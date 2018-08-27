Odell Beckham closing on 5-year extension with Giants

In a relatively short amount of time, Odell Beckham has become somewhat of a mega star.

He's getting his mega deal to match.

Beckham and the Giants are closing in on a five-year contract extension taht will make him the highest paid receiver in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported.

Beckham has caught 313 passes for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in 47 games over four seasons.

Beckham and the Giants have been locked into a prolonged contract struggle since before the beginning of the 2017 season. With the majority of his fellow 2014 draft classmates receiving new contracts, Beckham is finally getting his own.

Around The NFL will have more on this story as information becomes available.