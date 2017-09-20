Why 0-2 teams like the Giants, Saints and Bears shouldn't panic

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers are in a straight remodel, making significant changes to their staff and roster. When a team incorporates a new system, it takes time to create the new culture with the right personnel to fit into the system. GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have done a good job building this team so far -- drafting two playmakers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft in Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster. From what I've seen, the defense -- which ranks 10th in the NFL in both yards and points allowed -- is the foundation with talent like NaVorro Bowman and DeForest Buckner, and it's keeping the 49ers in games, limiting Cam Newton to 23 points and Russell Wilson to 12. I love what I'm seeing from Thomas so far, recording four tackles, including two for a loss, and one quarterback hit vs. Seattle. And Foster showed equal promise in his debut before suffering a high ankle sprain -- which is recovering quickly -- on the 11th play of the team's home opener on Sept. 10. However, to run the type of lethal offense Shanahan wants to run, San Francisco is going to need specific pieces that it currently doesn't have. While the coach can make adjustments on the fly to try to keep the team competitive, at the end of the day, the Niners need playmakers. Rome wasn't built in a day, but this new 49ers regime has done a good job in one offseason.