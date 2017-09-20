Analysis

Why 0-2 teams like the Giants, Saints and Bears shouldn't panic

Published: Sep 20, 2017 at 09:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Willie_McGinest_1400x1000
Willie McGinest

NFL.com Analyst

Starting a season with an 0-2 record is not ideal. But there are two ways to approach this problem. Some programs get so used to rough starts that they sing the same old refrain: "Here we go again." Others respond by working harder and righting the ship before it's too late.

I was on two separate 0-2 teams that ended up in the Super Bowl (in 1996 and 2001), and from my experience, I can say it's not time to panic ... at least not yet. A few other recent teams that started 0-2 and ended up making something of their season: the 1993 Cowboys (won the Super Bowl), the 2007 Giants (won the Super Bowl), the 2008 San Diego Chargers (lost in the Divisional Round), the 2013 Carolina Panthers (lost in the Divisional Round) and the 2014 Indianapolis Colts (lost in the AFC title game). Of course, the fact does still remain that since 1990, just 12.2 percent of teams that started 0-2 went on to make the playoffs.

Turning a season around isn't an easy thing to do, but it starts with the coaching staff and leaders in the locker room. When I was with the New England Patriots in '96 and '01, we went back to basics and worked on fundamentals and technique. The coaches asked questions like: Are we putting players in bad positions? Why are certain players confused? What can we do to improve our performance? And so on. Everything, and I mean everything, was evaluated.

Some losses come because of mental errors, blocking issues, blown assignments or penalties. Those are things that can be controlled, as long as players focus and hone in on execution. Sometimes, a team will give a lot of effort, execute well, limit mistakes -- and still lose. That can be a matter of a franchise not being where it wants to be or simply facing a more talented group. I'm OK with that, because the wins will come. But when losses are self-inflicted, it's time to look in the mirror.

Two weeks into the 2017 season, nine teams remain winless. Here's what I've seen heading into Week 3, and why each winless team shouldn't panic:

CHICAGO BEARS: The Bears' struggles continued in Week 2, as they didn't score until 1 minute, 43 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Buccaneers. They need to figure out a way to generate offense. We haven't seen the same run game the team had in 2016 yet (Chicago's posting just 72.5 rushing yards per game in 2017, down from 108.4 in 2016), and the receivers have really struggled to stay healthy. But the defense has a lot of young pieces coming together and is playing well at times. Once the Bears fill the holes, get the run game going -- their best offensive component right now -- and develop (and play) Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago will get more competitive and give itself a chance to win more games.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: When coaches get fired, it speaks volumes. And when a team's star player speaks out, it's also telling. Cincinnati has to figure out how to win. The Bengals have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball and should be able to compete with almost every team on their schedule. Several teams that have struggled early are trying to find their franchise quarterback, something the Bengals already have in Andy Dalton. The seventh-year pro has struggled early, but his track record shows he can lead this team. With Bill Lazor taking over for Ken Zampese as offensive coordinator following the Week 2 loss, look for the change to boost Dalton's play and the overall performance of the offense. I want to give the Bengals some leeway because they have been a pretty consistent team this decade, but they can't get too far behind in the AFC, or there won't be any coming back. If Cincinnati finds a way to win one game, it's going to get going. Believe that.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: First of all, I don't think many expect the Browns to be a playoff team come January. The team has acquired talent over the last few years. And while the Browns have won just one game going back to last season, six of their losses came by one touchdown or less, including the season-opening defeat to Pittsburgh. The Browns must find their franchise QB. If DeShone Kizer is the man, Hue Jackson will develop him and get the rookie QB ready to carry this team for years to come. With more talent around Kizer, I think this offense has potential. Cleveland has made strides in just two offseasons with Jackson, and these baby steps eventually will take it to new levels. That said, this team won't be fighting for it's only win in Week 16, especially if Myles Garrettcan get back on the field sooner rather than later.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Colts are in trouble, with all the injuries and draftees who haven't panned out. First and foremost, the Colts have to figure out how to keep Andrew Luck on the field, whether it's eliminating hits, balancing the offense or toughening up in the trenches. Jacoby Brissett did OK for being in the system for just over a week before getting the start in Week 2, when he threw the ball 37 times. This offense must figure out a way to find success with the ageless Frank Gore and the run game. If defenses eliminate the ground attack, it's going to be an uphill battle for the Colts, especially without center Ryan Kelly. But I do think that Brissett will provide a boost once he's in the system a few more weeks, which will help keep an OK defense from wearing down. Looking down the road, new general manager Chris Ballard understands how to build a talented team and will get the players who will work well in Indy's system.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: I'm trying to be patient with the Chargers, but I hate hearing the same old song being played. Yes, they have a good defense, score a lot of points and are in position to win every game. But why does every contest seem to come down to the fourth quarter? The Chargers have lost 11 games by one possession or less since the start of the 2016 season. Anthony Lynn's group must work on situational football and execute when it gets the opportunity to secure a win, especially in crucial situations when the game is on the line. Melvin Gordon has become a better all-around back since his rookie season, and if the Chargers lean on the run game more going forward -- taking a lot of the pressure off Philip Rivers -- they'll be able to control the clock and won't be in sticky situations late in the game. This offense (and defense, for that matter) has a ton of talent and is capable of being in the playoff mix at season's end. With more focus and better execution, the Chargers can get over the hump.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: My biggest concern is that the Saints have had one of the worst defenses in the league for a while. Since 2012, the Saints have allowed nine 500-yard passing games (most in the NFL), including Sunday's contest vs. New England. Regardless of how potent the offense is, it's going to be tough for the Saints to do anything significant if the defense can't make a stop (allowing 32.5 points per game thus far in 2017). However, what this team does have going for it is a great head coach and a quarterback who will, at some point, be productive. Right now, this offense doesn't have an identity. The coaches are moving personnel groups in and out, trying to create mismatches, but there's no true identity. I'm confident the Saints will improve, given Sean Payton's great mind and Drew Brees' talent and leadership. Although this team needs to be aware of where it stands in the NFC South. The Saints don't want to get too far behind.

NEW YORK GIANTS: Where to start? The Giants don't have an offensive line that can protect Eli Manning or one that can help get a run game going. Manning doesn't look comfortable in the pocket (SEE: Monday night's loss to Detroit), but you can't blame him after being sacked eight times in two games. The Giants had an offensive line issue coming into the season, and it's still an issue. (They were forced to shift players on the line Monday night after RT Bobby Hart went down early.) I'm not entirely singling out the O-line because there have been times where Eli's had plenty of time in the pocket and hasn't hit or seen an open target. Eli's not playing like the vintage Eli who won two Super Bowls. The Giants' defense is a bright spot, but it's getting worn down because of the lack of offensive production.

NEW YORK JETS: After letting a handful of veterans go this offseason, this is a franchise that's clearly in a rebuilding stage. The offense, which desperately needs a long-term quarterback, should lean on Matt Forte and the run game. The Jets rank 28th in passing yards this season, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. Right now, their best bet is leaning on Forte and a defense that has some young talent. Try to keep games close with a ground-and-pound/defense combo. And if the offense can find a way to be productive, New York could surprise some teams on its schedule.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers are in a straight remodel, making significant changes to their staff and roster. When a team incorporates a new system, it takes time to create the new culture with the right personnel to fit into the system. GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have done a good job building this team so far -- drafting two playmakers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft in Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster. From what I've seen, the defense -- which ranks 10th in the NFL in both yards and points allowed -- is the foundation with talent like NaVorro Bowman and DeForest Buckner, and it's keeping the 49ers in games, limiting Cam Newton to 23 points and Russell Wilson to 12. I love what I'm seeing from Thomas so far, recording four tackles, including two for a loss, and one quarterback hit vs. Seattle. And Foster showed equal promise in his debut before suffering a high ankle sprain -- which is recovering quickly -- on the 11th play of the team's home opener on Sept. 10. However, to run the type of lethal offense Shanahan wants to run, San Francisco is going to need specific pieces that it currently doesn't have. While the coach can make adjustments on the fly to try to keep the team competitive, at the end of the day, the Niners need playmakers. Rome wasn't built in a day, but this new 49ers regime has done a good job in one offseason.

Follow Willie McGinest on Twitter @WillieMcGinest.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What's wrong with Dak Prescott? How can the Jaguars recover from the Urban Meyer disaster?

What's wrong with Dak Prescott? Where do the Jacksonville Jaguars go after the firing of Urban Meyer? Bucky Brooks answers these questions in the Scout's Notebook. Plus, a rookie on the rise and a second-year player coming into his own.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 10 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in non-playoff bowl games

Bowl season is here, giving scouts one more opportunity to watch 2022 NFL Draft prospects compete alongside their teammates. Chad Reuter provides a look at the top 10 senior talents to watch in this season's non-College Football Playoff bowls.
news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor-led Colts pummel Pats; Aaron Rodgers shreds Ravens

Will the Colts snap the Patriots' seven-game win streak? Can the Bengals bounce back? Is Aaron Rodgers about to pull away in the MVP race? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

RB Index, Week 15: RB2s who will have a bigger stretch-run impact than RB1s

Maurice Jones-Drew selects three RB2s who will have a bigger impact over the final month of the season than the RB1s on their respective teams. Plus, James Conner hits the top five in MJD's running back rankings. 
news

Top 10 NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates: Cowboys, Patriots duos shine

Who deserves to be in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year entering the final month of the 2021 regular season? Nick Shook ranks his top 10 candidates.
news

Week 15 NFL game picks: Patriots outlast Colts on Saturday night; Packers nip Ravens

Who wins Saturday night's intriguing matchup between the Patriots and Colts? Will the Ravens get back on track Sunday against the Packers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 15.
news

Jaguars need culture change more than ever after Urban Meyer disaster

In the wake of Urban Meyer's firing, Judy Battista writes that the task at hand for Jaguars owner Shad Khan is to repair his franchise just as quickly as the former coach damaged it.
news

Frank Gore is zeroed in on boxing and Deron Williams fight, but still harbors Super Bowl dream

Frank Gore is ready for his fight with former NBA star Deron Williams -- but he'd still love a shot at a Super Bowl ring. Cameron Wolfe talks to Gore about his NFL career and foray into the world of boxing.
news

NFL reexamining COVID-19 protocols after sudden wave of positive cases late in 2021 season

With a sudden wave of positive COVID-19 cases this week, the NFL has been forced to reexamine its protocols when it comes to the virus. Judy Battista explores options discussed at the NFL's Winter League Meeting.
news

Predicting AFC division winners, playoff teams at quarter pole: Ravens take North, Chiefs best in West

With the NFL season reaching the quarter pole, analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projections for which AFC teams will make the playoffs. Who'll come out on top in the highly competitive AFC North?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 15: Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP race? Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert still viable

In this edition of the QB Index, Gregg Rosenthal says Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers currently headline the NFL MVP race, but two young guns could swoop in and steal the hardware with a hot finish. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Corey Linsley's determination to serve behind second consecutive Man of the Year nomination

Corey Linsley changed jerseys and hometowns -- but his determination to help those in need has remained constant. Bridget Condon talks to the Chargers center and his wife, Anna, about the work that led to his second consecutive Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW