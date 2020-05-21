Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:29 AM

NFL owners to vote on sky judge, onside kick alternative May 28

Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

With the NFL trying to start the season on time, owners will consider a slate of rules changes, highlighted by a proposal for a sky judge to help officiating and another to give teams an option to an onside kick. Owners are expected to vote on rules during a May 28 virtual meeting.

The league's competition committee had already determined that the one-year rule that allowed replay review of pass interference penalties was so unpopular, it would not even propose it be continued for another year. But an idea that sprang from last year's conversation that led to the pass interference review is being considered again.

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers have both proposed the addition of a booth umpire -- otherwise known as a sky judge -- as an eighth game official. Those two teams also have proposed the addition of a senior technology advisor to the referee to assist the officiating crew.

The competition committee sent a report to teams last month, in which it stated support for further analysis of on-field officials being assisted by officiating personnel who would have access to a video feed. The officiating department is working with on-field officials to figure out how video feeds could assist them. So, even if owners do not pass either of the new proposals outright next week, it is likely a version of some kind of addition to the officiating crew could be tested in the preseason for possible further implementation.

The other intriguing proposal involves providing an alternative to the onside kick, which has largely faded out of the game since changes were made prior to the 2018 season that prohibited kickoff teams from getting a running start. That change was made for safety reasons, but it also made it nearly impossible to successfully execute an onside kick. In the last two seasons, just 10.4 percent of onside kicks were recovered.

There is now some momentum for a proposal from the Philadelphia Eagles -- which has in the past been sniffed at by some as too gimmicky -- which would allow the team that is trailing in the game a way to maintain possession after scoring by successfully converting a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. That could be done a maximum of twice per game.

And there is a proposal by the competition committee that would prevent teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running, a loophole the New England Patriots exploited last season against the Jets -- and which Bill Belichick acknowledged at the time would probably be closed by the NFL -- and then which was used by the Tennessee Titans against the Patriots in the playoffs.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter at @judybattista

Related Content

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) smiles during a news conference following an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Eagles 37-31. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick fully supports Tua Tagovailoa ... and fully aims to start

Heading into his 16th NFL season, Ryan Fitzpatrick knows No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa is the long-term plan at quarterback in Miami. But the Dolphins' incumbent starter doesn't plan on giving up the reins without a fight: "I'm as competitive as they come."
NFL Hot or Not: Chiefs, Broncos sizzle; Dwayne Haskins icy
news

NFL Hot or Not: Chiefs, Broncos sizzle; Dwayne Haskins icy

Marc Sessler surveys the NFL landscape to identify who's hot and who's not around the league entering late May. The Chiefs continue to scorch, while the offseason has not been as good to the Redskins' second-year QB. 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
news

What six NFL organizations need for a successful 2020 season 

Dan Hanzus takes a look at six pivotal situations surrounding players, coaches and teams in the NFL and break downs how those situations could ultimately decide the fate of those involved in 2020.
Top 25 NFL rookies in the best position for success in 2020
news

Top 25 NFL rookies in the best position for success in 2020

Which NFL newbies are in the best position to start strong in 2020? Dan Parr ranks the 25 rookies who are in the most favorable situations entering Year 1.
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
news

Justin Herbert's online learning? Pep Hamilton's QB crash course

Hired in April, Pep Hamilton has one of the most important jobs on the Chargers' coaching staff: developing Justin Herbert. Jim Trotter chronicles ongoing efforts to bring the No. 6 overall pick up to NFL speed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd
news

No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd

With the 2020 NFL Draft marking a new era of No. 1 overall picks, Ali Bhanpuri looks back at the previous decade's top selections and ranks them from 10  to 1. Who's better, Myles Garrett or Kyler Murray?
All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts
news

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Patrick Mahomes will become the NFL's highest-paid player but what's his price tag? Is a lucrative contract in Jamal Adams' future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects which players will reset the market at their respective positions.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Patriots, Ravens among NFL teams with biggest chip on shoulder

Can Bill Belichick's Patriots operate without Tom Brady? Will the Ravens bounce back from a stunning postseason one-and-done? Are the Saints poised to finally get their comeuppance? Marc Sessler spotlights nine teams with something to prove in 2020.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
news

Chiefs' 2020 schedule creates difficult road back to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs' bid for back-to-back Super Bowl titles got a whole lot harder after the release of their 2020 schedule, Jeffri Chadiha writes. Can Patrick Mahomes & Co. survive the early-season 'gauntlet' that awaits them?
2020 NFL schedule: Benchmark games for rookies, new coaches
news

2020 NFL schedule: Benchmark games for rookies, new coaches

Jim Trotter looks at the 2020 NFL schedule through a filter that highlights first-year head coaches and players, listing benchmark games for five coaches and four notable rookies.
Joe Burrow
news

2020 NFL schedule release: Benchmark games for nine newbies

Jim Trotter looks at the 2020 NFL schedule through a filter that highlights first-year head coaches and players, listing benchmark games for five coaches and four notable rookies.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL