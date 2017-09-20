Injuries: Colts QB Andrew Luck won't practice this week

When the Buffalo Bills take the field for practice Wednesday, some notable names won't be available.

Coach Sean McDermott announced a bevy of the team's stars will sit out the day's workout. Defensive lineman Marcell Dareus (ankle) and offensive lineman Cordy Glenn (ankle) are the two most worrisome for Buffalo. The two were injured in the team's loss to the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, and McDermott said there's concern that Dareus won't be able to play this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

McDermott also announced defensive linemen Shaq Lawson, who's battling a nerve contusion, and Jerel Worthy, who's still in concussion protocol, will sit. Veteran running back LeSean McCoy and veteran pass rusher Lorenzo Alexander will get rest days, McDermott said.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Wednesday:

1. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has already been ruled out for Indianapolis' game against the Cleveland Browns this week, and after coach Chuck Pagano told reporters the star quarterback will not practice at all this week, it looks like he'll miss next week's game against the Seattle Seahawks as well.

2. Encouraging development for New England Patriots fans: Tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and receiver Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) all attended practice, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Matthew Slater (hamstring) also practiced. Running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) didn't practice.

3. New Orleans Saints defensive back Sterling Moore suffered a pectoral injury against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport it's not season-ending and there is optimism he'll miss just a few weeks.

4. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced defensive backs Jaylen Watkins and Rodney McLeod, who both suffered hamstring injuries in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, will not practice Wednesday and are day to day. Neither is expected to play Sunday against the New York Giants.

5. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced center Brandon Linder (knee) and linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee) are not expected to practice Wednesday.

6. After cornerbacks Kevin Johnson (knee) and Jonathan Joseph (shoulder) suffered injuries last week, the Houston Texans announced they signed cornerback Johnthan Banks.

7. Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster, who sealed the win for the 'Skins over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with an interception, is seeking a second opinion on his shoulder that dislocated, Rapoport reported. He is likely out for the Redskins' game against the Oakland Raiders this week.

8. Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) was out of his walking boot, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported.

9. Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, who did not play against the Bills on Sunday after waking up with a crick in his neck, did not practice Wednesday.

10. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced offensive lineman Ryan Schraeder (concussion protocol) will not practice Wednesday.

11. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said quarterback Sam Bradford is still day to day dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.