social media reaction to Tom Brady-Peyton Manning charity golf match

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson -- what more could you ask for? "The Match: Champions for Charity" made for great programming Sunday. Naturally, social media had thoughts. 
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) rests during a timeout during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

Retired Travis Frederick thinks Cowboys have chance to 'go far'

Center Travis Frederick's retirement was a tough blow to Dallas' aspirations for 2020, but the former All-Pro thinks that Cowboys look good on paper nonetheless. 
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) carries the ball in an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Eagles defeated the Packers 34-27. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Dan Vitale vying to fill James Develin's 'pretty dang big shoes'

Former Browns, Packers fullback looks to take spot vacated by retirement of Pro Bowler as Dan Vitale joins New England ranks. 
Playing on franchise tag 'fine' for Chargers TE Hunter Henry
news

Playing on franchise tag 'fine' for Chargers TE Hunter Henry

Los Angeles' standout tight end Hunter Henry was franchise tagged and wants a long-term deal, but no holdout seems eminent. 
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Packers DC expects an improved run defense after playoff loss

Following a season where the Green Bay Packers reached the NFC title game, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine assessed the state of his defense and how he expects them to improve from their last outing. 
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) meet on he field before the Super Bowl XLII football game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Brady throws playful barb at Eli Manning for finally joining Twitter

Eli Manning has officially joined Twitter. Less than 30 minutes after his introductory post, Tom Brady welcomed the retired QB with a backhanded compliment.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL