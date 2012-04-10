Who is the greatest second-round pick of all time?

Larry Allen

Offensive tackle, Sonoma State

1994 NFL Draft: 46th overall (Dallas Cowboys)

As the anchor for the Cowboys' sturdy offensive line of the 1990s, Allen helped pave the way for Emmitt Smith to become the NFL's all-time leading rusher and was a part of Dallas' third Super Bowl win in the decade. Allen was the first player ever drafted from tiny Sonoma State. Allen earned recognition as the 95th greatest player in NFL history in the NFL Network special "Top 100 Greatest Players."