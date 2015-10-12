What we learned: Vick, Bell propel Steelers to victory

One play after Philip Rivers staked the Chargers to a seemingly safe 17-10 lead with 7:55 remaining, Vick dialed up a 72-yard bomb to Markus Wheaton for the tie. When Rivers led an 11-play field-goal drive to take a 20-17 lead, Vick responded again. Following a clutch third-down completion to Darrius Heyward-Bey, Vick scrambled for the first time in the game, converting another third down with a 24-yard gain to put Pittsburgh in the red zone. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, he hit Heath Miller inside the 1-yard line, leaving just five seconds on the clock.