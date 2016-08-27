What we learned: Siemian does enough for Broncos

Trevor Siemian played well enough during the first half Saturday to likely hold off Mark Sanchez and/or Paxton Lynch for at least a few weeks. Siemian ended his night completing 10 of 17 passes for 122 yards, a touchdown and a pick. While nothing about his performance was spectacular, it represented the foundational level of what we expect from a quarterback in this offense. He throws fairly well on the run and, like any quarterback with so little playing time, is still working on how to cut down on negative plays.