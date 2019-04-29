Which team won the 2019 NFL Draft? Raiders, Patriots earn high praise

The Washington Redskins needed a big draft and got one. They landed their franchise quarterback in Dwayne Haskins without having to trade up in Round 1, while adding the fastest edge rusher, Montez Sweat , in this defense-heavy class. Not to mention, Washington got wide receiver Terry McLaurin , a guy who ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and knows Haskins' game (they were teammates at Ohio State). Plus, running back Bryce Love , a fourth-round selection, could be the steal of the draft. Let's break this answer into two categories. In terms of immediate help, I'll go with the San Francisco 49ers . No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa will help their pass rush, which will, in turn help their secondary coming off a season in which the Niners logged two interceptions. Receivers Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd will provide help right away, with Samuel adding value as a really good returner.

One of the Packers' glaring weaknesses last season was a lack of pass rush. It was obviously a priority in free agency when they signed Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith. They continued that emphasis when they drafted Rashan Gary at No. 12 overall. Gary, who played last year with an injured shoulder, should be their best outside rusher and could also play DT in their nickel defense. Safety was also a major problem last season. The signing of former Chicago Bear Adrian Amos was one of the most valuable signings in free agency. Then in the draft, the Packers took Darnell Savage, who is an excellent athlete and played both safety positions in college, as well as LB and CB in the nickel defense. Elgton Jenkins, another second-rounder, has played center, guard and tackle, and he has the potential to start at guard soon with the Packers. Jace Sternberger gives them a very good pass-catching tight end, which Aaron Rodgers should be happy about.