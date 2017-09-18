Colts rule out Andrew Luck for Week 3 vs. Browns

The Indianapolis Colts will spend at least another week without Andrew Luck.

Coach Chuck Pagano confirmed Monday that the quarterback would miss the Week 3 tilt versus the Cleveland Browns.

The news was all but expected as Luck still hasn't joined practice since undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason. Pagano added that he's unsure the QB will begin practicing this week.

Ruling out Luck early in the week allows the team to move forward with fewer questions as they prep Jacoby Brissett to make his second start for the Colts.

After joining the team mere weeks ago, Brissett completed 22 of 40 passes for 267 yards, and threw an interception on the first pass of overtime in a 16-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. It was just the third career start for the second-year pro.

Despite the loss, Brissett provided hope that the Colts could keep their heads above water while waiting for Luck's return.

"He's going to be just fine," veteran running back Frank Gore said of Brissett after the loss, via ESPN.com. "He played the type of confidence where you would have never guessed he's only been here for a little bit."

Added T.Y. Hilton: "We'll be alright. Basically just getting our timing down, but at the end of the day, we'll be fine."

With Luck not appearing ready to return anytime soon, Brissett will have more time to develop that timing on the field.