Around the NFL

Thursday, May 21, 2020 01:28 PM

Fourth-and-15 alternative draws attention of Patrick Mahomes

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A coach confronted with one last-ditch, unlikely avenue to remain in a close game might soon see a second route reveal itself.

At least one NFL quarterback is licking his chops at the potential new avenue.

The effectiveness of the onside kick has gone by the wayside in recent years thanks to measures implemented to increase player safety, but NFL owners are considering offering teams a second option in the event they so desperately want to retain possession following a score. A rule change proposal of a fourth-and-15 play from a kicking team's 25-yard line in lieu of an onside kick is gaining support as we approach an expected May 28 vote, NFL Network's Judy Battista and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes indicated he thinks that might be rather attainable for his offense.

Mahomes, the author of two memorable, game-changing plays in the last two seasons, has proven his arm and at least one key target are capable of erasing unlikely down-and-distance scenarios. The first came in a regular-season thriller against Baltimore in 2018, in which Mahomes rolled right on fourth-and-9, threw across his body to Tyreek Hill and completed an unlikely pass to set the Chiefs up for the game-tying score. The other, more notable swing of yardage and momentum: Jet Chip Wasp, the play called on third-and-15 in Super Bowl LIV that led to a huge gain for the Chiefs and helped jumpstart their comeback to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Considering these achievements, a fourth-and-15 doesn't seem too great of a task for Mahomes' Chiefs. Then again, the other 31 teams would also like a word (and a chance to keep the ball with a conversion, too).

This and other potential rule changes will be voted on by owners during their virtual meeting May 28.

The rule change, which would allow a team to do so only twice in a game, would give competing squads a chance to attempt to retain possession without going through the motions of the onside kick, which has become incredibly unlikely in recent years after the elimination of a running start on kickoffs. Since those changes, teams have recovered an onside kick at a rate of just 10.4 percent in the last two seasons, including a rate of 7.7 percent in 2018, the lowest since such data became available in 1992, per NFL Research.

The rule change first became available for use in the 2020 Pro Bowl, but it saw in-season implementation in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. In that short-lived league, the ball was placed at a team's own 28-yard line for a fourth-and-12 attempt.

This concept has been floating around for at least a year, when the Denver Broncos presented a variation of this proposal that saw the ball placed at the possessing team's 35-yard line. Backed up to the 25, the risk increases, which might make it more likely to be approved.

With onside kicks becoming all but a guaranteed failure, a second option appears increasingly necessary. Teams could soon see that option become a reality.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Saints signing former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo

Anthony Chickillo is getting a restart in the NFC. The former Steelers linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers
news

Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers

Adrian Peterson likes the make up of this year's Redskins team, but the veteran running back wishes Washington didn't trade offensive tackle Trent Williams.
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the football during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jets RB Frank Gore 'cool' with backing up Le'Veon Bell

Reuniting with coach Adam Gase in New York, Gore knows his role is to give the All-Pro Bell a breather. It's a duty he's glad to fill.
Aldon Smith reinstated to NFL without 'mileage on my body'
news

Aldon Smith reinstated to NFL without 'mileage on my body'

After being out of the NFL since 2015, the Cowboys DE isn't worried about returning rusty. "God has blessed me with talent," Smith told TMZ. 
Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos
news

Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos

The former NFL MVP is doing what he can to show teams he's back to full health. Newton dispatched a series of Instagram posts this week showing off his throwing and workouts.
Rob Gronkowski four 'protein shakes away' from playing weight
news

Rob Gronkowski four 'protein shakes away' from playing weight

After getting down to 240 pounds during retirement -- and looking every bit that skinny -- Gronkowski told CBS Sports HQ that he's nearly back to his expected playing weight. 
Titans WR A.J. Brown ready for big Year 2: 'Sky is the limit'
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown ready for big Year 2: 'Sky is the limit'

After an eye-opening rookie campaign, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is looking to improve in all facets in Year 2 and raise the expectations after being found under the radar.
Browns WR Landry 'ahead of schedule' in rehab from hip surgery
news

Browns WR Landry 'ahead of schedule' in rehab from hip surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry updates his recovery from offseason hip surgery and provides a hopeful return date to the football field. 
Chiefs punting battle playing out virtually
news

Chiefs punting battle playing out virtually

Chiefs prepping for punting battle to replace Dustin Colquitt with private workouts, video submissions from Tyler Newsome and Tommy Townsend.
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
news

Devonta Freeman draws offer from Seahawks worth up to $4M

Released by the Falcons, RB Devonta Freeman has drawn interest from the Seahawks, Jets and Eagles. Seattle has also shown interest in Carlos Hyde. 
Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith (99) in action during the NFL regular season game between the Oakland Raiders and the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015 in San Diego. The Raiders won, 37-29. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Aldon Smith reinstated by NFL, set to join Cowboys

New Dallas DE Aldon Smith has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell after the two met via videoconference on Thursday. Smith has not played since 2015 due to legal troubles and suspensions.  
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL