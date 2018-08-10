Who's the NFL's most feared pass catcher heading into 2018?

There are two guys who are absolute monsters when they get behind the defense -- Antonio Brown and Tyreek Hill. If I had to pick the one who I'd fear most -- other than receivers who would drop my passes (took this one a little too literally ...) -- it would be Hill. The Chiefs do so many different things with him at the line of scrimmage and he's really come into his own as a No. 1 receiver. The speedster also led the league in catches that were at least 40 yards (with nine) in 2017. I bet he'll keep that kind of production up with a gunslinger like Patrick Mahomes under center.